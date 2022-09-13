Global Microelectromechanical System Market to Reach $181.04 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the adoption of smartphones among people across the globe, increase in the popularity of innovative technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), and growth of the electronics industry are expected to drive the growth of the global microelectromechanical system market. Closed manufacturing facilities for automotive, consumer electronics, and others, reduced workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global microelectromechanical system market generated $76.52 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $181.04 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The microelectromechanical system market experienced a negative impact due to the prevalence of lockdowns in numerous countries.

Stringent regulatory restrictions were imposed by the government of various countries across the globe, which resulted in the closure of various manufacturing units across units.

Besides, the reduction in the presence of skilled professionals, decreased demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic, and economic and financial struggles in emerging economies further aggravated the impact on the market.

In addition, a strict ban on the import and export of raw materials from various governments adversely affected the growth of the market.

However, with technological advancements, remarkable demand from the automotive industry, and eased lockdown restrictions, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global microelectromechanical system market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the sensors segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The actuators segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.46% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the dominating market share in 2021 , holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 9.65% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions of the market such as North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global microelectromechanical system market include Analog Devices Inc., Broadcom Inc, DENSO CORPORATION, HP Development Company, L.P., Knowles Electronics, LLC, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics and Texas Instruments Incorporated.

The report analyzes these key players in the global microelectromechanical system market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Market Segments

Type

Sensors Sensors Type Inertial Sensors Pressure Sensors Optical Sensors Environment Sensors Ultrasonic Sensors

Actuators Actuators Type Optical MEMS Microfluidics RF MEMS Others



Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

