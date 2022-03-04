Global Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Market Report 2022-2032: Focus on Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food Additives, Composites, Packaging, Paint and Coatings, & 3D Printing

Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 -- The "The Global Market for Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) is made from high-grade, purified wood cellulose. Hydrolysis is used to remove cellulose until the microcrystalline form remains. With its amorphous cellulose portions removed, it becomes an inert, white, free-flowing powder. It can be processed in a number of ways, through reactive extrusion, steam explosion, and acid hydrolysis. The main markets are pharmaceuticals, food additives and cosmetics.



The major sources of MCC are wood pulp and cotton fibre. Recently, other non-woody biomass, such as soybean, corn stalk, oath and rice hulls, as well as sugar beet pulp, bagasse and maize cob, wheat, barley and oath straw, groundnut shell and rice husks, reed stalks and cereal straw, have been increasingly used.



Report contents include:

Market drivers and trends in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Recent industry developments in Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC)

Technology analysis including source materials and synthesis methods

Market analysis including current and future applications, commercial products and market revenues, historical and estimated to 2032. Markets covered include Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food additives, Composites, Packaging, Paint and coatings, 3D printing etc

23 Companies profiled including

Asahi Kasei

Dupont Pharma

Roquette

Mingtai Chemical

Sweetwater Energy

Sigachi Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Cellulose

1.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose

1.2.1 Preparation

1.3 Source Materials

1.3.1 Wood Source Materials

1.3.2 Non-Wood Source Materials

1.4 Synthesis of Mcc

1.4.1 Reactive Extrusion

1.4.2 Enzyme Mediated

1.4.3 Steam Explosion

1.4.4 Acid Hydrolysis

1.4.5 Alkaline Retreatment



2 Markets and Applications

2.1 Market Drivers and Trends

2.2 Market Developments 2020-2022

2.3 Global Revenues for Microcrystalline Cellulose (Mcc), 2017-2032 (USD)

2.4 Global Revenues, Total

2.5 Global Revenues, by Market

2.6 Global Revenues, by Region

2.7 Main Current Applications

2.8 Future Applications

2.9 Pharmaceuticals

2.9.1 Advantages of Using Mcc

2.9.2 Applications

2.9.2.1 Capsules and Tablets

2.9.2.2 Medicated Gels

2.9.3 Global Revenues

2.10 Cosmetics

2.10.1 Advantages of Using Mcc

2.10.2 Applications

2.10.3 Global Revenues

2.11 Food Additives

2.11.1 Advantages of Using Mcc

2.11.2 Applications

2.11.3 Global Revenues

2.12 Composites

2.12.1 Advantages of Using Mcc

2.12.2 Applications

2.12.2.1 Reinforcement Materials

2.13 Packaging

2.13.1 Advantages of Using Mcc

2.13.2 Applications

2.13.2.1 Active Packaging

2.14 Insulation

2.14.1 Advantages of Using Mcc

2.14.2 Applications

2.15 Paint and Coatings

2.15.1 Advantages of Using Mcc

2.15.2 Applications

2.15.2.1 Additive in Coating Paint Films for Non-Stick Coatings

2.16 3D Printing

2.16.1 Applications

2.16.1.1 Biocomposite Filaments for 3D Printing



3 Microcrystalline Cellulose Sphere Company Profiles (25 Company Profiles)



4 Research Scope and Methodology

4.1 Report Scope

4.2 Research Methodology



5 References



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39jvi0

