U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.75
    +28.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,593.00
    +218.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,149.75
    +74.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,788.70
    +16.10 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.14
    +0.58 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.90
    +11.70 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    +0.41 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0664
    +0.0026 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.68
    -0.29 (-1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2068
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2410
    +0.3810 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,879.08
    +30.07 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    390.22
    +0.27 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

Global Micro Injection Molding Medical Devices Market Report 2022 to 2027: Increasing Adoption of Miniaturization and Nanotechnology Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Micro Injection Molding Medical Devices Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microinjection molding medical devices market is projected to record a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period (2022 - 2027).

As minimally invasive procedures make the most use of micro injection molding techniques, these procedures were halted during covid, which had a negative impact, but now the procedures are resuming, so the demand is likely to increase in the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the micro injection molding medical devices market

The minimally invasive surgical procedures are the key driving factor for the growth of micro injection molding medical devices in the market. For instance, the risk of thrombus on the surface of intravascular catheters is a dreaded complication in interventional cardiology.

According to the data published by the Biomed and Pharma Journal, in 2020, recently the catheters were made of nanotube-based polymer reinforced with multiwalled carbon nanotubes utilized as a filler in nylon12 (matrix) have helped develop minimally invasive surgery.

In addition, the application and uses of nanotechnology in medical devices providing patients a comfortable life and helping professionals monitor their health are also contributing to the market's growth. Interfacing semiconductor devices with living tissues could be achievable with microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and silicon chips implanted within the human body.

For instance, an implanted glucose sensor can be used with an insulin delivery system to help people with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels without using insulin injections or finger-prick testing.

However, the dearth of awareness among the population for micro injection molding medical devices in emerging and low-income economies is likely to hinder the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Endoscopic Devices Segment Expects to Register a High CAGR in the Forecast Period

The increasing use of advanced micro components for endoscopic surgery, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the desire to provide more comfort to patients with implants and medical devices are driving market growth over the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders requiring endoscopy surgeries and technical improvements in endoscopic devices are the key driving factor for the market's growth. For instance, according to data published by the American Cancer Society (ACS), approximately 26,560 new cases of stomach cancer are projected to be detected in the United States in 2021, with 16,160 males and 10,400 women.

According to the data published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2021, titled Advanced Endoscopic Imaging and Interventions in Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD): An Update and Future Directions, the prevalence of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is estimated to be 18.1-27.8% in North America, 8.8-25.9% in Europe, and 2.5-7.8% in East Asia.

Furthermore, technological breakthroughs such as fiberscopes and video-aided endoscopes, as well as raising awareness of early disease diagnosis and the benefits of minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, are propelling the growth of the endoscopic devices segment.

Thus, the increasing awareness regarding minimally invasive surgical procedures and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are boosting the market's growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Have the Significant Market Share

The factors propelling the growth of the microinjection molding medical devices market are the high adoption rate of medically advanced techniques such as minimally invasive surgical procedures and growing awareness about the minimally-invasive procedures which eliminate the need to cut and painful invasion.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory diseases, which require surgeries as treatment, is the key driving factor for market growth. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN, 2020, 2,281,658 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the United States in 2020, with 612,390 fatalities. Similarly, according to the American Cancer Society 2021, it is estimated that 250 new cases of cervical cancer will be diagnosed in 2021. According to statistics published by the Canadian Cancer Society, in 2021, it is estimated that 229,200 Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer, and 84,600 will die from cancer.

In addition, the increasing number of cardiovascular diseases and surgery is likely to boost the demand for microinjection molded medical devices in the market as there is a high demand for minimally-invasive procedures. According to the data published by Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), 2020, it has been observed that ischaemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death from January to October 2021, with 110,332 cases or 18.3% of the total deaths in the country.

According to the World Health Organization, 2021, an estimated 1,28 billion adults aged 30-79 years have heart diseases, and approximately two-thirds of the population lives in low- or middle-income countries. The risk of cardiovascular disease at the age of 24 is only 20%, at the age of 45, it becomes double to 50%, and higher cases of cardiovascular diseases are seen in people over the age of 60 years.

