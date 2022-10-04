U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,749.75
    +59.50 (+1.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,935.00
    +397.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,514.50
    +228.75 (+2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.40
    +31.50 (+1.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.36
    +0.73 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.50
    +16.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    20.98
    +0.39 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9880
    +0.0053 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.23
    -2.39 (-7.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0041 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7370
    +0.1170 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,939.40
    +768.85 (+4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.12
    +17.76 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.21
    +129.45 (+1.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Global Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain Reports Ltd
·8 min read
Visiongain Reports Ltd
Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC) 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC) and Forecasts Market Segment by Material, (Simple  Semiconductor Material, Compound Semiconductor Material, Other Semiconductor Material) Market Segment by Type, (Flip Chip, Embedded DIE, Fan-in WLP, Fan-out WLP) Market Segment by End-User, (Consumer Electronics, IT & Telecommunications, Automotive, Industrial, Other End-Users) Market Segment by Technology, (Grid Array, Small Outline Package, Dual-flat no-leads (DFN) , Quad-flat no-leads (QFN), Plastic Dual Inline Package (PDIP), Ceramic Dual Inline Package (CDIP)) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The global microelectronics semiconductor packaging (MIPAC) market was valued at US$44,187  million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Strong Semiconductor Industry Growth Set to Continue as Artificial Intelligence Adds to Demand

The semiconductor industry can expect to grow. Although 2019-2020 were relatively weak year, the semiconductor market is expected to recover in 2022 and continue to thrive. Memory chips are expected to maintain their market dominance through 2022. Every application market is expected to grow through 2022, led by the automotive and data processing markets. Demand for AI-related chips will most likely lift these segments. With new start-ups and entrants from other parts of the tech world joining the fray, the race to capture the market is heating up.

Semiconductor Demand Has and Will Continue to Vary Depending on the Industry

According to general consensus, semiconductor demand has and will continue to vary depending on the industry. For instance, consumer spending has decreased overall as a result of financial concerns, which has resulted in lower-than-normal semiconductor demand for consumer electronics, which holds a significant market share. On the other hand, the rise in illnesses has increased the demand for semiconductors in medical equipment. The semiconductor industry, like many others, has discovered that it needs to make operational changes in order to survive, adjusting production to the virus's effects. Despite the numerous difficulties the global pandemic has brought the semiconductor industry, it is anticipated that the sector will recover, albeit slowly and steadily. Whether the virus can be contained will determine everything, but there seems to be cause for optimism.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/mipac-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC) Market?

The COVID-19 outbreak primarily affected Asia at its beginning, but since many component manufacturers are there as well, it immediately had an impact. Many of these manufacturers had to completely stop production early in the outbreak, and this, combined with travel restrictions around the world, led to some serious supply problems.

The full effects of COVID-19 are still unknown, but they are expected to be significant across the entire electronics value chain, from raw materials to finished goods. The COVID-19 initiative challenges the semiconductor industry to think about changing its current global supply chain model in light of the potential risks and vulnerability of the electronics and semiconductor value chain of today. COVID-19 may turn out to be the "black swan" event that compels the semiconductor industry to radically re-evaluate its risks and weak points.

Production appears to have mostly resumed, though, and supply chain shortage worries aren't quite as dire as they were earlier. However, given that production must proceed at a slower rate, many component manufacturers are currently required to implement social distancing measures. As a result, overall output for the year will still be lower than usual.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 318-page report provides 182 tables and 164 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global microelectronics semiconductor packaging (MIPAC) market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Microelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC). Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including type, end-user, technology, material, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing microelectronics semiconductor packaging (MIPAC) market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Modern Advances in Electronic Packaging

The IC packaging that connects the chip to the rest of the system is typically bulky and expensive, limiting both the IC's performance and reliability. Furthermore, system packaging, which connects components on a circuit board, is bulky and expensive, limiting electrical and mechanical performance. To address these concerns, current trends in electronic packaging technology can be divided into two groups: high performance system packaging and mobile platform packaging. Portable and wireless products such as cellular phones, which require portability and low cost, are driving the quest for small, better integrated packaging.

