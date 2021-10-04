The global microfluidics market is projected to reach USD 58.8 billion by 2026 from USD 20.7 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 23.2%

during the forecast period. Microfluidic technologies offer quick analysis, reduced reagent consumption, and accurate test results and help in reducing the overall cost of the drug development process.

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microfluidics Market by Product, Application, Research, Manufacturing, Therapeutics), End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04450350/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to these factors, the demand for microfluidics technology is increasing owing to the growing demand and adoption of PoC diagnostic devices, such as glucose monitoring and pregnancy test kits.



Based on product, the microfluidic-based devices segment holds the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on product, the microfluidics market is broadly classified into microfluidic-based devices and microfluidic components.In 2020, the microfluidic-based devices segment accounted for the highest rate of the microfluidics market by product.



The highest rate of this segment can majorly be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced microfluidic-based devices in pharmaceutical & life science research, increasing need for miniaturization of laboratory equipment, growing demand for microfluidic-based PoC testing, and the increasing use of microfluidic technology for drug discovery.



Based on type of product, the microfluidic chips segment holds the highest rate during the forecast period.

The microfluidic components market, by type, is segmented into microfluidic chips, flow and pressure sensors, flow and pressure controllers, micropumps, microfluidic valves, microneedles, and other microfluidic components.The microfluidic chips segment accounted for the highest rate of the microfluidic components market in 2020.



The increasing demand for PoC testing, growing preference for personalized medicine, an increasing number of drug discovery and life science research activities, growing need for high-speed diagnostics, and increasing government funding are factors responsible for the growth of this segment in the microfluidic market.



Based on application, the in vitro diagnostics segment holds the highest share during the forecast period.

In this report, the microfluidics market is broadly classified into three major application segments—in vitro diagnostics, pharmaceutical & life science research and manufacturing, and therapeutics. The in vitro diagnostics segment accounted for the largest share of 60.0% of the microfluidics market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising incidence of target diseases and the growing demand for PoC testing. The advantages of microfluidic devices over traditional devices (such as portability, compact size, increased frequency of testing, and accurate & quick analysis) have also driven the adoption of these devices in IVD applications.



Based on in vitro diagnostics applications, the clinical diagnostic segment holds the highest share during the forecast period.

The in vitro diagnostics applications segment has been segmented into point-of-care testing, clinical diagnostics, and veterinary diagnostics. The clinical diagnostic testing segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD application segment in 2020, owing to the prevalence of infectious and lifestyle diseases, increased clinical testing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the introduction of technologically advanced products.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate in 2020

APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate of 25.5% in the forecast year. The rising geriatric population, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, rising demand for advanced technologies, and expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various countries in the Asia Pacific are the major factors driving the growth of the microfluidics market in this region.



Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1–60%, Tier 2–30%, and Tier 3–10%

• By Designation – C-level–30%, Director-level–50%, Others–20%

• By Region – North America–45%, Europe–15%, Asia Pacific–25%, Latin America- 10%, Middle East and Africa–5%



Key players in the Microfluidics market

The key players in the microfluidics market include Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), SMC Corporation (Japan), IDEX Corporation (US), Fluigent SA (France), Aignep S.P.A. (Italy), Camozzi Automation SPA Societá Unipersonale (Italy), Dolomite microfluidics (UK), Elveflow (France), Cellix Limited (Ireland), Fortive Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Illumina Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Fluidigm Corporation (US) and Abbott Laboratories (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the microfluidics market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product type, application, end user and region.The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various microfluidic products available in the market.



The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.



This report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global microfluidics market. The report analyzes this market by product type, application, end user and region

• Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global microfluidics market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product type, application, end user and region

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global microfluidics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global microfluidics market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04450350/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



