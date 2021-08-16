U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market size to expand at 22% CAGR through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·8 min read

The business intelligence report on ‘global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market’ lays out a roadmap of industry growth for the analysis duration 2021-2027. Specifics such as production volume, market valuation & size, and growth rate projections are included in the report.

Pune, India, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert analysts cite that global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market was assessed at USD 3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be worth USD 12 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of 22% between 2021-2027. Rising investments in micro-mobility transportation modes and their increasing adoption to control environmental pollution are key factors credited for this growth.

The research document provides detailed information about key growth drivers and opportunities that will maximize profits and increase market remuneration. Moreover, major threats & challenges along with measures to subdue their impact are given in the study.

Proceeding further, the market space is examined exhaustively by bifurcating it based on charger type, vehicle type, end user spectrum, power source, and regional landscape. Growth rate, revenue garnered, and market share held by each segment are analyzed. Additionally, the document includes a detailed scrutiny of key contenders, alongside their business profile, investment portfolio, profit margins, and market position.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3991181/

Moreover, growing awareness about greenhouse gas emissions, rising oil & fossil fuel prices, and dependable nature of micro-mobility vehicles will raise their adoption, thus aiding industry expansion over the analysis timeframe.

The report cites that strategic decisions taken by leading companies such as investments, product launches, and mergers & acquisitions will facilitate market augmentation as well. Citing an example, Neutron Holdings Inc. secured USD 170 million in 2020. Another e-scooter firm Bird raised USD 75 million in 2020 bringing the total investment amount to USD 350 million. Meanwhile, Indian ride hailing firm Ola Cabs gained acquisition of Etergo B.V. in the recent past.

While growing government efforts to encourage green alternatives and decrease dependence on fossil fuels will aid industry proliferation, high initial cost is poised to act as a challenge.

Regional analysis:

From geographical frame of reference, North America held majority of global micro-mobility charging infrastructure market share in the recent past owing to high per capita income of populace, and inclination towards adopting eco-friendly practices.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market size is slated to witness significant expansion between 2021-2027, due to increasing disposable income, rising urban population, and surging awareness regarding environment friendly modes of transport.

Competitive overview:

Leading players shaping worldwide micro-mobility charging infrastructure market dynamics are Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bikeep, Bike-Energy, Flower Turbines, Giulio Barbieri S.r.l., GetCharged Inc., Ground Control Systems, Perch Mobility, Magment GmbH, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-micro-mobility-charging-infrastructure-market-size-research

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • E-Scooters

  • E-Unicycles

  • E-Bikes

  • E-Skateboards

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Wireless

  • Wired

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Battery-Powered

  • Solar-Powered

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Residential

  • Commercial

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

  • Canada

  • U.S.

Europe

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • South Korea

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • Australia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Micro-Mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

  • Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.

  • Bikeep

  • Bike-Energy

  • Flower Turbines

  • Giulio Barbieri S.r.l

  • GetCharged Inc.

  • Ground Control Systems

  • Perch Mobility

  • Magment GmbH

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Vehicle Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charger Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Power Source, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by End Use, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Dynamics

3.1. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Increasing awareness for green means of transport

3.1.1.2. Rising adoption of micro mobility transport

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High initial investment cost

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Support from the government in form of investments

Chapter 4. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Vehicle Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. E-scooters

5.4.2. E-bikes

5.4.3. E-unicycles

5.4.4. E-skateboards

Chapter 6. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Charger Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Charger Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Charger Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Wired

6.4.2. Wireless

Chapter 7. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by Power Source

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by Power Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Power Source 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Solar Powered

7.4.2. Battery Powered

Chapter 8. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, by End Use

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market by End Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Commercial

8.4.2. Residential

Chapter 9. Global Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market, Regional Analysis

EV Charging Infrastructure Market Size By Current (AC {Level 1, Level 2}, DC {DC Fast}), By Charging Site (Public, Private), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Price Trends, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The EV charging infrastructure market size is estimated to witness profitable growth by 2027 driven by the increasing demand for EV charging, coupled with technological innovations that promote seamless charging. Electric vehicles (EVs) are advancing exponential and taking over the industry share of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The increasing popularity of EVs has resulted in a higher presence of EV charging stations, which poses severe risks for power grids. As a result, industry participants are formulating efficient charging strategies as well as grid integration techniques. These charging methods have been designed to diminish the adverse effects of EV charging and improve the advantages of EV grid integration. The COVID-19 outbreak massively hampered the global automotive industry, however, the EV market reported nearly 40% growth in 2020. Recently, the International Energy Agency (IEA) published the Global EV Outlook 2021, which suggests that the EV industry is expected to see robust growth over the coming decade.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://www.aeresearch.net/


