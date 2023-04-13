Global Micro Battery Market Report 2023: Increase in Adoption of Wearable Devices Drives Sector
Global Micro Battery Market
Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Micro Battery Market (2023-2028) by Component, Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Micro Battery Market is estimated to be USD 572.55 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1638.30 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.4%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in Adoption of Wearable Devices
Surges in Demand for Hands-Free Devices and IoT Devices
Complexities with Traditional Battery Technologies
Restraints
High Investment for Development
Technical Inabilities of Micro Batteries
Opportunities
Increasing Miniature in Medical Devices and Smart Textiles
Rising Adoption of Wireless Sensors Equipped with Micro Batteries
Challenges
Complexities in Fabrication
Lack of Standardization of Manufacturing Policies and Infrastructure
Market Segmentations
The Global Micro Battery Market is segmented based on Component, Type, Rechargeability, Capacity, Application, and Geography.
By Components, the market is classified into Electrodes, Electrolytes, Substrates, Current Collectors, and Others.
By Type, the market is classified into Thin-Film Battery, Printed Battery, Solid State Chip Battery, and Button Battery.
By Rechargeability, the market is classified into Primary Battery and Secondary Battery.
By Capacity, the market is classified into Below 10 mAh, Below 100 mAh, and Above 100 mAh.
By Application, the market is classified into Consumer Electronics, Medical Devices, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Wireless Sensor Mode, and Others.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Micro Battery Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Micro Battery Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
170
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$572.56 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$1638.3 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
23.4%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Micro Battery Market, By Components
7 Global Micro Battery Market, By Type
8 Global Micro Battery Market, By Rechargeability
9 Global Micro Battery Market, By Capacity
10 Global Micro Battery Market, By Application
11 Americas' Micro Battery Market
12 Europe's Micro Battery Market
13 Middle East and Africa's Micro Battery Market
14 APAC's Micro Battery Market
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Amperex Technology Ltd.
Berkshire Hathaway (Duracell)
Blue Spark Technologies
Brightvolt Inc.
Cymbet Corp.
GMB Co., Ltd.
Grepow Battery
Ilika
Imprint Technology
Iten SA
LG Chem Ltd.
Maxell, Ltd.
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
Prologium Technology
Renata AG SA
Saft
STMicroelectronics N.V.
TDK Electronics Ag
Ultralife Corp.
Varta Ag
