The global metering pumps market size is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% between 2020 and 2026
Factors, such as stringent regulations pertaining to water and wastewater treatment, growth of the manufacturing sector, and increasing production and refining capacity in chemical and oil & gas industry, are supporting the growth of the metering pumps market.
The US, Germany, France, India, and China are the major markets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for metering pumps has been declining due to slump in the refinery throughput, and postponement of the expansion projects across the globe.
Diaphragm pumps is projected to maintain ascendency during the forecast period.
In terms of volume, the diaphragm pumps segment dominates the global metering pumps market. Compared to the other types, diaphragm pumps offer cost advantage, high reliability, high accuracy, low maintenance, and high efficiency due to which it is widely used in the water treatment, oil & gas, chemical, and other industries.
Water treatment segment projected to lead the metering pumps market from 2020 to 2026
Water treatment segment is the largest and steady-growing end–use industry.This is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations, increasing investment on water infrastructure development, and increasing capacity of desalination plants across the globe, among others, which support the growth of the market.
Metering pumps are being used in wastewater treatment by accurate dosing of several chemicals, such as chlorine or other chemical additives, into the water to maintain pH level and kill pathogens. Therefore, the demand for metering pumps is increasing in the water and wastewater treatment plants.
APAC projected to account for the largest share of the global metering pumps market during the forecast period.
APAC is projected to lead the global metering pumps market from 2020 to 2026.The market in the region is expected to witness a growing demand from the water treatment, petrochemical, oil & gas and chemical industries.
The growth of the APAC pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry is also creating opportunities for the metering pumps market. Further, the growing desalination industry is driving the metering pumps market in the region.
In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the metering pumps market.
• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%
• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 60%
• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and Rest of World: 5%
The global metering pumps market comprises major manufacturers such as IDEX Corporation (US), LEWA (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (US), Dover Corporation (US), ProMinent (Germany), Grundfos (Denmark), SEKO (Italy), and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (UK).
Research Coverage
The market study covers the metering pumps market across various segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on type, end-use industry, and region.
The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their products and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key growth strategies adopted by them to enhance their position in the metering pumps market.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall metering pumps market and its segments and sub-segments.This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.
The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.
