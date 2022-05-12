Global Microgrid Control Systems Market to Reach US$5.2 Billion by the Year 2027

ReportLinker

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Microgrid Control Systems estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the period 2020-2027.Off-Grid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.8% CAGR to reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Grid segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.1% share of the global Microgrid Control Systems market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Microgrid Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$812.9 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.06% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.7% and 10% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) ABB Ltd Eaton Corporation Plc Emerson Electric Co. ETAP / Operation Technology, Inc. General Electric Company Ontech Electric Corporation Pareto Energy PowerSecure, Inc. RTSoft S&C Electric Company Schneider Electric SE Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. Siemens AG Siemens Energy Global GmbH & Co. KG Spirae, LLC





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Investments in Modernization of Aging Energy

Infrastructure Skewed Towards a Low Carbon Future Provides the

Cornerstone for Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 1: With Governments Forced to Address Power-Quality,

Reliability & Sustainability Issues, Rising Investments in

Energy Infrastructure to Benefit Demand for Energy Management &

Control Systems/Solutions: Global Energy Investments (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Discussing Prognosis: Here?s What Everyone Should Know About

the Pandemic & the Global Economy

Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in 2022 -

After Omicron, Comes Stealth Omicron Fueling Fresh Waves of

Infections Across the Globe

EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to

Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.

But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?

EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of

Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into

a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this

Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of

Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of

January 2022

At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of

Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &

Technology Sharing Continue to Remain

EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a

Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the

Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of

Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of

January 2022

The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination

Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the

Unvaccinated

EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards

COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %

Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022

The Verdict?s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be

Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable

Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About

Progress on Vaccinations?

Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,

Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as

Compared to 2021

EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New

Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for

2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,

Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term

Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven

Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries

Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global

Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019

Through 2023

New Bursts of Inflation Caused by Russia-Ukraine War Threatens

Economic Recovery

Competition

EXHIBIT 9: Microgrid Control Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

51 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Microgrid & Microgrid Control Systems: Definition, Importance &

Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Microgrid Controllers, a Vital Piece of Hardware Attracting

Increased R&D

The Rise of Blockchain Microgrids Pushes Up the Importance,

Complexity & Monetary Value of Effective Microgrid Control

EXHIBIT 10: The Move to Monetize Microgrids Sets Into Motion

the Rise of Blockchain Microgrids With Complex Control,

Processing & Management Requirements: Global Value of

Blockchain Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$

Million) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Supported by Myriad Benefits Automated Microgrid Control

Systems Grow in Popularity

IoT Revolutionizes Microgrid Management

EXHIBIT 11: IoT Disrupts the Distributed Energy Space by

Turning Microgrids into Smart Systems Capable of Maximizing

Energy Efficiency & Energy Sharing & Trading: Global Value of

IoT Investments in the Energy Industry (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Sharp Increase in Cyberattacks Targeting Power Grids Worldwide

Highlights the Importance of Microgrid Cybersecurity

Continuous Innovations in Microgrid Control Systems Remains

Crucial to Market Growth

Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL): A Key Innovation in Micro-Grid

Control System

AI and Microgrids. Here?s What?s Happening

AI and the Microgrid Controller, the New Pair

Cloud Based Management of Microgrids Attract Interest in

Community Microgrids

A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Hybrid Microgrid

Rising Number of Microgrids Translates Into Increased

Opportunities for Control Systems. So What?s Driving the

Microgrid Market?

Power Outages & Its Impact on Digitalized Enterprises Spurs

Establishment of Microgrids

EXHIBIT 12: Average Number of Power Outages in Firms Per Month,

Worldwide by Region: 2021

EXHIBIT 13: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/

Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity

EXHIBIT 14: Annual Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a

Percentage (%) of Sales of Affected Firms

Investments in Decentralized Energy (DE) Drives Deployment of

Microgrids

EXHIBIT 15: Growing Value of Distributed Energy Resources:

(DERs) in Dual Addressal of Environmental & Energy

Sustainability Challenges Drives Demand for Microgrids:

Global Distributed Generation (DG) Market (In US$ Billion)

for Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Smart Cities Drive Focus on Engineering Microgrids to Achieve

Slated Energy Goals

EXHIBIT 16: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart

City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a

Goldmine of Opportunities for Microgrids: Global Smart City

Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Private Sector Microgrids Set to Proliferate. Here?s Why

EXHIBIT 17: Chronic Public Sector Underfunding for

Infrastructure Development Drives Private Participation &

Investments in Distributed Energy Via Private Microgrids:

Cumulative Global Infrastructure Spending Gap 2018-2040 (In

US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 18: U.S. Government Budget Deficits (In US$ Billion)

Robust Outlook for Renewable Energy Post Pandemic to Support

Mushrooming of Renewable Microgrids

Pandemic Doubles Focus on Renewables

Conclusion

EXHIBIT 19: Microgrids Are the Backbone Infrastructure that

Makes Intermittent Renewable Energy More Resilient &

Practically Deployable in the Real World Scenario: Global

Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW)

for the Period 2019 to 2024

EVs Create the Need for Microgrids for Fleet Electrification

EXHIBIT 20: Growing Demand for EVs Brings Good News for

Microgrids: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In Units)

for the Years 2019 and 2022

Growing Focus on Disaster Preparedness Drives the Importance of

Microgrids

COVID-19 Provides a Launchpad for the Rise of Home/Residential

Microgrid

Microgrid Expansions Get a Boost from Favorable Regulations &

Growing Popularity

Growing Pressure on the US Army to Fight Climate Change Leads

to Increased Installation of Microgrids

EXHIBIT 21: Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for

Increased Investments in Military Energy Independence &

Microgrids: World Military Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

Years 2019, 2020 and 2021



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

