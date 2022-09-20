U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,907.50
    -9.75 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,055.00
    -62.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,979.50
    -44.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.10
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.01
    +0.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.70
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    -0.13 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1429
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7100
    +0.4920 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,336.96
    +849.47 (+4.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    +13.70 (+3.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,244.94
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

The global microgrid controller market size is estimated to be USD 4.2Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 22.3%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. There is an increasing global demand for reliable and secure power supply. Widespread industrialization and urbanisation are fuelling the demand for energy storage systems.

New York, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microgrid Controller Market by Connectivity, Offering, End-use application and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741671/?utm_source=GNW
Government initiatives to reduce carbon footprint; the convergence of IoT enhancing microgrid connectivity; and the advantages of cheap and clean energy storage are the major driving factors for the global microgrid controller market.

Grid connected segment of microgrid controller market expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
During the forecast period, grid-connected microgrids will lead the microgrid controller market.Expansion of utility grid transmission lines and surge in use of renewable power sources are some of the major factors contributing towards the growth of this segment.

Grid-connected microgrids usually have higher reliability than remote/island microgrids; they can produce power within their distribution circuits as well as import it from utility sources.Grid-connected microgrids enable renewable energy generation without expensive grid reinforcements.

They improve the efficiency and resiliency of the power generated and reduce carbon footprints.

Software segment likely to witness higher growth between 2022 and 2027
Microgrid controller software segment is expected to witness fastest growth by 2027.Microgrid software is mainly used for modelling variable sources of energy, such as solar and wind, with variable thermal loads.

Software such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), energy management, generator and load management, and system reconfiguration software are used in microgrids to allow the simulation and optimization of resources.Highly specialised software’s are used by microgrid designers to model the technical performance of microgrids.

These software helps in simplify technical and economic factors involved in a microgrid project and compare the cost and feasibility of different configurations of hardware.

Military is the third largest end-use application due to wide use of microgrids for energy security and resiliency
Microgrids are used in the military sector to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply in military establishments and bases in case of main grid outages. Several military microgrid projects are being carried out globally in collaboration with well-established companies such as General Electric, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Honeywell International Inc., as well as small specialties technology firms such as Spirae and Power Analytics. Microgrids provide the ultimate emergency backup power source and can function independently from the grid, enhancing the physical security and cybersecurity of a nation’s military bases.
Energy resilience and security are the main concerns of military establishments because military forces of different countries are increasingly using microgrids, which generate electricity from renewable energy sources. For instance, in February 2019, Schneider Electric expanded its microgrid project at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Miramar, Goa (India), to boost the grid resilience of this facility.

US likely to dominate the overall microgrid market in the Americas region between 2022 and 2027
The US dominated the microgrid controller market in Americas in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance by 2027.The growing deployment of sustainable energy sources to reduce the dependence on existing electricity networks is expected to positively impact the growth of the microgrid controller market in the country.

Increasing investments in using clean energy sources for electricity generation are also fuelling the growth of the microgrid controller market. For instance, in February 2021, the United States House of Representatives introduced H.R.1512, the Climate Leadership and Environmental Action for its Nation’s Future Act. The CLEAN Future Act authorizes a total of USD 565 billion in spending over the next decade to reach decarbonization goals—specifically, to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050 and limit temperature increases to 1.5°C. H.R.1512’s budget includes several billions of dollars in microgrid funding.

A variety of executives from key organizations operating in the microgrid controller market were interviewed in-depth, including CEOs, marketing directors, and innovation and technology directors.
• By Company Type:Tier 1 = 55%, Tier 2 = 25%, and Tier 3 = 20%
• By Designation:C-level Executives = 45%, Directors = 30%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 25%
• By Region: Americas = 40%, Europe= 25%, APAC=20%, and ROW=15%

Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Honeywell International (US), Caterpillar Inc. (US), S&C Electric (US), and Power Analytics (US) are the key players in the microgridcontroller market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the microgrid controller market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
This report offers detailed insights into the microgrid controller market based on connectivity (grid connected, off-grid connected), offering (hardware, software, services), end-use application (commercial & industrial, remote areas, institutes & campuses, government, utilities, military, and healthcare), and region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Africa).
The report also provides a comprehensive review of microgrid controller market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the microgrid controller market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05741671/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • U.S. refiners eye Canadian oil once strategic reserve turns off taps

    U.S. refiners are expected to buy more Canadian oil after the Biden administration ends releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this fall, traders said, adding this should boost the price of Canadian barrels at a time of tight global supply. The releases have weighed on the price of Western Canada Select (WCS), the benchmark Canadian heavy grade. In 2021 the average WCS discount was $12.78 a barrel, according to the Alberta Energy Regulator.

