U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,085.00
    +17.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,237.00
    +73.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,638.75
    +46.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.30
    +8.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.62
    +1.83 (+2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    +0.91 (+4.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0140
    +0.0094 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2810
    -0.0400 (-1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    23.38
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1695
    +0.0108 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5310
    -0.0330 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,311.16
    +743.79 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.31
    +39.71 (+8.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.76
    +105.69 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Report 2022: Demand for Early Disease Detection and Diagnosis Fuels 20.09% Annual Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market
Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome sequencing services market size reached US$ 1,537.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,612.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.09% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Microbiome sequencing services help determine the function of the microbiome in human health and disease pathogenesis using next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. These services provide comprehensive bioinformatics and statistical analyses in a user-friendly and interactive report. They also offer faster and more accurate classification as compared to traditional identification methods like cloning and culturing. They mainly include functional profiling, clustering heatmap, alpha-diversity, beta-diversity, LEfSe biomarker discovery, and taxa, antibiotics resistance gene and virulence factor identification. At present, microbiome sequencing services are gaining traction across the globe.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Trends:

The burgeoning pharmaceutical sector represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, there is a considerable rise in the prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) on account of the growing number of individuals with inflammatory intestinal conditions, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising consumption of low fiber and high-fat diets. As a result, the demand for early disease detection and diagnosis is escalating around the world.

This, coupled with the wide applications of microbiome sequencing services in academia and research institutes for protein and small molecule analysis, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, leading market players are utilizing advanced technologies, including engineered organoids derived from human stem cells, high-throughput culturing, and micro fluids that assist in improving the efficiency and quality of microbiome research.

They are also focusing on customizing gut microbial consortia to develop advanced individualized medicine. Besides this, due to the faster and cost-effective sequencing platforms and data analysis pipelines, microbiome content is widely being used as a biomarker for different diseases. Other major factors, including increasing genomic research and rising healthcare expenditure, are anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Technology:

  • Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

  • Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

  • Pyrosequencing

  • Sanger Sequencing

  • Others

Breakup by Research Type:

  • Outsourced Research

  • Internal Research

Breakup by Laboratory Type:

  • Dry Labs

  • Wet Labs

Breakup by Application:

  • Shotgun Sequencing

  • Targeted Gene Sequencing

  • RNA Sequencing

  • Whole Genome Sequencing

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Research and Academic Institutes

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

6 Market Breakup by Technology

7 Market Breakup by Research Type

8 Market Breakup by Laboratory Type

9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by End User

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • BaseClear B.V.

  • Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

  • Diversigen Inc (OraSure Technologies Inc.)

  • Merieux NutriSciences

  • Metabiomics Corporation (BioSpherex LLC)

  • Microbiome Insights Inc.

  • Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

  • Molecular Research LP

  • Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

  • Resphera Biosciences LLC

  • Shanghai Realbio Technology (RBT) Co. Ltd.

  • Zymo Research Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ua0sf3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office

    Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said. In July, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas from Russia worth 1.4 billion euros, representing a 1.6% increase on the previous year, the office reported.

  • U.S. plans new curbs on exports of chips, chip-making tools to China: report

    The Biden administration plans to expand export restrictions for U.S. chip companies to China, according to a new report.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Exclusive: Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources

    The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U.S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. The letters, which the companies publicly acknowledged, forbade them from exporting chipmaking equipment to Chinese factories that produce advanced semiconductors with sub-14 nanometer processes unless the sellers obtain Commerce Department licenses.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • 5 Biggest Oil Tanker Companies

    With Teekay leading the pack, these are the 5 biggest oil tanker companies by 12-month trailing revenue.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications

    Comcast, Charter Communications and Rogers Communications have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a motion seeking to seal portions of the filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s expert witnesses in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs. See related article: SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well Fast facts The SEC wrote in the motion on Friday that […]

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • Twitter Says Elon Musk’s Latest Attempt to Abandon Deal Is ‘Invalid’

    Twitter  said Monday its severance payment to a whistleblower breached none of its obligations under the $44 billion buyout proposed by Elon Musk, just a day ahead of a key shareholder vote. Tesla CEO Musk on Friday said Twitter failure to seek consent before allegedly paying more than $7 million to former employee and whistleblower Peiter Zatko violates the merger agreement. Twitter’s (ticker: TWTR) response comes ahead of a major vote on Tuesday where Twitter shareholders finally vote to accept or reject Musk’s deal to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

  • Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall - media

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch shareholders association VEB is threatening to take Philips to court over its handling of a global recall of respiratory machines, claiming it caused billions in losses by giving incorrect information to shareholders, Dutch paper FD reported on Monday, citing a letter the VEB sent to the company. Philips confirmed that it had received a letter from the VEB on Sunday night, but did not provide any details of its content. "We are convinced that Philips acted in the right and responsible way," Philips spokesman Steve Klink said, adding that the company was confident it could resolve the issues in a conversation with the VEB.

  • Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

    Equipment maker, rivals roll out software to boost yield, but some farmers voice concerns over their data.

  • California's Minimum Wage May Rise to $22 Next Year. Is Starbucks Still a Buy?

    Did California just kill the fast-food industry in the state? Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill that creates a new board to oversee and set wages and working conditions in quick-serve restaurants, and the minimum wage in California could soar as high as $22 an hour beginning next year. Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) is one of the largest chains in California with over 3,000 locations representing nearly one-fifth of all of the coffee shops it operates in the U.S. Because the new law only applies to fast-food restaurants, and only those with at least 100 restaurants around the country, Starbucks could feel the impact of exorbitant labor expenses more than others.

  • GE Healthcare to be spun off in January, gets new board

    The new board members of the unit, which will be named GE HealthCare, include its chief executive officer, Peter Arduini, as well as executives from Honeywell International Inc and Amazon Web Services. Including GE CEO Larry Culp as non-executive chairman, the board will have 10 members.

  • Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group

    Bank of America Corp created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan tapped April Schneider last month to lead the 3,500-person wealth management banking and lending group.