Global Micro Lending Market is Expected to Reach $343.84 Billion by 2027: AMR

Increase in adoption of micro lending in developing nations for improving lifestyle, shift from traditional lending to micro lending, and lesser operating cost and low market risks drive the growth of the global micro lending market. Based on providers, the banks segment held the major share in 2019. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global micro lending market was estimated at $134.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to hit $343.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Increase in adoption of micro lending in developing nations for improving lifestyle, shift from traditional lending to micro lending, and lesser operating cost and low market risks drive the growth of the global micro lending market. On the other hand, high interest on small amount and shorter repayment time provided by micro lenders restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, adoption of advance technology in micro financing is projected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Get Instant Access – Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6368

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 led to shutdown of many micro and small businesses, thereby affecting the global micro lending market.

Simultaneously, the worldwide pandemic situation also hampered the cash flow of several business operations, which in turn paved the way for lucrative opportunities for the frontrunners in the industry.

The global micro lending market is analyzed across service providers, end user, and region.



Based on providers, the banks segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2027. At the same time, the Micro Finance Institute (MFI) segment would register the fastest CAGR of 14.0% throughout the forecast period.

Story continues

Enquire For More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6368

Based on end user, the small enterprises segment accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The solo entrepreneurs or self-employed segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific generated the major share in 2019, garnering around half of the global micro lending market. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.0% by 2027. The other three regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Get Customized Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6368

The key market players analyzed in the global micro lending market report include Accion International, BlueVine, Inc., Fundera, Inc., Funding Circle, Kabbage, Inc., Kiva, Lendio, LENDR, OnDeck, and StreetShares, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



