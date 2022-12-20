U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,830.44
    +12.78 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,936.44
    +178.90 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,564.53
    +18.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.60
    +16.02 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +26.60 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +1.03 (+4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0610
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    +0.1110 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2147
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4570
    -5.4070 (-3.95%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,848.17
    +240.46 (+1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.74
    +1.56 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

The Global Microcarriers Market size is expected to reach $2.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In bioreactors, microcarriers are the support matrix that promotes the development of adherent cells. The expansion capacity can be boosted many times more by cultivating cells on the surface of spherical microcarriers rather than a flat surface since each particle carries hundreds of cells.

New York, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microcarriers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Consumables, By End-user, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374152/?utm_source=GNW
It offers a simple method for expanding culture systems for use in research or industrial manufacturing of cell- or protein-based therapeutics.

Cell culture is essential to biomanufacturing and medical research. Adherent cells are often cultivated in 2D on the surfaces of tissue culture plastics such flasks and well plates since they must be attached to a surface in order to live. Since these surfaces are biocompatible, cell populations could quickly grow on them. Additionally, these techniques are typically adequate for the great majority of research labs that only need to use a small number of cells.

However, for a number of established and new applications, cells need to be considerably increased. The amount of surface area that typical tissue culture polymers can give is a constraint in these circumstances. This is even before considering the handling times and throwaway expenses required for huge arrays of tissue culture flasks. The most popular method for increasing adherent cell output is to cultivate adherent cells on tiny spherical beads known as microcarriers in a stirred bioreactor.

The restrictions of surface area are solved by microcarriers, which typically have a diameter of roughly 100 m and provide a second dimension for cell expansion. The market for microcarrier-based biomanufacturing has grown significantly and now spans all production sizes. Lab-sized bioreactors with a few litres of capacity to factory-sized bioreactors with hundreds or thousands of litres are all available and can use microcarriers.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Both the amount of funds available and the need for cell culture supplies, particularly microcarrier products, are anticipated to rise as a result of the expansion in research scale. Patients are being treated symptomatically in the absence of any licensed vaccinations or antiviral medications for COVID-19. Various vaccines are under development and a few are ready to be marketed. The ability of the generated antibodies to neutralize the target virus is evaluated for both therapeutic and vaccination purposes. The demand for items in the microcarrier market has expanded since cell culture is essential to the development and production of pharmaceuticals.

Market Growth Factors

Growing Need For Cell-Based Vaccines

The threat of new virus breakouts has grown as a result of population growth, climate change, and more animal-human contact. Examples of unforeseen and recurrent events that place a huge economic and societal burden include influenza and COVID-19. A large number of deaths across the globe due to COVID-19 have been reported by the WHO. Worldwide demand for vaccines is anticipated to be fueled by the rising prevalence of infectious illnesses and the rising risk of pandemics.

Growing Production Of Monoclonal Antibody

Worldwide demand for monoclonal antibodies is rising as tailored treatment options for conditions including cancer and autoimmune & inflammatory disorders become more and more common. The demand for mAbs is significant since antibodies are used in high concentrations. The use of in vitro recombinant-based technology is the preferred way of producing monoclonal antibodies. Due to the intrinsic intricacy of their post-translational modifications, antibodies are primarily generated in mammalian systems out of all potential recombinant expression methods.

Market Restraining Factors

Cell Biology Research Is Expensive

Intensive research and development is put into developing novel treatments including gene and stem cell therapies. For reliable results, the tools, media, reagents, and other products used in research must be of the highest calibre. The price of cell biology research has significantly increased as a result of the growing necessity to uphold high standards (by using of high-grade products) and adhere to regulations established by regulatory organizations.

Consumables Outlook

Based on consumables, the microcarriers market is segmented into media & reagents and microcarrier beads. In 2021, the microcarrier beads segment dominated the microcarriers market with the maximum revenue share. This is result of the constant utilization microcarrier beads in cell culture. The considerable market growth is related to increased cell biology research, rising regenerative medicine and biopharmaceutical demand, and the availability of numerous microcarrier beads that may be used for various applications.

Application Outlook

On the basis of application, the microcarriers market is fragmented into biopharmaceutical production, and regenerative medicine. In 2021, the biopharmaceutical production segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the microcarriers market. The growing demand for generating safe & effective medications or treatments, coupled with the rising frequency of infectious diseases and genetic abnormalities, are the primary drivers behind this segment’s domination.

