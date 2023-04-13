Global mHealth Solutions Market Report 2023: Increasing Utilization of Connected Devices and Mhealth Apps to Manage Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global mHealth Solutions Market by Apps (Women Health, Diabetes, Mental Health), Connected Devices (Glucose & Blood Pressure Monitor, Peak Flow Meter), Services (Remote Monitoring, Consultation), End User (Providers, Patients, Payers) & Region - Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global mHealth solutions market is projected to reach USD 395.0 billion by 2028 from USD 119.5 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

There is a growing inclination for home healthcare in North America. In addition, remote patient monitoring programs help reduce chronic care costs and hospital readmissions by moving care from hospitals into the patient's home. These programs help in providing extensive healthcare assistance and focus on collecting patient-generated health data from home through devices and mobile health platforms provided to the primary healthcare provider.

The rising demand for home healthcare services is a major factor driving the use of monitoring devices to record patient health and medical data from their homes. The demand is also likely to boost for connected devices because of the shortage of professionals in the healthcare industry, which, in turn, will increase the demand for home health services and mHealth solutions

The mHealth Apps segment is projected to be the largest segment in the mHealth Solutions market

Based on the products and services, the mHealth Apps segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. This share can be attributed to factors such as increasing penetration & use of smartphones, rising awareness among patients & doctors regarding mHealth apps, and growing demand for home healthcare & the convenience of using healthcare apps. Technological advancements, such as faster processors, improved memory, smaller batteries, and highly efficient open-source operating systems that perform complex functions, have paved the way for medical mHealth apps for professional and personal use

Story continues

Providers was the largest segment by the end user of mHealth Solutions market in 2022

Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the mHealth Solutions market in 2022. The high growth can be attributed to the availability of portable special-purpose technologies and the potential to reach patients in remote areas, thereby reducing hospital readmission rates. Furthermore growing need to curtail healthcare costs, rising need for better financial outcomes, healthcare reforms, and the need to improve patient care while increasing operational efficiency is expected to drive the demand for Providers segment in the coming years.

APAC to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the APAC region is mainly driven by factors owing to the growing medical tourism industry, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic disorders, and the rising adoption of wireless technologies. Asia Pacific market offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, mainly due to the growing government initiatives and the increasing incidence of lifestyle disorders. The growth in these markets will likely be centered in India, China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, This is mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing per capita income, higher adoption of smartphones, and the presence of advanced connectivity and networks in these countries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets, and Other Mobile Platforms

Increasing Utilization of Connected Devices and Mhealth Apps to Manage Chronic Diseases

Cost Containment in Healthcare Delivery

Growing Penetration of 4G & 5G Networks to Ensure Uninterrupted Healthcare

Rising Focus on Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

Increasing Demand for Home Healthcare Services

Restraints

Lack of Standards & Regulations and Insufficient Reimbursement

Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Providers & Limited Guidance from Physicians

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Mhealth Solutions in Other Mobile Platforms

Challenges

Authenticity and Reliability

Patent Protection for Mhealth Devices and Apps

Lack of Data Security and Concerns Regarding Data Theft and Healthcare Fraud

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Mhealth Solutions Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mhealth Apps

7.3 Connected Medical Devices

7.4 Mhealth Services

8 Mhealth Solutions Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Providers

8.3 Patients/Consumers

8.4 Payers

8.5 Other End-users

9 Mhealth Solutions Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Agamatrix, Inc.

Airstrip Technologies

Alivecor, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

At&T, Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Ihealth Labs, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

My Mhealth Limited

Omada Health

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

OSP Labs

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Softserve

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Tunstall Healthcare

Vodafone Group plc

ZTE Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3exswz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-mhealth-solutions-market-report-2023-increasing-utilization-of-connected-devices-and-mhealth-apps-to-manage-chronic-diseases-drives-growth-301795702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets