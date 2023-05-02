Global Microbiology Technology, Equipment and Consumables Markets Report 2023: Market Revenue Data from 2019 to 2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR projections through 2027

DUBLIN, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets for Microbiology Technology, Equipment and Consumables" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market trend-based strategies for the microbiology diagnostic device and equipment market include the growing adoption of predictive diagnostics, automation in microbiology diagnostics, next-generation microbial testing, and increasing mergers and strategic acquisitions.

Market players have also focused on new product developments and innovative product launches. To take advantage of opportunities, microbiology diagnostic device and equipment companies should increase their adoption of predictive diagnostics, focus on automation in microbiology diagnostics, focus more on next-generation microbial testing, expand in emerging markets, provide competitively priced offerings, participate in trade shows and events, and grow partnerships with end users.

Suppliers of microbiology consumables and equipment are discussed in terms of market share, product types, and geography. Specific consumables and equipment are almost universal to the microbiology market, but many tools are sector-specific, and this report will highlight the differences.

Growth in the market has historically resulted from increased health care expenditure, emerging market growth, rapid technological advances, rapid growth in the aging population, and the emergence of novel pathogenic infections. Factors that have negatively affected the market include regulatory challenges, political uncertainties, reduction in free trade, and low health care reimbursements.



In the future, increased funding, the aging population, greater access to health care, and a rapid rise in various bacterial and viral epidemics will drive the growth of the market. Factors that could hinder the microbiology diagnostic device and equipment market in the future include a need for more skilled/trained microbiologists and flawed and outdated health systems.

North America leads the global microbiological technology, equipment and consumables market, followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years.



In summary, the current microbiological technology, equipment and consumables market was analyzed and evaluated to provide forecasts and outline possible outcomes for the next five years in different areas of the industry. This report also highlights new trends, patent activity, and other market-related developments.



The following summary table shows the value of the microbiological technology, equipment and consumables market in different geographical regions.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of key market potential for microbiology consumables and equipment, technological trends, opportunities, and gaps estimating the current and future demand for microbial technologies market and its sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global microbiology market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on technology type, application, end user and region

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of global microbiology market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Discussion of market dynamics that impact the growth of the market for microbiology consumables and equipment, clinical applications, market regulations, industry structure, and penetration of technologies within the biotech industry

Competitive landscape of the key manufacturers and suppliers of the microbiology market, their product portfolios, financial updates, and major growth strategies within the marketplace

Descriptive company profiles of leading industry players, including Abbott, BD, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi SA and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Evaluation of the Market Based on Technology

3.1 Overview

3.2 Application Industries

3.2.1 Academia

3.2.2 Government

3.2.3 Public Health

3.2.4 Regulatory

3.2.5 Industry

3.2.6 Clinical

3.2.7 Pharmaceutical

3.2.8 Environmental

3.2.9 Manufacturing

3.2.10 Energy

3.2.11 Food

3.3 Uses

3.3.1 Clinical

3.3.2 Environmental Microbiology

3.3.3 Epidemiology

3.3.4 Product Manufacturing

3.3.5 Energy

3.3.6 Industrial Microbiology

Chapter 4 Market by Segment

4.1 Consumables

4.2 Equipment

4.2.1 Bioreactors

4.3 Automation and Technology

4.3.1 Walkaways and Automated Detection

4.3.2 High-Throughput Systems

4.3.3 Molecular Testing

4.3.4 Microbes

Chapter 5 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

5.1 Overview

5.2 Outbreak

5.3 Symptoms of Covid-19

5.4 Progression of Covid-19

5.5 Incubation Period

5.6 Epidemiology

5.6.1 Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

5.6.2 Spread of Disease

5.7 Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology

5.7.1 Elective and Noncritical Procedures

5.7.2 Shift in Manufacturing

5.7.3 Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches

5.7.4 Supply Chain Disruptions

5.7.5 Medical Tourism

Chapter 6 Evaluation of Infectious Diseases

6.1 Overview

6.2 Public Health Reportable Infectious Diseases

6.3 Nonpublic Health Reportable Infectious Diseases

Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Region

7.1 Overview of the Geographical Distribution of the Market

7.2 Summary of the Market for Microbiological Automation by Region

Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Diagnostics

8.3 Environment

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Regulatory

Chapter 9 Patents/Clinical Trails

Chapter 10 Technology Review

10.1 Overview

10.2 Gut Microbiology

10.3 Public Health Emergencies

10.4 Microbes in Solar Cells

10.5 Trends in Antibiotic Resistance

10.6 Impact on Future Clinical Microbiology Developments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3M

Abbott

Abbvie Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bd

Biomerieux Sa

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Cosmed Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Genmark Diagnostics Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Sanofi Sa

Siemens Healthineers

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Terumo Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

