Global Micro-LED Market Size To Grow USD 35470 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 80.8%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Micro-LED Market Size was valued at USD 610.7 million in 2021 and the worldwide micro-LED market size is expected to reach USD 35,470 million by 2030, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Aledia SA, Mikro Mesa, Apple Inc., VueReal Inc, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, X-Celeprint, Nanosys, eLux, Inc., Oculus VR, PlayNitride Inc., VueReal, Ostendo Technologies, Inc., MICLEDI, Avicena, Microluce, Epistar Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Jade bird display, Verlase Technologies, Rohinni, Nanosys, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Allos Semiconductors, Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Nanosys, Lumens.com, Inc., and among others.

New York, United States , April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Micro-LED Market Size is to grow from USD 610.7 million in 2021 to USD 35,470 million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 80.8% during the forecast period. The increasing use of micro-LED displays or panels in various industries such as consumer electronics, entertainment & advertisement, retail, automotive, aerospace & defence, and others will boost the demand for the micro-LED market

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1646

Micro-LED displays consume significantly less energy than normal LCD panels while delivering high-resolution light control and a high contrast ratio. Because of its inorganic nature, it has a longer lifespan than OLEDs, allowing devices to display brighter images with less risk of screen fire. The improved eye comfort provided by this display technology over other display technologies is driving the rising demand for it. This is accomplished by the use of surface light, which allows for the flat scattering of light beams. Rising demands for high-end and technologically advanced audio and visual products, as well as energy-saving displays, as well as the growing popularity of electronic gadgets from key companies such as Apple, Sony, L.G., and Panasonic, are drivers driving the expansion of the micro-LED market. GaN Micro-LED is projected to become a popular product in the long term because to the high rate of technical advancement and changes in client demand. Furthermore, the rise in new consumer needs is expected to have an impact on the global GaN Micro-LED market over the forecast period.

Story continues

Browse key industry insights spread across 198 pages with 121 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Micro-LED Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Display Size (Large Display, Small & Medium Display, Micro Display), By Application (Display [Smartwatch, NTE Device, Smartphone & Tablet, Television, Digital Signage, Monitor & Laptop, Others], Lighting [General Lighting, Automotive Lighting]), By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, Entertainment & Advertisement, Retail, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030”. Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1646

The micro display segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period.

On the basis of display size, the global micro-LED market is segmented into large display, small & medium displays, and micro display. Among these, the micro display segment is dominating the market and is going to continue its dominance over the forecast period owing to its widespread use in applications such as smartwatches, smartphones, and near-to-eye gadgets. Micro-LED devices are much smaller in size, allowing them to be used in compact devices such as smartphones and tablets. Furthermore, the growing popularity of smart display systems is a primary driver of revenue development in this market.

The NTE device segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of protocol type, the global micro-LED market is segmented into the display – smartwatch, NTE device, smartphone & tablet, television, digital signage, monitor & laptop, and others, as well as lighting – general lighting and automotive lighting. Among these, the NTE device segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 31.5% over the forecast period, owing to increased applications in near-to-eye devices which include AR and VR headsets. With AR/VR technologies becoming more widely used in video games, healthcare, and multimedia technologies, modular and comparatively small displays with great brightness and low cost become more attractive.

The consumer electronics segment accounted the largest revenue share of more than 65% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use, the global micro-LED market is segmented into consumer electronics, entertainment & advertisement, retail, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others. Among these, the consumer electronics is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 65% over the forecast period. Increasing policy actions in various countries is a significant factor driving revenue growth in the micro-LED market. A substantial number of start-ups with significant R&D investments have lately developed in the consumer electronics industry, which is expected to raise market demand for micro-LEDs over the projection period. Furthermore, the rise of automated and user-friendly domestic equipment has increased consumer electronics' global expansion.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1646

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 58.3% market share over the forecast period. Increasingly expanding smartphone penetrations, as well as substantial technological developments in the technology business, are important elements driving this region's market commercial growth. Furthermore, the presence of numerous manufacturers in the area allows for a cost-effective transition from standard panels to micro-LED screens.

On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. Europe is expected to have the third-highest market growth in 2021. The expanding automotive market is a major source of market revenue growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Micro-LED Market include Aledia SA, Mikro Mesa, Apple Inc., VueReal Inc, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, X-Celeprint, Nanosys, eLux, Inc., Oculus VR, PlayNitride Inc., VueReal, Ostendo Technologies, Inc., MICLEDI, Avicena, Microluce, Epistar Corporation, Innolux Corporation, Jade bird display, Verlase Technologies, Rohinni, Nanosys, Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Allos Semiconductors, Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Nanosys, Lumens.com, Inc., and many others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1646

Key Market Developments

On January 2023, Samsung unveiled its 2023 micro-LED TV collection, which includes models ranging in size from 50 to 140 inches. The TVs will remain pricey, but Samsung is likely to lower its costs, and it will also be able (finally) to self-install the TVs. MicroLED CX TVs will be available in 50-, 63-, 77-, 89-, 101-, 104-, and 140-inch sizes. The key advantage of these Televisions over current OLED TVs is believed to be brightness - it will be interesting to discover about the peak brightness of the CV TVs, as LG's latest OLEDs and Samsung's own and latest QD-OLED panels hit over 2,000 units in brightness.

On August 2022, Rohinni, a leading provider of sophisticated component placement solutions, announced a collaboration with BOE Pixey, a joint venture between Rohinni and BOE, a global leader in the semiconductor display business. This collaboration represents both firms' firm commitment to elevating display production to new heights. The miniLED and microLED placement market is quickly expanding, and we are committed to capitalizing on Rohinni's leadership in developing the most advanced placement equipment available.

Browse Related Reports

Global Industrial Ethernet Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), By Protocol (EtherCAT, EtherNet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, CC-Link IE, Others), By End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Fertilizer, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices, Energy & Power, Mining & Metals, Engineering/Fabrication, Water & Wastewater, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/industrial-ethernet-market

Global Specialty Lighting Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Light Source (LED, Halogen Lamps, Xenon Bulbs, Incandescent Lamps, Metal Halide Lamps, Other Light Source), By Application (Entertainment, Medical, UV Lamps, Commercial, Institutional, Retail, Residential, Other Applications), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/specialty-lighting-market

Global Electronic Skin Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Electronic Skinsuit, Electronic Patches), By Component (Stretchable Circuits, Stretchable Conductors, Photovoltaics System, Electroactive Polymers, Others), By Sensors Type (Electro Physiological Sensors, Tactile Sensors, Chemical Sensors, Others), By Application (Health Monitoring Systems, Cosmetics, Drug Delivery Systems, Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/electronic-skin-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



