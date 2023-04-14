Global Microelectromechanical Systems Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%

Company Logo

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microelectromechanical Systems Market, By Type, By Application, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

Companies Mentioned

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Knowles Corporation

Microelectromechanical systems are used in many fields and are widely found in the aerospace, industrial, and healthcare industries. MEMS are also used in smart wearables. Although the concept of a micro-mechanical device is simple, it is actually difficult to build one. The process starts with a design.

Then, the device is fabricated, with an order of mechanical and electronic components. Several different fabrication methods can be used. Silicon-based MEMS are typically produced by patterning the material layers by lithography. Other techniques include evaporation, dry etching, and sputtering. Metals such as titanium, tungsten, and platinum are also commonly used.



The growth of the telecommunications sector and the increasing use of MEMS in automotive and aerospace & defense applications is expected to boost growth of the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market over the forecast period.



However, stringent government regulations and high development costs are expected to hamper the growth of the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market. Consequently, players are working towards developing newer technologies and products to meet the market demands.



Key features of the study:

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Nxp Semiconductors N.V., Analog Devices, Inc., and Knowles Corporation.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 172 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $23858 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $48595.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Type

Sensor

Gyroscopes

Accelerometers

Pressure Sensor

Inertial Combos

Microphones

Magnetometers

Others

Actuator

Inkjet Systems

Optical MEMS

Oscillators & Resonators

Microfluidic & Biochip

RF MEMS

Others

Global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Market, By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Telecommunication

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5ief9d