Moreover, the rising number of hearing problems among people increases the demand for hearing aids which further increases the demand for micro-molding medical devices in the region, as the companies are making hearing aids using micro-molding techniques. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2021, it is estimated that about 16% of adults have some hearing troubles, and 11% of the people reported tinnitus or ringing in the ear.

Competitive Landscape

The micro injection molding medical devices market is highly fragmented with the presence of market players. Some players are Accu-Mold LLC, Biomerics, BMP Medical, Stamm AG, and Makuta, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures
4.2.2 Increasing Adoption of Miniaturization and Nanotechnology
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost Associated with Micro Injection Molding Machines
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material Type
5.1.1 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
5.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride
5.1.3 Liquid-Crystal Polymers
5.1.4 Silicone
5.1.5 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Surgical device
5.2.2 Point of care testing devices
5.2.3 Endoscopic devices
5.2.4 Other devices
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Accu-Mold LLC
6.1.2 Biomerics
6.1.3 MTD Micro Molding
6.1.4 Micromolding Solution Inc.
6.1.5 Kamek Precision Tools
6.1.6 Sovrin Plastics
6.1.7 BMP Medical
6.1.8 Stamm AG
6.1.9 PEXCO
6.1.10 Makuta, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wt5ggq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Drug Prices Reach New High—in the Millions

    Several new drugs, most of them gene therapies, promise one-time treatments, but their price tags will test the health-insurance system.

  • This Stock That Tripled in 2022 Could Rocket Even Higher in 2023

    Potential suitors with heaps of cash to spend are lining up to get a closer look at this company's results.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    It has been a rough year for biotech stocks. It doesn't make sense to write off the entire biotech sector, however. Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) are growing revenue and net income, making the two mid-cap biotech stocks attractive long-term buys.

  • China races to vaccinate elderly, but many are reluctant

    Chinese authorities are going door to door and paying people older than 60 to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “When people hear about such incidents, they may not be willing to take the vaccines,” said Li, who had been vaccinated before he caught COVID-19. A few days after his 10-day bout with the virus, Li is nursing a sore throat and cough.

  • It’s open-enrollment season: Here’s what to know if you’re considering a high-deductible health plan

    When does a high-deductible health plan make sense? Here's who can benefit the most from an HDHP.

  • China limps toward living with COVID as Beijing, Shanghai residents go back to work

    Mask-wearing Beijing and Shanghai commuters crowded subway trains on Monday as China's two biggest cities edged closer to living with COVID-19 even as frontline medical workers scrambled to cope with millions of new infections. After three years of harsh anti-coronavirus curbs, President Xi Jinping scrapped China's zero-COVID policy of lockdowns and relentless testing on Dec. 7 in the face of public protests and a widening outbreak.

  • Are Candles Bad for Your Health? Experts Explain

    Doctors and researchers explain if candles are bad for your health, and if you should be concerned that burning one could be toxic.

  • 7 Best Things You Can Do for Your Health in the New Year

    As a new year begins, you may be thinking about renewing your health and wellness goals. Of course, the health changes that benefit you on January first are the very same changes that would benefit you any day of the year—meaning the perfect time to revamp your health is always right now.But how exactly can you take charge of your health to get the biggest impact? Experts say there are seven key ways to change your health for the better—in the new year, or anytime. Read on for seven simple tips

  • More than 80 Ohio children infected in measles outbreak, most unvaccinated

    More than 80 children have been infected with measles in central Ohio as an outbreak in the state continues to spread rapidly among the unvaccinated population. The measles virus is primarily spreading around the city of Columbus and has infected at least 81 children so far, hospitalizing 29 of them, officials reported last week. Health…

  • Denise Austin, 65, reveals her secrets to getting in bikini-ready shape for the New Year

    Denise Austin skyrocketed to fame in the ‘80s and ‘90s with the “8-minute abs” workout. She has sold more than 24 million exercise videos and DVDs over the years.