  • You'd Better Sell 10 Stocks Before Things Get Worse, Analysts Say

    Wall Street analysts are usually a pretty optimistic bunch. So, when they tell you to sell some S&P 500 stocks, listen.

  • Why Sotera Health Stock Crumbled Today

    As a result, Sotera's stock price plummeted by more than 33% on the day. Kamuda claimed that ethylene oxide emissions from a Sterigenics factory in the state caused her breast cancer and the non-Hodgkin's lymphona suffered by her son.

  • Governments worldwide provide $536B in annual subsidies to this one industry — and billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is getting in on the action. Here’s how you can too.

    Ride the gravy train while it lasts.

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q4 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Coal rush! Energy crisis fires global hunt for polluting fuel

    The sleepy Tanzanian port of Mtwara mainly dealt in cashew nuts until late last year. Now it bustles with vessels loading up with coal, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drives a worldwide race for the polluting fuel. Tanzania traditionally exports thermal coal only to neighbouring countries in east Africa; sending it further afield was out of the question, as it required trucking the material more than 600 km from mines in its southwest to Mtwara, the nearest Indian Ocean port.

  • 87% of Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Invested in These 5 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha's $5.9 billion "hidden" portfolio is heavily concentrated in just a handful of stocks.

  • Big Changes Coming to Starbucks in Kroger, Airports

    Starbucks has been in Kroger and airport locations for well over two decades. The ease of being able to add essentially a coffee kiosk or mini coffee shop to airports and many retailers like Kroger , Hy-Vee among many others, has been a great asset to both the host company and Starbucks. The mini locations are licensed to run by the retailers and pay a royalty or percentage back to Starbucks for use of its business space.

  • 10 Biggest Car Companies in The World By Sales

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 biggest car companies in the world by sales. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest car companies in the world by sales. It is hard to imagine a life in which cars don’t exist. They have […]

  • Restaurant Brands stock in focus as Burger King goes all in on premium Whoppers

    Here's why the parent company Burger King has a tasty stock, says one long-time analyst.

  • Rich People Are Doing This to Max Out Their Roth IRAs

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • UAE Accelerates Plan to Increase Its Oil Production Capacity

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Arab Emirates is accelerating a plan to raise its oil production capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as it tries to cash in on its crude reserves before the world transitions to cleaner energy.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarBiden Says He Warned Xi of Inv

  • German producer prices post surprise record jump in August

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German producer prices rose in August at their strongest rate since records began both in annual and monthly terms, driven mainly by soaring energy prices, raising the chances that headline inflation will surge even higher. Energy prices in August on average were over double the same period last year, up 139%, and 20.4% higher than the previous month, the office reported. Inflation in Europe's largest economy is running at 8.8%, as a dearth in Russian fossil fuel deliveries following the invasion of Ukraine and imposition of Western sanctions has led to skyrocketing energy prices.

  • Wall Street’s Mysterious 2,200% IPOs Come From Tiny N.J. Broker

    (Bloomberg) -- Fifty miles south of midtown Manhattan, in a red-brick building bounded by a railway track, sits a little-known brokerage behind some of the world’s wildest initial public offerings.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft

  • Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge says the utility bill at his UK pub spiked from £60K to £420K — why Europe's energy crisis is getting worse and how it hurts the US

    An ocean won’t stop these problems from finding you this winter.

  • China's Aug coal imports from Russia, Indonesia soar as heatwave spurs power use

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -China's coal imports from Russia rose in August, exceeding last month's level and hitting the highest in at least five years, as power utilities in the world's biggest coal consumer sought overseas supplies to meet soaring demand in extreme hot weather. Imports from Russia have surged in recent months as Europe suspended purchasing from the country after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine, forcing Russian coal to be traded at a steep discount. Prices for Russian coal have climbed as both China and India stepped up buying, traders said, but were still cheaper than the domestic coal of same quality.

  • Commentary: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s comments about inflation and remote work show poor judgment

    Evidence that remote work increases productivity is ample–and Larry Fink could have assigned an intern at BlackRock to find it, says Gleb Tsipursky.

  • 5 Once-Largest Burger Chains in America That Went Out of Business

    Our obsession with quick-service burgers dates back more than a century, when America's oldest burger chain White Castle introduced us to the pleasures of uniformly perfect minced meat patties on tiny buns.There have been numerous burger giants on the scene since (and burgers have only gotten bigger). Some, like McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's, have demonstrated their staying power by rising to the top of the pack and still very much holding the top spots in the burger industry today.But th

  • Germany econ. minister says natural gas storage nearly at 90%, but will be ’empty’ after winter: report

    German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Monday at a press conference that German natural gas supplies are in decent shape. For now.