Increased demand for 3D semiconductor packaging is anticipated to be fueled

Increased demand for 3D semiconductor packaging is anticipated to be fueled by reasons such as rising sales of electric vehicles, increasing wearable and portable electronics technology, and the need for packaging for ambient RF. A few of the key factors propelling the growth of the 3D semiconductor packaging market are the demand for ICs with high speed, high integration, and low power consumption, as well as the quick development of electronics technology such as AI, Cloud computing, integration of advanced information technology of automobiles, and the miniaturization of electronic devices for smart phone and wearable device applications. In comparison to other cutting-edge packaging technologies, 3D semiconductor packaging has a number of advantages, including greater performance, reduced power loss, and low space usage. Among all cutting-edge packaging technologies, 3D semiconductor packaging stands out as a useful option thanks to its increased efficiency.

Get Detailed TOC @

https://www.visiongain.com/report/mipac-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Automotive Semiconductors Are Presenting Opportunities

Although the primary market for semiconductor businesses is and will continue to be mobile, overall growth has been slowed for a while. The automotive semiconductor industry is the sole exception, where demand is high due to the increasing number of electronic components being added to cars, such as ADAS and in-vehicle entertainment (IVI), which is turning into a significant growth area for semiconductor firms.

The amount of semiconductors in a vehicle varies depending on the make and model, trim level, environmental concerns, and regional government regulations. However, the trickle-down effect of technology in automobiles is having a greater impact than anticipated in past. Sophisticated electronic systems, which were once the exclusive domain of luxury-class vehicles, are now more common in mid-range and lower-priced automobiles.

The Semiconductor Industry Is Being Digitised

Since its inception, the semiconductor industry has been a pioneer in digitization, offering digital services and pursuing new digital business models. Other industries, most notably automotive, have clearly outpaced the semiconductor industry in terms of digitization. This is ironic, given that the semiconductor industry's products have largely supported automakers' success in digitization. It is now more important than ever for semiconductor companies to consider how to best leverage digitization and which options make the most sense for their organisations.

Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the microelectronics semiconductor packaging (MIPAC) market are Amkor Technology, Inc., ASE Group, Chipbond Technology Corporation, Chipmos Technologies, Inc., Fujitsu LtdMicroelectronics Semiconductor Packaging (MIPAC), Intel Corporation, Interconnect Systems, Inc. (ISI), Jcet/Stats Chippac Ltd, Murata Electronics, Powertech Technology, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd (Spil), Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd, Unisem (M) Berhad, UTAC Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

  • 01 Jan 2022, VIPack, an advanced packaging platform designed to enable vertically integrated package solutions, was introduced by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. VIPack is the next generation of ASE's 3D heterogeneous integration architecture, which extends design rules while achieving ultra-high density and performance.

  • 15 Nov 2021, Samsung Electronics, announced the development of Hybrid-Substrate Cube (H-Cube) technology, its latest 2.5D packaging solution specialised for semiconductors for high-performance and large-area packaging technology in HPC, AI, data centre, and network products.The H-Cube solution, developed in collaboration with Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) and Amkor Technology, is suited to high-performance semiconductors that require the integration of a large number of silicon dies.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Electronics sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact:
Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Reports Limited
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com


Recommended Stories

  • Deloitte Canada forecasts continuing high production levels for Canadian oil companies

    Canada has an opportunity to pull to the front of the pack as a global leader in the hydrogen economy, while Canadian oil producers are achieving all-time production highs, according to the latest forecast from Deloitte Canada's Resource Evaluation and Advisory (REA) group.

  • Turks and Caicos profile

    Provides an overview of the Turks and Caicos, including key events and facts for this British overseas territory

  • Today is National Taco Day—13 products to upgrade Taco Tuesday right at home

    National Taco Day is here! If you're looking to make a delicious homemade taco, we've got product recommendations to take your tacos to the next level.

