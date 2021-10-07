U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.25
    +30.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,484.00
    +193.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,902.75
    +143.75 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.80
    +12.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.41
    -1.02 (-1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.15 (+0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.54
    -0.76 (-3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3590
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4300
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,183.65
    +3,328.78 (+6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.92
    +50.83 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.18
    +67.31 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

Global Micro Grids Market Report 2021-2026 - The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids, a Major Trend Gaining Momentum

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Grids - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Micro Grids Market to Reach $46.5 Billion by 2026

Global market for Micro Grids estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period.

Grid Connected, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.2% CAGR to reach US$35.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Off-Grid Connected segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 33.2% share of the global Micro Grids market. As investments in renewable energy rises, the demand for both grid connected and off-grid connected segments are expected to witness strong demand.

With traditional utilities stretched to the breaking point due to rapid population growth, urbanization and demands of the digital age, microgrids are the future of smart and distributed energy generation and distribution. Growing complexity of ICT infrastructures and widespread deployment of high density computing infrastructures have reduced the tolerance of business processes and systems to power outages.

With the potential risk of power failures being IT system breakdown, loss of critical data, inability to provide customer services and business losses, among others, demand for sophisticated power distribution solutions will remain strong thus benefiting the adoption of microgrids.

There is increased establishment of microgrids in areas rich in green sources of power such as photovoltaic (PV) and wind power. Independent microgrids are also growing in popularity because unlike grid connected systems there are no complex government permits and cooperation with utilities required.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2026

The Micro Grids market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.4% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$12.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Frequent power outages have become an unfortunate norm globally.

While the phenomenon is more rampant across developing economies, developed regions are not alien to power outages, with the US experiencing more outages in comparison to other developed nations. The rise in microgrids established with the purpose of ensuring grid independence and leveling out power inconsistencies will therefore drive demand for microgrids.

Renewable microgrids are especially important for developing countries like India with vast geographic lands and poor electrification in rural areas. Solar microgrids are especially on the rise in developing countries where a large of portion of the population has no access to a power grid.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

  • How the Energy Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

  • Beyond the Current Challenges, The Pandemic Will Fuel Our Energy Transition

  • Microgrid: Definition, Scope, Importance and Benefits

  • The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

  • These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

  • So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

  • As India Burns Amid a Lethal Double & Triple Mutation Driven Second Wave, Its Clear That Equity is Not a Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

  • Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

  • With IMF's Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021, Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

  • A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in Humanity's History that Left the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 55 Featured)

  • ABB Ltd

  • AMS

  • Caterpillar

  • Eaton Corporation Inc.

  • GE's Grid Solutions

  • General Microgrids

  • Heila Technologies

  • Hitachi ABB Power Grids

  • HOMER Energy LLC

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Power Analytics Corporation

  • S&C Electric Company

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • Spirae, LLC

  • Tesla, Inc.

  • Toshiba Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Power Outages & Undesirable Impact of Power Outages on Modern Digitalized Enterprises Pin Hopes on Microgrids to End Black Outs

  • Bad Weather Conditions Accelerate Risk of Power Outages

  • Focus on Decentralized Energy Generation Drives Deployment of Microgrids

  • Distributed Generation & Microgrids. Here's What You Need to Know

  • Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Focus on Engineering Microgrids to Achieve Slated Energy Goals

  • Private Sector Microgrids Rise Tall Over the Horizon to Offer Exciting Opportunities for Growth

  • Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Leads to Rapid Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids Across the Global Energy Terrain

  • Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in Community Microgrids

  • Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control Systems Grow in Popularity

  • IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management

  • Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Spurs the Popularity & Operational Feasibility Microgrids

  • Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid Control System

  • The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids, a Major Trend of Note

  • AI and Microgrids. Here's What's Happening

  • Robust Outlook for EVs Creates a Parallel Rise in Microgrids for Fleet Electrification

  • Role of Microgrids in Fleet Electrification

  • Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of Microgrids

  • Can COVID-19 Provide a Launchpad for the Rise of Home/Residential Microgrid?

  • COVID-19 Induced Transition to Work-From-Home & Online Education Shifts Focus on Electricity Reliability

  • The Time is Ripe for Hybrid Microgrid. Here's Why

  • Microgrids Crucial for a Low Carbon Future

  • COVID-19 Expedites Decarbonization Efforts

  • Moving towards Low-Carbon Future with Microgrids

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3kci0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Don't rule out an energy crisis: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman is out with a warning that it could get worse before it gets better in the energy sector.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Extends Drop From 7-Year High as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after Russia offered to ease Europe’s natural gas crisis and traders weighed the prospect of the U.S. releasing crude from its strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Christmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagine

  • New Target for Marvell

    We reviewed the charts of Marvell Technologies on Aug. 27 and wrote that MRVL could weaken in the coming days, "but if the selling is not real aggressive this pullback may be a buying opportunity. A lower shadow on a candlestick chart will be a positive development.

  • Mixing & matching covid boosters ‘might be a great opportunity’: Doctor

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Emergency Medicine Physician, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Shell warns of hit from rocketing gas prices

    Royal Dutch Shell warned on Thursday that soaring natural gas and electricity prices will eat into its revenue for the third quarter.

  • Russia's Gazprom feels the heat over Europe's red-hot gas prices

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Europe's biggest gas firms say the continent's top supplier Gazprom is fulfilling its long-term contracts yet the Russian energy giant remains at the centre of a dispute about whether it could do more to ease the price pain in a red-hot spot market. The rocketing gas price, with the European benchmark up almost 600% this year, fuelled by low inventories and surging demand in Asia and elsewhere as economies recover from the COVID-19 crisis, has put Gazprom in Europe's crosshairs. The Russian gas export pipeline monopoly, which supplies 35% of European needs, insists it is meeting contracted commitments - which top European clients have confirmed to Reuters.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading lower Wednesday after Denmark paused use of the company's COVID-19 vaccine for people under 18 years of age. Sweden also paused use of the vaccine for people born in 1991 and later. Denmark and Sweden now recommend individuals in the younger age group opt for the Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) instead. Moderna is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on vaccine technologies based on mRNA. It's mRNA t

  • Cover your ears, YOLO crowd: Citadel’s Ken Griffin just had a big September

    Citadel's controversial founder is smiling — at least for now.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Here are 10 ‘high conviction’ stocks of companies with strong pricing power and at least 20% upside potential to UBS targets

    Inflation and supply issues are among the buzziest words on Wall Street as the third-quarter earnings reporting season approaches, with investors waiting to see which companies were the best at managing surging cost pressures and shipping disruptions.

  • Biden meets with bank CEOs, Google’s new eco-friendly feature, Walmart teams up with Home Depot for delivery

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • US restaurants are facing shortages on everything from olive oil to chicken wings

    The pandemic has forced the restaurant industry to deal with challenges from labor shortages to adjusting what's on the menu.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 105% to 192% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment firms expect these fast-paced stocks to double or nearly triple over the next 12 months.

  • I’m 24, live with my mom and pay rent — I think I’ll need $2 million in retirement. How do I save that much?

    See: ‘I’m no hedonist’ but I want to build our next home for retirement, my wife says no. We’ve saved $3 million. “Your earnings can and will change over time, but you cannot go back and change what you did with the money in the past and that begins with the law of compound interest.”