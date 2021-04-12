Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - 136 Planned and Announced Plants are Slated to Come Online
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Methanol Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook to 2030 - Former Soviet Union and Asia Lead Global Capacity Additions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global methanol capacity is poised to see considerable growth over the upcoming years, potentially increasing from 148.44 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2019 to 310.94 mtpa in 2030. Around 136 planned and announced plants are slated to come online in the next nine years, primarily in the Former Soviet Union and Asia
Scope
Global methanol capacity outlook by region
Methanol planned and announced plants details
Capacity share of the major methanol producers globally
Global methanol capital expenditure outlook by region
Reasons to Buy
Understand key trends in the global methanol industry
Understand regional methanol supply scenario
Identify opportunities in the global methanol industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook
Understand the current and future competitive scenario