  • Factories Making Towels and Bedsheets Are Shutting in Pakistan

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s small textile mills, which make products ranging from bedsheets to towels mainly for consumers in the US and Europe, are starting to shut after devastating floods wiped out its cotton crop.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsTesla Slumps as Deliveries Disappoint Due to Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansGet Ready for Anoth

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Chip Stocks Rise on Report Biden Will Further Restrict China Exports

    The latest restrictions follow years of efforts to prevent China from manufacturing cutting-edge semiconductors.

  • U.S. inspections of China corporate audits at 'very early stage,' PwC says

    U.S. regulatory inspections of audits of Chinese companies listed in the United States have begun and it could be months before the conclusions are known, PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz said. A China-U.S. agreement in August allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies to help resolve a dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges.

  • Refinery inactivity may see California gas prices 'go sky-high': Analyst

    Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss average gas prices for Americans, elevated prices in California, Florida's gas supply after Hurricane Ian, and OPEC+ production goals.

  • Microsoft advertising could ‘spur another leg of growth,’ analyst says

    Raymond James Internet and Digital Media Analyst Andrew Marok joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft stock and how digital advertising could provide additional tailwinds for the company.

  • Oil Forges Higher as OPEC+ Must ‘Do Something’ at Vienna Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after its biggest one-day gain since May as the market looked to OPEC+ to deliver a substantial cut in supply.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsWest Texas Intermediate climbed ab

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes

  • Russian factory activity expands at fastest rate in Sept since 2019 - PMI

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest rate in 3-1/2 years in September, driven by rises in production, new orders and client demand, a business survey showed on Monday, though Western sanctions continued to weigh on export business. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose in September to 52.0 from 51.7 in the previous month, climbing higher above the 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction to its highest point since March 2019. "Client demand was focused on domestic customers, however, as new export orders declined steeply," S&P Global said in a monthly survey.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

    On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeal of a lower court ruling on the company's patent infringement dispute with Qualcomm. As Apple has no higher court to turn to, the case is effectively dead in the water. The suit -- filed in a federal court in California, the home of both businesses -- alleged that Apple infringed a set of Qualcomm patents with its iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches.

  • EV Makers Must Partner With Miners to Secure Key Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Deepens After Memo BackfiresTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointStocks Stage Oversold Comeback as ISM Sinks Yields: Markets WrapOPEC+ Set to Discuss 1 Million-Barrel Output Cut as Demand SlowsA key lithium producer in Australia, the world’s top supplier, is urging electric car manufacturers and battery makers to become its partners in new refine

  • Australia Could Grab 20% of World’s Lithium Refining by 2027

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is poised to grab a fifth of the world’s lithium hydroxide refining capacity within five years as demand grows for battery metals that bypass China, Canberra said in a report.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Stocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepe

  • Supply chain conditions are 'starting to get spotty' for automakers: Analyst

    iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer assesses the state of supply chain conditions for auto manufacturers, Tesla's EV delivery figures, and the pricing behind used car prices.

  • U.S. Treasury seeks three-phased Russian fuel price cap

    New sanctions by G7 countries on Russia will target its oil and products in three phases, senior U.S. treasury official Ben Harris told the Argus European Crude Conference in Geneva on Tuesday. Harris, the Treasury's assistant secretary for economic policy, said G7 sanctions will target Russian crude oil, while later ones will focus on diesel and finally on lower value products such as naphtha. The Group of Seven is trying to find ways to limit Russian profits from exporting oil following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    These Berkshire Hathaway holdings are growth stocks, and they look like better bargains on the heels of big sell-offs.

  • Airlines Face a Shortage of New Boeing, Airbus Jets

    Carriers focus on challenges in planning their networks and increasing flights as plane makers juggle supply-chain, other constraints.