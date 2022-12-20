The Global Microgrid Market is expected to grow by $25623.76 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Microgrid Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the microgrid market and it is poised to grow by $25623. 76 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13. 6% during the forecast period.

Our report on the microgrid market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need for resilience, the rise in the adoption of microgrids in rural areas, and recent developments in microgrids.



The microgrid market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Remote

• Institutions and campus

• Military

• Others



By Connectivity

• Grid-connected

• Off-grid connected



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rapid advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the microgrid market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for microgrids in military applications and microgrids for protection from cybersecurity attacks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the microgrid market covers the following areas:

• Microgrid market sizing

• Microgrid market forecast

• Microgrid market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microgrid market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Anbaric Development Partners LLC, Canopy Power, Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co, Exelon Corp, General Electric Co., General MicroGrids, Gram Power (India) Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Pareto Energy, Power Analytics Global Corp., Powerhive Inc., S and C Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Spirae LLC, Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and UL LLC. Also, the microgrid market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

