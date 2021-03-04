Trends, opportunities, and forecast in micro LED market to 2025 by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, advertising, aerospace & defense, and others), panel size (micro-displays, small-sized & medium-sized, and large panels), application (display and lighting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

According to a new market report, the future of the micro LED market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, advertising, and aerospace & defense industries. The global micro LED market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 69%-71% from 2019 to 2025. The major drivers for this market are growth in smartphones and wearable devices and increasing demand for brighter and better display solutions.



Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Epistar Corporation Lumens, AND Plessy Semiconductor are among the major micro LED manufacturer.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global micro LED market by application, panel size, end use industry, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [Value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Units) shipment analysis from 2019 to 2025]:

Consumer ElectronicsAutomotiveAdvertisingAerospace and DefenseOthers



By Panel Size [Value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Units) shipment analysis from 2019 to 2025]:

Micro-DisplaySmall Sized and Medium Sized PanelsLarge Panels



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Units) shipment analysis from 2019 to 2025]:

DisplayNear to Eye DevicesAR HMDVR HMDSmartphones & TabletsSmartwatchesTelevisionsHead-Up DisplaysMonitors and LaptopsDigital SignageLighting

General LightingAutomotive Lighting



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (Thousand Units) shipment analysis for 2019 – 2025]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyItalyAsia PacificJapanChinaIndiaThe Rest of the World

The analyst forecasts that display will remain the largest application segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period driven by increasing demand for better display solutions.



Within the micro LED market, large panels will remain the largest panel size segment, and the micro display segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for smartphones and wearable devices.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region due to increasing investment by electronics giants in the global micro led market. APAC is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for consumer electronic devices, such as smartwatches, smart devices, and AR/VR devices, smartphones, televisions, and laptops. Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Epistar Corporation Lumens, and Plessy Semiconductor are among the major micro LED manufacturers.



Features of the Global Micro LED Market

Market Size Estimates: Global micro LED market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Unites).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends and forecast (2019-2025) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Global micro LED market size by various segments, such as end use industry, application, panel size, and region.

Regional Analysis: Global micro LED market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, applications, panel sizes, and regions for the micro LED market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the micro LED market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global micro LED market by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, advertisement, aerospace & defense, and others), panel size (micro-displays, small-sized & medium-sized, and large panels), application (display and lighting), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the micro LED market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity did occur in the last five years in this market?

