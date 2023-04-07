Global mHealth Market Report 2023: Rising Penetration of Smartphones and Wireless Technology Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global mHealth Market By Category, By Services, By Service Provider, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

R&M Logo





The mHealth Market was valued at USD 43.41 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 140.46 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 15.82% from 2021 to 2028.



The MHealth Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises various segments as well as an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics involve the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined.

The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The MHealth Market study provides an outlook on the development of the market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.



Global mHealth Market Overview



The rise in the users of smartphones and other wireless technology devices acts as a driving factor for this market. Many people own more than one smartphone, cell phone, or tablet. The growing use age of smartphones will allow the population to access several healthcare-related services through wireless multimedia.



This report provides an all-inclusive environment for the analysis of the MHealth Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political, and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the MHealth Market growth.



Along with the market overview, which comprises the market dynamics the chapter includes Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers' bargaining power, suppliers' bargaining power, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the MHealth Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries, and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the MHealth Market.



Global mHealth Market Segmentation Analysis



The Global mHealth Market is segmented based on Category, Services, Service Provider, And Geography.



Key Players In mHealth Market



The Global mHealth Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Omron Healthcare Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, AT&T, Livongo Health, BioTelementry Inc, Omada Health Inc, Jawbone Health Hub Inc, DEXCOM, Apple Inc, and Fitbit Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF THE ANALYST

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET, BY CATEGORY

5.1 Overview

5.2 Applications

5.3 Wearables



6 GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET, BY SERVICES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Treatment Services

6.3 Diagnostic Services

6.4 Fitness and Wellness Solutions

6.5 Monitoring Services

6.6 Others



7 GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET, BY SERVICE PROVIDER

7.1 Overview

7.2 Health Insurance

7.3 Hospitals

7.4 Pharmaceutical Companies

7.5 mHealth Application Companies

7.6 Others



8 GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East and Africa



9 GLOBAL mHEALTH MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Overview

9.2 Company Market Ranking

9.3 Key Development Strategies



10 COMPANY PROFILES



11 Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Story continues

Omron Healthcare Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

AT& T

Livongo Health

BioTelementry Inc

Omada Health Inc

Jawbone Health Hub Inc

DEXCOM

Apple Inc

Fitbit Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bxmy8t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mhealth-market-report-2023-rising-penetration-of-smartphones-and-wireless-technology-bolsters-growth-301792442.html

SOURCE Research and Markets