End-User Outlook

By end-user, the microcarriers market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations and academic & research institutes. In 2021, the contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the microcarriers market. The use of microcarriers during cell culture will rise due to ongoing research advancements, academic institute collaborations, and outsourcing to CROs and CMOs for quicker market launch.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the microcarriers market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the microcarriers market by generating the highest revenue share. Growing knowledge of personalized medications, improved healthcare infrastructure and reimbursement models, the existence of significant market participants, and intense R&D activities have all contributed to an increase in the incidence of chronic and infectious diseases as well as infectious diseases in general.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Group, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG), Corning Incorporated, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf SE, HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and denovoMATRIX GmbH.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Consumables

• Microcarrier Beads

o Collagen Coated Beads

o Cationic Beads

o Protein Coated Beads

o Untreated Beads

o Others

• Media & Reagents

By End User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations

• Academic & Research Institutes

By Application

• Biopharmaceutical Production

o Vaccine Production

o Therapeutic Production

• Regenerative Medicine

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Merck Group

• Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG)

• Corning Incorporated

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Eppendorf SE

• HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

• denovoMATRIX GmbH

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06374152/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Russia's Oil Exports Collapsed Since G-7 Sanctions Began

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude shipments collapsed in the first full week of Group of Seven sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues, a potential source of alarm for governments around the world seeking to avoid disruption to the nation’s giant export program.Some of the plunge was exaggerated by work at a port in the Baltic that’s now finished, but there also appeared to be a shortage of ship owners willing to carry key cargoes from an export facility in Asia. Several other ports

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett purchased Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) and became its CEO in 1965, he paid approximately $18 per share in the buyout. At the time, Berkshire was actually a struggling textiles company, but it would go on to become the foundation and namesake for one of history's most successful investment conglomerates. Today, the company's Class A stock trades at roughly $454,600 per share -- good for an increase of more than 2,525,400% over Buffett's initial purchase price.

  • Joe Biden made the oil trade of the year

    Gas prices were a major story in 2022: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled energy markets and some predicted the US dollar might be subsumed by a new, commodity-backed trade currency.

  • Citigroup’s $900 Million Revlon Blunder Ends With a Dismissal After Bank’s Victory

    (Bloomberg) -- A hard-fought battle between Citigroup Inc. and creditors of Revlon Inc. over an epic blunder in which the bank accidentally sent the lenders almost a billion dollars was finally capped with a legal pronouncement: Case dismissed.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chie

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as C

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 12 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 oil stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more oil stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Oil Stocks With Biggest Upside. The petroleum industry, also known as the oil industry, includes the global processes of exploration, extraction, refining, transportation, and […]

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment, retirement plan lost and found, among Secure 2.0 retirement measures

    Provisions include higher RMD age, higher catch-up contribution limits, and a student-loan matching program.

  • Comcast Raises Prices (Again); T-Mobile Goes on the Attack

    If its customers have a choice when it comes to internet service, it's usually an inferior one. Comcast has a good product -- one that for decades was a legally mandated monopoly in many markets -- and it has a huge edge over competitors. Now, even where it has rivals, Comcast holds the incumbent's edge.

  • Delta Air Lines to Roll Out Free Wi-Fi

    The carrier is expected to begin offering the service as soon as early 2023, intensifying competition among airlines.

  • Elon Musk: ‘It’s time for Tesla’s board to wake up and do their job,’ investor says

    Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder Ross Gerber joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and Twitter, how Twitter is affecting the Tesla brand, what the board of directors at Tesla needs to do, and how he would run Tesla if he had the role.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do?

    I turn 58 this year and am at a loss for what to do or how to plan for my retirement. I only have a small amount of money invested through previous employers, and I'm not sure how to save … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Way Behind on Retirement Savings. What Do I Do? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Loews Wins Appeal Over $690 Million Damages Award to Hedge Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Loews Corp. persuaded the Delaware Supreme Court to toss a $690 million damages award to affiliates of New York hedge fund Bandera Partners LLC, who claimed they were squeezed out of an oil-pipeline partnership.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization B

  • 12 Penny Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 penny stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more penny stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Penny Stocks With Biggest Upside. Even though the United States economy has been rattled by recession fears in the past few months, there are […]

  • US Housing Starts, Permits Fall on Slide in Single-Family Homes

    (Bloomberg) -- New US home construction continued to decline in November and permits plunged as high borrowing costs paired with widespread inflation eroded housing affordability and demand.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chi

  • Wells Fargo ordered to pay $3.7 billion for alleged mismanagement of auto loans, mortgages and deposit accounts

    Consumer Financial Protection Board orders $2 billion in redress payments to consumers and a $1.7 billion civil penalty, with Wells not admitting wrongdoing.