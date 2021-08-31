U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +12.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,432.00
    +80.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,661.75
    +64.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,272.70
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    -0.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.93
    -0.46 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3775
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    -0.0250 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,842.40
    -58.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.26
    +11.40 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.37
    -6.64 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market By Charger Type, By Power Source, By Vehicle Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·8 min read

The Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market size is expected to reach $14. 1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 21. 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Micro-mobility is emerging as an efficient alternative to public transportation as cities around the world focus on solving their transportation crisis despite growing concerns about gas-powered emissions.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market By Charger Type, By Power Source, By Vehicle Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131631/?utm_source=GNW
The rising adoption of e-scooters and e-bikes to reduce environmental impact and improve the mode of transportation is expected to drive market growth over the forecast years. Many firms have raised venture capital around the world, providing potential for this market to flourish further.

The market is expected to rise due to the rapidly increasing demand for mobility solutions over the forecast period. These days, riders have a plethora of handy and cost-effective travel options. Consumer tastes have evolved swiftly away from automobile ownership and toward more convenient and alternative modes of transportation as a result of micro-mobility. Micro-mobility charging infrastructure vendors are concentrating their efforts on monetizing this micro-mobility landscape.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 epidemic is predicted to have a detrimental impact on the market growth. As businesses closed and people stayed at home more because of the Covid-19 outbreak, demand for public transportation declined. Due to this, the companies’ profits have suffered to a large extent. Lack of a solid policy framework, as well as a low amount of public awareness, is expected to hinder market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Millions of individuals have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has bankrupted businesses and thrown the global economy into chaos. While lockdowns and stay-at-home orders have helped restrict the coronavirus, they have also put a strain on the economy. The micro-mobility industry which encompasses a range of lightweight vehicles such as bicycles, e-scooters, and mopeds is facing devastating declines in ridership and revenue as a result of a new reality of working from home, canceling trips, and even outings to restaurants and grocery stores.

Charger Type Outlook

Based on Charger Type, the market is segmented into Wired and Wireless. The wired segment procured the maximum revenue share of the micro-mobility charging infrastructure in 2020. Companies are concentrating on installing wired charging stations since they are more convenient. Due to the rising demand for e-scooters and e-bikes, they are concentrating on expanding the deployment of wired charging stations. The expansion of the wired charger segment is projected to be aided by these factors.

Power Source Outlook

Based on Power Source, the market is segmented into Battery Powered and Solar Powered. The solar-powered segment would be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period. The increase can be ascribed to a growing awareness of the socially responsible and environmentally friendly alternative for short travels. In comparison to battery-powered stations, these solar-powered micro-mobility charging stations require less maintenance. The aspects would contribute to segment growth over the forecast period.

Vehicle Type Outlook

Based on Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into E-scooters, E-bikes, E-unicycles and E-skateboards. The e-bikes segment is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Higher deployment of e-bike charging stations in tourist and public places is likely to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Multiple e-bikes can be charged at the same time at these charging points. These charging stations may also be easily and rapidly placed on a wall or free-standing.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Residential and Commercial. The commercial segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The micro-mobility method of transportation has a wide range of business applications. This method of transportation finds massive applications in transporting heavy loads over short distances. It is thought to be more cost-effective than conventional systems. These factors are expected to boost the segment’s expansion in the coming years.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America would exhibit the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Aspect like a growing awareness of environmental issues is responsible for the massive growth rate of the region. Moreover, the region’s natural features and urban development encourage the usage of Micro-mobility charging infrastructure. Moreover, the presence of a significant number of well-known companies in the region is likely to boost the regional market growth.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Bike-energy, Bikeep, Swiftmile, Inc., Get Charged, Inc. (Charge Enterprises, Inc.), Flower Turbines, Inc., Giulio Barbieri Srl, Ground Control Systems, Magment GmbH, and The Mobility House GmbH

Recent Strategies Deployed in Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market:

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Product launches:

May-2021: The Mobility House extended its partnership with Toyota, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer. This extended partnership aimed to provide buyers of Toyota or Lexus plug-in hybrid or electric car access charging stations eligible for a KfW 440 subsidy through The Mobility House.