  • China to scrap COVID quarantine rule for inbound travellers

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan. 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday in a major step towards easing curbs on its borders, which have been largely shut since 2020. China's management of COVID-19 will also be downgraded to the less strict Category B from the current top-level Category A, the health authority said in a statement, as the disease has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection. Three years of zero-tolerance measures, from shuttered borders to frequent lockdowns, have battered China's economy, fuelling last month the mainland's biggest show of public discontent since President Xi Jinping took power in 2012.

  • Father explains why he and his wife waited three days to report infant son’s death

    Drew Hoenigke said he and wife Amy didn’t call for help for their infant son Mark due to their fears of modern medicine

  • Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: Covid roils Chinese towns

    As China grapples with its first-ever national Covid-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed.

  • Florida COVID surge getting worse as groups gather for Christmas

    Florida's hospitalizations are at three-month highs while people get closer with less protection - masks and vaccinations - against the disease.

  • Heart surgeon faked patient records so he didn’t have to work weekends after he got married

    A heart surgeon faked patient records so he didn’t have to work on weekends after he got married, an employment tribunal heard.

  • How to Heal Your Gut — and What That Really Means

    Find out how to "heal your gut" naturally — or more accurately, optimize your gut health — according to experts.

  • What the World Should Really Expect From COVID in 2023

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty2023 could be the year the world finally figures out how to live with COVID. Well, most of the world. Ironically, we’ll have the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to thank for it.Successive waves of infections from Omicron and its subvariants, starting in late 2021, have produced so much natural immunity across the human population that most countries are now in a good position to weather new subvariants. “I see the United States a

  • 2022 in Review: After two years of IPOs, the region's publicly traded life sciences firms hit tough times

    After experiencing a dozen initial public stock offerings by companies in the region's life sciences industry in 2020 and 2021, this year no IPOs were completed by Philadelphia-area drug developers or medical device manufacturers because of the unfavorable climate on Wall Street. The down market, analysts said, drove investors away from biotech stocks to less expensive, and less risky, sectors of the economy — resulting in the lowest volume of life sciences IPOs in more than five years in 2022. One company, New Hope-based Orchestra BioMed Holdings, in July began the process of going public through a merger with a SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, called Health Sciences Acquisition Corp 2.

  • UK to stop publishing COVID R number as cases fall

    Britain will stop publishing the COVID-19 R number that measures how quickly the disease is spreading among the population, saying on Monday it was not needed anymore thanks to vaccines and drugs. The R number, or "reproduction number", has been a staple of coronavirus data bulletins in the last three years. An R number of 2, for example, means a person with COVID-19 will infect two other people.

  • China's biggest cities edge toward living with COVID

    STORY: There were signs that mainland China’s biggest cities were edging closer to living with COVID-19 on Monday with packed morning subway trains in Beijing and Shanghai. People mostly stayed home in the weeks after China scrapped its ruthless zero-COVID restrictions as they tried avoid the disease or dealt with an infection.China is the last major country to move toward treating COVID as endemic.Now, the virus is infecting millions, left largely unchecked across the country while residents have returned to commuting to work.“I am prepared to live with the pandemic. After all, lockdowns are not a long term solution,” 25-year-old Lin Zixin told Reuters.Shanghai’s streets in particular – even with just a handful of cars on the road -- were a sharp contrast to April and May.That’s when the city endured a strict and bitter lockdown… and hardly anyone went outside.China had reported no new COVID deaths for the six days through Sunday.However, health experts and residents worry that China’s statistics do not reflect the actual number of fatalities.The country has narrowed its definition for classifying deaths as COVID-related, counting only those involving COVID-caused pneumonia or respiratory failure.And the country’s health system has been under enormous strain.Health care staff have been asked to work while sick or retired medical workers being rehired to help, according to state media.Analysts say the economy, the second-biggest in the world, is expected to suffer further in the short-term after zero-COVID slowed China growth to its lowest rate in nearly half a century.