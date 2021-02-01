U.S. markets close in 3 hours 24 minutes

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Industry

ReportLinker
·24 min read

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market to Reach US$4. 1 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.

New York, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957354/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Paints & Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Printing Inks segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10% share of the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$859.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.81% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$746.8 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$746.8 Million by the year 2027.

Adhesives Segment Corners a 14% Share in 2020

In the global Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$314.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$416.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$563.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 186-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Arkema Group

  • Cetex Petrochemicals Ltd.

  • ExxonMobil Chemical Company

  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

  • INEOS Solvents Germany GmbH

  • Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

  • PetroChina Lanzhou Petrochemical Company

  • Sasol Ltd.

  • Shell Chemicals LP

  • SK Energy Co. Ltd.

  • TASCO Group

  • Zibo Qixiang Petrochemical Industry Group Co., Ltd.




IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
