U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,332.50
    -26.75 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,525.00
    -213.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,950.50
    -80.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.40
    -17.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.92
    +2.25 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.40
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    25.35
    +0.15 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0065 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.31
    +2.57 (+8.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3312
    -0.0035 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3900
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,726.39
    -1,643.87 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.39
    -42.29 (-4.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.22
    -202.63 (-2.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     

Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Report 2022-2032: Focus on Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food Additives, Composites, Packaging, Paint and Coatings, & 3D Printing

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is made from high-grade, purified wood cellulose. Hydrolysis is used to remove cellulose until the microcrystalline form remains. With its amorphous cellulose portions removed, it becomes an inert, white, free-flowing powder. It can be processed in a number of ways, through reactive extrusion, steam explosion, and acid hydrolysis. The main markets are pharmaceuticals, food additives and cosmetics.

The major sources of MCC are wood pulp and cotton fibre. Recently, other non-woody biomass, such as soybean, corn stalk, oath and rice hulls, as well as sugar beet pulp, bagasse and maize cob, wheat, barley and oath straw, groundnut shell and rice husks, reed stalks and cereal straw, have been increasingly used.

Report contents include:

  • Market drivers and trends in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

  • Recent industry developments in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

  • Technology analysis including source materials and synthesis methods

  • Market analysis including current and future applications, commercial products and market revenues, historical and estimated to 2032. Markets covered include Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food additives, Composites, Packaging, Paint and coatings, 3D printing etc

23 Companies profiled including

  • Asahi Kasei

  • Dupont Pharma

  • Roquette

  • Mingtai Chemical

  • Sweetwater Energy

  • Sigachi Industries

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Cellulose
1.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose
1.2.1 Preparation
1.3 Source Materials
1.3.1 Wood Source Materials
1.3.2 Non-Wood Source Materials
1.4 Synthesis of Mcc
1.4.1 Reactive Extrusion
1.4.2 Enzyme Mediated
1.4.3 Steam Explosion
1.4.4 Acid Hydrolysis
1.4.5 Alkaline Retreatment

2 Markets and Applications
2.1 Market Drivers and Trends
2.2 Market Developments 2020-2022
2.3 Global Revenues for Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc), 2017-2032 (USD)
2.4 Global Revenues, Total
2.5 Global Revenues, by Market
2.6 Global Revenues, by Region
2.7 Main Current Applications
2.8 Future Applications
2.9 Pharmaceuticals
2.9.1 Advantages of Using Mcc
2.9.2 Applications
2.9.2.1 Capsules and Tablets
2.9.2.2 Medicated Gels
2.9.3 Global Revenues
2.10 Cosmetics
2.10.1 Advantages of Using Mcc
2.10.2 Applications
2.10.3 Global Revenues
2.11 Food Additives
2.11.1 Advantages of Using Mcc
2.11.2 Applications
2.11.3 Global Revenues
2.12 Composites
2.12.1 Advantages of Using Mcc
2.12.2 Applications
2.12.2.1 Reinforcement Materials
2.13 Packaging
2.13.1 Advantages of Using Mcc
2.13.2 Applications
2.13.2.1 Active Packaging
2.14 Insulation
2.14.1 Advantages of Using Mcc
2.14.2 Applications
2.15 Paint and Coatings
2.15.1 Advantages of Using Mcc
2.15.2 Applications
2.15.2.1 Additive in Coating Paint Films for Non-Stick Coatings
2.16 3D Printing
2.16.1 Applications
2.16.1.1 Biocomposite Filaments for 3D Printing

3 Microcrystalline Cellulose Sphere Company Profiles (25 Company Profiles)

4 Research Scope and Methodology
4.1 Report Scope
4.2 Research Methodology

5 References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39jvi0

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 10-year high and closes in on $120 a barrel

    It comes as the US has targeted Russia’s oil refining sector with sanctions, with the possibility that its oil and gas exports will be next on the list.

  • Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

    Premium-electric-vehicle maker Tesla should see its wish to further increase production volumes come true.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityRussian Oligarchs’ Yachts Head for Maldives as Sanctions LeviedBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubThat’

  • Pressure grows on Biden to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a bill on Thursday to ban U.S. imports of Russian oil, saying the shipments could be replaced by boosting output in North America and other places. The bill would have to pass the Senate and House and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law, but the White House has indicated reluctance to support moves that could increase the price of gasoline at a time when inflation is already high. The bill, Banning Russian Energy Imports Act, is intended to punish President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and is sponsored by 18 senators in the 100-member chamber, including Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat, and Lisa Murkowski, a Republican.

  • German carmakers warn fallout from Ukraine invasion on production to get worse

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German carmakers association VDA said that the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine was disrupting transport routes as well as financial transactions and that it was bracing for shortages in a range of raw materials. It said the impact from the conflict on shipping, rail and air freight was compounding problems in the supply chain at a time when inventory levels were already low. "In the long term, the car industry is facing shortages and higher prices of raw materials," VDA said.

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • How Apple, Big Tech benefit from taking on Russia

    Big tech could build consumer trust and improve recruiting by standing against Russia.

  • Russian energy has West in ‘stranglehold’: Bill Browder

    While an oil and gas embargo would help cripple Russia's financial resources, the nation's "stranglehold" on the Western energy supply may prove too damaging for the US and its allies, says Bill Browder, an asset manager who for years specialized as an investor in major Russian firms.

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • New Jersey city votes to halt licenses of gas stations tied to Russia's Lukoil

    Reflecting growing animosity across the United States toward Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, lawmakers in New Jersey's largest city have voted to suspend the licenses of gas stations branded with the name of a major oil company based in Moscow. The Newark City Council passed a resolution 8-0 on Wednesday urging the city to suspend all licenses of two local Lukoil gasoline stations to show support for Ukraine. "This is a step on the city side to do what the rest of the world is doing to impose some pressure on Russia to stop this horrific invasion," said Council Member Anibal Ramos, who represents a part of Newark where many Ukrainian-Americans live.

  • Markets set for biggest weekly gains in years as Russia-Ukraine war hits supplies

    Commodity markets were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly gains in years as the shuttering of Ukrainian ports and sanctions against Russia sent energy, crop and metal buyers scrambling for replacement supplies. Russia is one of the world's biggest exporters of key raw materials, from natural gas and crude oil to aluminium and wheat, so the possible exclusion of supplies from the country due to sanctions has sent traders and importers into a frenzy. "We are seeing the commodity 'melt-up' continue with no sign of a let-up," ED&F Man Capital Markets wrote in a note.

  • As world scrambles for oil, Canadian producers reluctant to spend on growth

    The world is scrambling for oil after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent prices rocketing and upended global supply but producers in Canada, home to the world's third-largest reserves, have no plans to significantly boost output. Despite the surge in oil prices to 11-year highs, Canadian companies are wary of spending aggressively to grow oil production after the pain of 2020's pandemic-induced oil price collapse. Benchmark U.S. crude shot as high as $116 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that the market will be short of crude for months following sanctions on Moscow and major companies divesting Russian oil assets following the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Rivian spares preorders from price hike to fix 'painful' mistake

    Rivian Automotive Inc has rolled back price hikes on electric vehicles booked before March 1 after facing backlash from customers following a 20% increase in prices. Preorders as of March 1 will not be subject to the new prices, and customers who canceled orders can reinstate them with the original price, Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a letter to clients on Thursday. The Amazon-backed company on March 1 increased the base price of the Rivian R1T electric pickup to about $79,500 from $67,500, while the R1S SUV went to $84,500 from $70,000.

  • Here’s what will happen to U.S. food prices as wheat futures keep surging

    Russia and Ukraine grow about 14% of the world's wheat and account for about 28% of global wheat exports.

  • Russian Sanctions May Cripple a Once Promising Car Market

    The auto industry might have to face a different kind of war, as the likelihood of another supply-chain crisis increases.

  • Why Russian oil can’t find buyers even as crude nearly touches $120 a barrel

    The U.S. and its allies haven't aimed sanctions at Russia's energy exports yet, but buyers are already shying away from the country's crude even as prices soar.

  • JPMorgan Says $185 Oil Is in View If Russian Supply Hit Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent crude could end the year at $185 a barrel if Russian supply continues to be disrupted, JPMorgan Chase & Co. wrote in a note Thursday. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Sanctions Putin’s Spokesman and TycoonsRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaResignation Sets In as Russians Face Their New Economic RealityOil prices have skyrocket

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • EV Startup Rivian Walks Back Price Increase, Apologizes to Customers

    Rivian’s chief executive said the company is trying to cope with rising costs of parts and materials, but it erred by applying price increases to existing orders.