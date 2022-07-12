U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,859.03
    +4.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,303.33
    +129.49 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,376.68
    +4.08 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,734.63
    +2.62 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.45
    -7.64 (-7.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.00
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.21 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0059
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1898
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5970
    -0.8230 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,953.83
    -446.19 (-2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.52
    -0.86 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,206.40
    +9.81 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,336.66
    -475.64 (-1.77%)
     

The global microgrid market size is estimated to be USD 26.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 63.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.6%

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of microgrid market includes the increasing number of microgrid projects across different industries, surging energy demand and adoption of renewable energy in Asia Pacific, growing interest of investors in EaaS business model to minimize costs, and rising encouragement from governments for developing microgrid projects.

New York, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microgrid Market by Connectivity, Offering, End User, Type, Power Rating & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03703379/?utm_source=GNW


Grid-connected microgrids accounted for larger share, due to expansion of utility-based grid networks and use of renewable sources

The grid connected segment likely to hold largest market share and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Grid-connected microgrids are physically connected to the utility grid via a switching mechanism at the point of common coupling (PCC), but they can also disconnect into island mode and reconnect to the main grid when required.

Grid-connected microgrids contain multiple generators, distribution systems, and sophisticated controls.Furthermore, these technologies enhance grid resiliency, enhance power quality, and reduce their environmental effects, in addition to improving grid reliability.

This results in an increase in demand.

Microgrid software market likely to witness higher growth between 2022 and 2027
The microgrid software market is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.Software used in microgrids established in remote locations allows microgrid operators to dynamically manage and control distributed energy resources with integrated weather and load forecasting.

The hosted software services used by microgrids eliminate the requirement for onsite hosting of the IT infrastructures. This is expected to drive the growth of the microgrid software market in the near future.

The power generators for microgrid hardware segment likely to witness highest market share between 2022 and 2027
The power generators segment held the largest size of the microgrid hardware market in 2021 and expected to dominate the microgrid hardware segment during the forecast period.The use of renewable sources of energy such as PV cells, wind turbines, and hydro turbines for power generation is one of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the microgrid hardware market globally.

Other advantages of integrating renewable sources of energy with microgrids are reduced emissions of greenhouse gases and lowered dependency on local or imported fuels.

Americas likely to be the largest market during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027.
The microgrid market in the Americas has been studied for North America and South America.North America accounted for ~70% share in the overall Americas microgrid market in 2021.

Countries such as US, and Canada have formulated number of policies to enhance the establishment of microgrids.The US is leading the microgrid market in Americas.

The US and Canadian governments are initiating several funding programs and investments to expand decentralized grids; this is supporting the adoption and development of microgrids in these countries. An increase in the adoption of renewable sources of energy for electricity generation and the flexibility of microgrids in terms of using multiple power sources for electricity generation are also driving the growth of the microgrid market in the region.

A variety of executives from key organizations operating in the microgrid market were interviewed in-depth, including CEOs, marketing directors, and innovation and technology directors.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 = 50%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%
• By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Directors = 30%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 35%
• By Region: Americas = 40%, Europe= 25%, APAC=20%, and ROW=15%

Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), Siemens (Germany), Eaton Corporation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Hitachi Energy (Switzerland), Honeywell International Inc. (US), HOMER Energy (US), S&C Electric (US), Power Analytics (US) are the key players in the microgrid market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and a presence in both mature and emerging markets.

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the microgrid market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research Coverage
This report offers detailed insights into the microgrid market based on connectivity (grid connected, off-grid connected), offering (hardware, software, services), type (AC microgrids, DC microgrids, hybrid), patterns (urban/metropolitan, semiurban, rural areas/ islands), power source (natural gas, solar PV, combined heat and power, diesel, fuel cell, and others), power rating ( less than 1 MW, 1 MW to 5 MW, 5 MW to 10 MW, and above 10 MW), end use (commercial & industrial, remote, institutes & campuses, government, utilities, military, and healthcare), and region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East and Africa (MEA)) and Africa.
The report also provides a comprehensive review of microgrid market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the microgrid market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03703379/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Oil prices should ‘find a lower home’ as markets normalize: Analyst

    Wells Fargo Senior Equity Research Analyst Roger Read joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the energy markets and the outlook for oil prices.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapThirteen ‘Perfect Storms’

  • The CPI Inflation Rate May Hit 9%; Dow Jones Rally Pauses

    Wednesday's CPI inflation rate data should show a new 40-year high. Here's what it means for Federal Reserve policy.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Tampa's Caspers Company to sell its McDonald's franchises

    Tampa-based Caspers Company, the largest McDonald's franchisee in Florida, is selling its business to the fast-food behemoth. Caspers will sell all of its franchises to McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) on Oct. 1, following a trend of the company buying out its large franchisees. Caspers is one of Tampa Bay's largest employers, with over 3,000 local and 3,600 total employees, according to Tampa Bay Business Journal research.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. With the looming threat of rising interest rates, dividend stocks are becoming the only feasible option for […]

  • 10 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at 10 best undervalued automobile stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the automobile industry, you can go directly to 5 Best Undervalued Automobile Stocks to Buy Now. According to IBISWorld, the global car and automobile manufacturing industry is worth $2.9 trillion by […]

  • Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

    History offers a glimpse into the next move for stocks after a deep rout.

  • Musk's Tesla stock sale windfall dwarfs Twitter loss

    Elon Musk's attempt to scrap his purchase of Twitter Inc may leave the world's wealthiest person in a stronger financial position than before he unveiled the $44 billion deal, with billions of dollars in cash from selling Tesla shares now sitting in the bank. After Musk on Friday tore up his April 25 agreement to buy the social media platform, with Twitter promising to force him to make good, the two sides face a potentially drawn-out legal battle that could still cost Musk billions of dollars, according to legal experts. Whatever the outcome may be, the Tesla chief executive for now appears to be sitting on around $8.5 billion in cash raised from selling shares of the automaker late in April to finance the Twitter acquisition.

  • Electric vehicles: What Ford’s Mustang Mach-E offers drivers

    Yahoo Finance auto reporter Pras Subramanian reviews the Mustang Mach-E, Ford's electric vehicle made to compete with Tesla.

  • Chinese Electric Car Giant’s Slump Fuels Speculation on Warren Buffett Adjusting Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- BYD Co. shares sank the most in nearly two years after a stake matching the size of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s position in the Chinese electric-car giant appeared in Hong Kong’s clearing system, fueling speculation that Warren Buffett’s company may be selling its holdings.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency Trump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Ma

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best natural gas stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of the gas market, go directly to the 5 Best Natural Gas Stocks to Buy Now. Natural gas prices have risen by 700% in Europe since the start of 2021. This has taken […]

  • Big U.S. banks' second quarter profits to tumble on higher bad loan reserves

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Second quarter profits at big U.S. banks are expected to fall sharply from a year earlier on increased loan loss reserves, as the pandemic recovery gives way to a possible recession. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co will report a 25% drop in profit on Thursday, while Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will show 38% and 42% profit declines, respectively on Friday, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data. Bank of America Corp, which like its peers has big consumer and business lending franchises, is expected to show a 29% drop in profit when it reports on July 18.

  • This Recession May Be Mild. The Second One Will Be Worse.

    The U.S. is likely entering the first dip of a double-dip recession, writes former Federal Reserve Board Governor Robert Heller.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.