Aug-2020: The Mobility House came into partnership with EVBox, an Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment company. This partnership focused on boosting the transformation to emission-free mobility with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) technologies. In this partnership, EVBox would deliver hardware for projects, which include V2G deployed by The Mobility House. Together, the companies would invest in R&D to bring intelligent EV charging technologies to the market.

Feb-2020: The Mobility House formed a partnership with SEAT, a Spanish car manufacturer. The partnership aimed to provide new electric car owners all the electric mobility services they require from the charging station delivered by SEAT to advice as a home check.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

May-2021: Charge Enterprises, the parent company of Get Charged, Inc. signed a definitive agreement to acquire ANS Advanced Network Services. This acquisition aimed to expand the company’s Infrastructure Business. In addition, ANS’ proven expertise would scale Charge’s Infrastructure Division’s capability, and improve their strategy in 5G and strengthen their vision of electronic vehicle, or EV, installation.

Sep-2020: Bosch took over a 26 percent stake in SUN Mobility through its investment vehicle Robert Bosch Investment Nederland B.V. This acquisition aimed to enable electrification within its four-pillar approach towards mobility, which is Automated, Personalized, Connected, and Electrified. In addition, the companies would also face crucial challenges regarding the adoption of electro-mobility.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Dec-2019: Bikeep unveiled the solution of a smart bicycle rack. This solution offers electric bicycle charging and makes it possible to order Bikeep smart bike racks with EV-charging, which available in two options: bike racks with a certain charger or with a universal charger.

Aug-2019: Charge, the parent company of Get Charged, Inc. Introduced New York City’s first docking station in Worth Square located at 200 5th Ave. This demo location showcases one among the400 secured New York Metro locations that are perfect to install Charge’s micromobility docking stations, which offer the important infrastructure for when electric scooters are implemented.

Jun-2020: Bosch introduced an app, Charge My EV. This app provides electric vehicle drivers access to various 150,000 electric vehicle charging spots in 16 European nations. Through the Charge My EV from Bosch, drivers of e-vehicle could easily charge their vehicle on the road without any compulsory contract term or service charges.

Geographical Expansions:

Dec-2019: Charge Enterprise expanded its global footprint in the US and Europe by installing charging stations for electric scooters & other micromobility vehicles at 6,000 locations.

Sep-2019: Charge expanded its geographical footprints to more than 6,000 Locations. This expansion is in efforts to build the first Premium Micromobility Servicing Infrastructure Platform.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Charger Type

• Wired

• Wireless

By Power Source

• Battery Powered

• Solar Powered

By Vehicle Type

• E-scooters

• E-bikes

• E-unicycles

• E-skateboards

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Norway

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Bike-energy

• Bikeep

• Swiftmile, Inc.

• Get Charged, Inc. (Charge Enterprises, Inc.)

• Flower Turbines, Inc.

• Giulio Barbieri Srl

• Ground Control Systems

• Magment GmbH

• The Mobility House GmbH

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131631/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Jumped to a New All-Time High Today

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price climbed 3% to a record closing high of $153.12 on Monday, following an intriguing analyst report. Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google could pay Apple roughly $15 billion this year to retain its place as the default search option on iOS, according to Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi. Apple's shares popped on reports of a lucrative new deal with Google.

  • Why Tesla Put the Pedal to the Metal Today

    Shares of electric car superstar Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) accelerated 2.5% as of 12:10 p.m. EDT Monday, continuing a winning spurt that began late last week. As CNBC reported, on Thursday Tesla's Tesla Energy Ventures subsidiary applied to the Texas Public Utility Commission to "sell electricity directly to customers in Texas." As you've probably heard, Tesla has been building a global business in the new field of battery warehouses, setting up electricity storage facilities in Australia, Belgium, and California.

