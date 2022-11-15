U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,044.00
    +78.00 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,966.00
    +405.00 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,089.50
    +354.75 (+3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.80
    +33.80 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.37
    -0.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    +0.0114 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7680
    -0.0970 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +0.73 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    +0.0209 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.3950
    -1.6050 (-1.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,976.99
    -74.67 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.22
    +25.93 (+6.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.77
    +24.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Application, By Region

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type (FMT v/s Microbiome Drugs), By Application (C. Difficile, Crohn’s Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Diabetes, Others), By Region.

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiome Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Type, By Application, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362623/?utm_source=GNW

The global microbiome therapeutics market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. This can be ascribed to the growing prevalence of diseases like phenylketonuria, hepatic encephalopathy, C. difficile infection (CDI), among others and requirement for a precise and faster treatment. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of global microbiome therapeutics market during the forecast period. Additionally, finding therapeutic solutions using microbiome is an emerging field and is attracting the attention of academicians, researchers, and various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies across the globe. The research, clinical trials related to microbiome therapeutics have significantly increased over the years. According to clinicaltrials.gov, there are around 188 clinical trials registered on its portal related to microbiome therapeutics. This in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing Focus on Human Microbiome Therapeutics Development
The increase prevalence of different types of diseases, failure of current treatment options in providing accurate cure, among others have led to a shift towards alternative therapeutics such as microbiome therapeutics.Being an emerging field, microbiome therapeutics is receiving the attention of research fraternity across the globe.

As a result of this a lot of drug discovery and development is happening.As of now there is no approved product and major products are in early stages of clinical trials, in phases I and II.

However, companies are advancing their research and may be in the near future an approved microbiome therapeutic product will be available in the market. For instance, in 2021, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. announced data of SER-109, released from its Phase 3 ECOSPOR III study. The pipeline drug is under investigation as an oral therapy for recurring C. difficile infection with an anticipated launch in the first half of 2023.
Growing Funding Activities, Collaborations
The growing collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions and other strategies followed by various biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies in order to develop a potential microbiome therapeutics is expected to support the market growth in the coming years. For instance, in March 2019, AstraZeneca Plc., collaborated with Seres Therapeutics, Inc. to determine the effect of microbiome environment in a patient undergoing immunotherapy for cancer. Similarly in 2016, AbbVie Inc. entered into a partnership with Synlogic, Inc. for the development of drug for inflammatory bowel disorders. Additionally, increasing funding by different government and non-government organizations across the globe to support research & development activities related to microbiome therapeutics is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the next few years. For instance, in 2016, the United States federal government announced USD 121 million for Microbiome Initiative, to provide and coordinate funds for microbiome research.
Market Segmentation
The global microbiome therapeutics market can be segmented into by type, by application, by region, and by company.Based on by type, the market can be divided into FMT and microbiome drugs.

Based on application, the market can be categorized into C.Difficile, crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, diabetes, and others.

Regionally, North America dominated the market followed Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.In terms of country, the United States is dominating the overall global microbiome therapeutics market.

This can be ascribed to the increasing funding activities in the United States. For instance, the total biotechnology companies funding in the United States stood around USD99.4 billion.
Market Players
4D Pharma plc, Enterome SA, Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., Vedanta Bioscience, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Microbiotica Limited, Destiny Pharma plc, Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd., AOBiome Therapeutics, Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals SA are some of the leading players operating in the global microbiome therapeutics market.

Report Scope:

In this report, global microbiome therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Type:
o FMT
o Microbiome Drugs
• Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Application:
o C. Difficile
o Crohn’s Disease
o Inflammatory Bowel Disease
o Diabetes
o Others
• Microbiome Therapeutics Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Spain
Italy
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
o Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global Microbiome Therapeutics market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362623/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Green Flag for Alibaba in 2023, and 1 Red Flag

    Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), which owns the largest e-commerce and cloud platforms in China, was once considered a solid growth stock. Last month, Xi Jinping's confirmation to an unprecedented third term as the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party -- which suggests most of those headwinds will persist -- drove Alibaba's stock even lower. As a result, Alibaba's stock now trades nearly 80% below its all-time high and hovers just slightly above its IPO price of $68 a share from September 2014.

  • Is Honeywell Starting to Give You a Fear of Heights?

