Global Microalgae Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What’s New for 2022?? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microalgae Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957363/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one yearGlobal Microalgae Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027
- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microalgae estimated at US$939.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spirulina, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$577.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chlorella segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $273.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
- The Microalgae market in the U.S. is estimated at US$273.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$268.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.Dunaliella Salina Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
- In the global Dunaliella Salina segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$122.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$179.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 184 Featured)
Algatechnologies Ltd.
Allmicroalgae - Natural Products, SA
Beijing Gingko Group
Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd
C.B.N.Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
Cyanotech Corporation
DIC Corporation
DSM N.V.
E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited
Earthrise® Nutritionals LLC
Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.
Jiangshan Comp Spirulina Co., Ltd.
Naturex S.A
Novozymes A/S
NOW Health Group, Inc.
Phycom
Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company
Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co.,Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957363/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Microalgae - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Urgency of Ensuring Sustainability & Robust Investments in
Algal Biotechnology as a Means to Achieve the Goal Provides
the Foundation for Growth
Sustainability Becomes More Important than Ever. Here?s Why
The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular
Bioeconomy Has Come: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric
Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990,
2000, 2010, & 2020
Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in
the Coming Decade: Global Investments in Sustainability (In
US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Interest Deepens in Algal Biotechnology as a Potent Tool for
Establishing a Circular Bioeconomy
After Years of Neglect, The Current Focus on Sustainability is
Bringing Algae Biotechnology Back Into the Spotlight: Global
Market for Algae Biotechnology (In US$ Billion) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global Number of
Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020
through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further into 2022:
Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered With Vaccines
by Region as of October 2021
Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency
Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by
New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth
Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will
Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary
Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for
Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022
Microalgae: A Quick Primer
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for Nutraceuticals Strengthened by Pandemic
Induced Focus on Immunity Drives Opportunities for Algae as
Supplements and Nutritional/Functional Food Sources
Nutraceuticals Market Outlook
Increasing Familiarity With & Confidence in Nutraceuticals
Primes the Market for Acceptance of Algae Based Food &
Supplements: Global Opportunity for Nutraceuticals (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Marine Nutraceuticals in the Spotlight
Expanding Population, Rising Food Security & Increasing
Consumption of Meat Drive Popularity of Microalgae as Feed
Ingredients for Livestock Production
Rise in Animal Meat Production Drives Demand for Feed
Fortification by Algae Among Livestock Farmers: Strong Demand
for Global Meat Production Volume in Million Metric Tonnes
for Beef & Veal, Pork, and Chicken Meat for the Years 2019
through 2021
Global Market for Animal Feed (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
Ban on Use of Antibiotics Drives Demand for Microalgal-Based Feed
Increasing Animal Feed Sources with Algae: A Review
Growing Popularity of Non-Animal Based Protein Bodes Well for
the Rise of Algae Proteins
Rising Carbon Footprint of Animal Agriculture Leads to Shift in
Consumer Preference for Non-Animal Based Protein Alternatives:
Animal Agriculture Contribution to Environmental Pollution:
(In %)
A Growing Market for Protein Alternatives Expands the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Algae Proteins: Global
Market for Protein Alternatives (In US$ Million) for Years
2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
Microalgae in the Food Industry is Poised for Healthy Growth
Microalgae Emerges Into the Spotlight as the Biofuel of the Future
Biodiesel Outlook in the Wake of Decarburization Efforts
Robust Growth Projected for Biodiesel Brightens the Outlook for
Algae Biofuel: Global Market for Biofuel (In US$ Billion) for
Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Growing Consensus that the Widely Adopted Biofuel Strategy to
Reduce Vehicle Emission in Reality Is a Mistake, Drives
Interest in Algae Biofuel
Algae Based Biofuel Storms into a Spotlight With the Promise of
Remedying the Situation
Algae Based Inks Emerges as the Future of Inks
Here?s What is Going on the Field of Algae Based Inks
Strong Demand for Eco-Friendly Ink from the Packaging Industry
Bodes Well for Growth in this Segment
Algae Cosmetics Promises to Slice Through the Lucrative
Cosmetics Industry Supported by the Trend Towards Natural
Ingredients
Consumers Switching to Natural & Organic Cosmetics Lead
Manufacturers to Explore the Potential of Using Algae in
Cosmetics: Global Natural Cosmetics Sales in US$ Billion for
the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Algae?s Role the Future of the Global Beauty Industry: A Review
Robust Demand for Pharmaceutical Drugs Expands Algae &
Microalgae Applications in Drug Formulations
More Drugs Being Manufactured Means More Opportunities for the
Use of Algae in Medicines & Drug Development: Global
Opportunity for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing (In US$
Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026
Algae in Medicine: A Review
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Spirulina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Spirulina by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Spirulina by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chlorella by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Chlorella by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Chlorella by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dunaliella Salina by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Dunaliella Salina by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Dunaliella Salina by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food/
Feed by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Food / Feed by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food / Feed by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Dietary Supplements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Microalgae by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food / Feed, Dietary
Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Microalgae by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 67: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 73: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Microalgae by Product
Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina,
Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and
Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 85: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella
Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Microalgae by Product Type -
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spirulina, Chlorella,
Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Microalgae by Application -
Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food / Feed, Dietary
Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella,
Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microalgae by
Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina,
Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary
Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microalgae by
Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food /
Feed, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Microalgae Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microalgae by Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella,
Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microalgae by
Product Type - Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina,
Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Microalgae by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Aphanizomenon
Flos-Aquae and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Microalgae by Application - Food / Feed, Dietary
Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microalgae by
Application - Food / Feed, Dietary Supplements,
Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957363/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001