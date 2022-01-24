U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

The Global Microbolometer Market is expected to grow by $ 368.01 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Microbolometer Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the microbolometer market and it is poised to grow by $ 368. 01 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbolometer Market 2022-2026"
61% during the forecast period. Our report on the microbolometer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for thermal imaging devices for passengers screening and growing investments in R&D activities. In addition, the increasing demand for thermal imaging devices for passengers screening is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The microbolometer market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The microbolometer market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Vanadium oxide-based microbolometer
• Amorphous silicon-based microbolometer

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies the rising adoption of low power consumption devicesas one of the prime reasons driving the microbolometer market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on microbolometer market covers the following areas:
• Microbolometer market sizing
• Microbolometer market forecast
• Microbolometer market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microbolometer market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Excelitas Technologies Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, I3system Inc., Lynred, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Seek Thermal Inc., Teledyne DALSA Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Texas Instruments Inc. Also, the microbolometer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.