    Honeywell International -- a diversified manufacturing and technology company -- has seen its stock price soar in recent weeks. Let's check out the charts to see if we should part ways or stay on for further gains.

  • Oil Majors Are Betting Big On Suriname

    The Guyana-Suriname Basin is quickly becoming one of the most exciting oil regions on the planet, and energy majors are making big bets on its future

  • One Alzheimer’s drug has failed, but investors are still betting on Biogen and Lilly treatments

    Biogen stock is rising as investors double down on the company’s promising yet still experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

  • Natural Gas Flaring Is Set to Rebound in Permian Basin

    (Bloomberg) -- Operators in America’s biggest shale oil basin are set to significantly increase the amount of natural gas they burn into the atmosphere because of a lack of pipeline capacity to ship it elsewhere, according to Rystad Energy.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Pl

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Heating New England’s Homes Will Be Expensive This Winter

    A surge in heating-oil prices is hitting the Northeast as it braces for colder weather, putting the squeeze on household budgets and potentially accelerating the region’s shift toward other fuels. An average household that burns heating oil could spend 45% more for it this winter, according to a base-case forecast by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, translating to hundreds more dollars apiece. People who burn the fuel to heat their homes should expect a bigger financial hit than those who use natural gas or propane.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • EPIX: Promising Early Data for EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:EPIX READ THE FULL EPIX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Positive Preliminary Results from Combination Therapy of EPI-7386 and Enzalutamide On October 28, 2022, ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) announced multiple poster presentations at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat, including an update on the Phase 1/2 Study of EPI-7386 in combination with

  • 3.6 Billion More Reasons Warren Buffett's Bold Bet on This Oil Stock is Paying Off

    Warren Buffett has a knack for seeing things that other investors miss. In 2019, his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), made a bold bet that Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE: OXY) aggressive acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum would pay off by helping it fund that deal. Buffett believes so much in Occidental that Berkshire has gone on to buy 20% of the oil company's outstanding shares and has received regulatory approval to boost that stake up to 50%.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ares Capital, Main Street Capital and Hercules Capital

    Ares Capital, Main Street Capital and Hercules Capital have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Amazon Is Set for Major Layoffs. Here's What It Means for the Stock

    After months of hinting at job cuts, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) just dropped the ax. The layoffs will target Amazon's devices business, which includes Alexa, as well as retail and human resources. This will be the first round of major job cuts in the Amazon's history.

  • Narcan Owner Opiant to Be Acquired by Indivior for $145 Million

    The combination of addiction-drug makers could tap into billions of dollars in settlement and federal funds aimed at expanding access to treatment.

  • Roche's Latest Alzheimer's Trials are a Flop

    The fight against Alzheimer's disease was dealt yet another setback on Monday. Two late-stage treatment studies conducted by Roche, which the...

  • Disney to implement hiring freezes, job cuts to manage costs

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses Disney's cost-cutting measures and how 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' performed in its box office debut.

  • BTAI: Positive Early Metrics for IGALMI™ Launch…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BTAI READ THE FULL BTAI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Commercial Day Highlights Positive Early Launch Metrics for IGALMI™ On October 18, 2022, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) hosted a Commercial Day presentation to provide an update on the recent launch of IGALMI™, which is approved for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar

  • MorphoSys shares plunge after partner Roche says Alzheimer's drug trials didn't meet goals

    German-listed shares of MorphoSys lost a third of their value on Monday after its partner Roche said an Alzheimer drug trial failed. Roche slumped 4% in Zurich as the company said Phase 3 studies evaluating gantenerumab in people with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's and mild Alzheimer's dementia

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Bernstein: The Collapse of Crypto Exchange FTX More Like Enron Than Lehman

    The broker sees a significant liquidity impact on the crypto market in coming weeks, which will hurt the smaller tokens.

  • GM's North American battery supply chain is key to EV profits

    General Motors Co plans to add more links to its North American battery supply chain, adding to roughly 20 deals so far, in a key strategy to help the Detroit automaker narrow the gap with Tesla Inc in electric vehicle profitability. GM Chief Executive Mary Barra and other executives are scheduled to brief investors Thursday on the automaker's progress toward scaling up production capacity to deliver 1 million electric vehicles a year in North America by 2025.