Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market to Reach $4.61 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microbiome sequencing services market size reached US$ 1,537.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4,612.0 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.09% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Microbiome sequencing services help determine the function of the microbiome in human health and disease pathogenesis using next-generation sequencing (NGS) instruments. These services provide comprehensive bioinformatics and statistical analyses in a user-friendly and interactive report. They also offer faster and more accurate classification as compared to traditional identification methods like cloning and culturing. They mainly include functional profiling, clustering heatmap, alpha-diversity, beta-diversity, LEfSe biomarker discovery, and taxa, antibiotics resistance gene and virulence factor identification. At present, microbiome sequencing services are gaining traction across the globe.

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Trends:

The burgeoning pharmaceutical sector represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, there is a considerable rise in the prevalence of colorectal cancer (CRC) on account of the growing number of individuals with inflammatory intestinal conditions, the increasing geriatric population, and the rising consumption of low fiber and high-fat diets. As a result, the demand for early disease detection and diagnosis is escalating around the world.

This, coupled with the wide applications of microbiome sequencing services in academia and research institutes for protein and small molecule analysis, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, leading market players are utilizing advanced technologies, including engineered organoids derived from human stem cells, high-throughput culturing, and micro fluids that assist in improving the efficiency and quality of microbiome research.

They are also focusing on customizing gut microbial consortia to develop advanced individualized medicine. Besides this, due to the faster and cost-effective sequencing platforms and data analysis pipelines, microbiome content is widely being used as a biomarker for different diseases. Other major factors, including increasing genomic research and rising healthcare expenditure, are anticipated to stimulate the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Technology:

  • Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS)

  • Sequencing by Ligation (SBL)

  • Pyrosequencing

  • Sanger Sequencing

  • Others

Breakup by Research Type:

  • Outsourced Research

  • Internal Research

Breakup by Laboratory Type:

  • Dry Labs

  • Wet Labs

Breakup by Application:

  • Shotgun Sequencing

  • Targeted Gene Sequencing

  • RNA Sequencing

  • Whole Genome Sequencing

  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

  • Research and Academic Institutes

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

6 Market Breakup by Technology

7 Market Breakup by Research Type

8 Market Breakup by Laboratory Type

9 Market Breakup by Application

10 Market Breakup by End User

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • BaseClear B.V.

  • Clinical-Microbiomics A/S

  • Diversigen Inc (OraSure Technologies Inc.)

  • Merieux NutriSciences

  • Metabiomics Corporation (BioSpherex LLC)

  • Microbiome Insights Inc.

  • Microbiome Therapeutics LLC

  • Molecular Research LP

  • Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

  • Resphera Biosciences LLC

  • Shanghai Realbio Technology (RBT) Co. Ltd.

  • Zymo Research Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bq2kz8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microbiome-sequencing-services-market-to-reach-4-61-billion-by-2027--301627384.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