  • Zoom shares plummet in after-hours trading despite beating earnings expectations

    Zoom beat analysts' expectations for Q2, but its growth is slowing.

  • Why Plug Power's Stock Is Sinking on Monday

    It's not anything the company is reporting today that's scaring off investors, but rather news out of China and its apparent interest in the hydrogen economy. Plug Power investors are responding to news today that China is making a multibillion-dollar investment in developing its hydrogen infrastructure. According to Reuters, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec (NYSE: SNP), plans to invest about $4.6 billion on expanding annual green hydrogen production capacity to 200,000 metric tons by 2025 for the transportation industry.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • 10 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech growth stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now. Ever since the invention of the metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) in 1959, the […]

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In such a market environment, companies that have fallen from public grace despite growing revenue and earnings faster than the market average can prove to be attractive long-term picks. With that in mind, Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR), Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z)(NASDAQ: ZG), and Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) look like top growth stocks to buy right now. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced the long-term growth story of this leading one-stop shop for high-performance gaming hardware and streaming equipment.

  • Why New Oriental Education Stock Popped Today

    Shares of New Oriental Education (NYSE: EDU) stock shot up 11% through 3:33 p.m. EDT Monday. If you own shares of this Chinese for-profit educator, you can thank Morgan Stanley for that. This morning, investment banker Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education in the wake of the regulatory crackdown that has devastated both New Oriental and other Chinese education stocks.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Goldman Sachs survey finds 9 stocks hedge & mutual funds are bullish on

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss Goldman Sachs' latest hedge & mutual funds survey finding the top 9 bullish stocks, including Adobe (ADBE), Fiserv (FISV), General Motors (GM), Liberty Broadband (LBRDK), Mastercard (MA), Square (SQ), Twilio (TWLO), Visa (V) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • Why Zoom Video and StoneCo Shares Are Falling After Hours Monday

    The stock market generally continued to move higher on Monday, buoyed by strong sentiment that the higher-growth area of the economy would continue to thrive. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) have fallen substantially from their highest levels of the past year, and even their latest financial results weren't able to generate much hope for an imminent rebound for the stocks. Zoom Video Communications saw its stock drop nearly 11% after the end of regular trading on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • 3 Stocks That Will Soar as Solar Costs Continue to Drop

    The cost to build a solar power plant has fallen around 90% in the last decade, according to Our World in Data, and costs are only going lower from here. The U.S. Department of Energy would like to reduce costs by another 60% over the next decade, which would make everything from utility-scale solar to residential rooftop solar financially compelling in nearly the entire country. As the cost of solar energy comes down, who will win on the stock market?

  • Cathie Wood: Institutions Used The Correction This Year To Move Into Bitcoin

    What Happened: Cathie Wood, the founder, and CEO of ARK Investment Management, believes that institutions viewed the crypto market’s correction in March as a buying opportunity. According to @yassineARK's on-chain analysis, institutions also used the correction this year to move into bitcoin. https://t.co/T8AcT2q98A — Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) August 29, 2021 Referring to on-chain analysis by ARK’s crypto analyst Yassine Elmandjra, Wood said on Twitter that institutions used the correction to m

  • Support.com's stock gains 38% as monster rally continues

    Support.com (SPRT) shares closed 38% higher on Monday at $36.39 each as they continued to take part of a massive short squeeze rally.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Top Growth Stocks for September 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Ida sends insurance and energy stocks lower, Affirm surges after Amazon deal

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • We’re very proud to power Affirm and help them as they penetrate Amazon: Marqeta CEO

    Marqeta Founder & CEO Jason Gardner joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the company’s first successful quarterly earnings beat that benefited from growing interest in the buy-now-pay-later service, Amazon’s adoption of the buy-now-pay-later payment system, and Square’s effect on Marqeta business.