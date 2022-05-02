U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

Global Microgrids Technologies and Markets Report 2021-2026: Revenue Implications, Security of Microgrids, Insights into Safety, Islanding, and Energy Storage Standards

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microgrids Market

Global Microgrids Market
Global Microgrids Market

Dublin, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microgrids: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Regional and country level markets will be segmented and analyzed by type and application. The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.

Microgrids are a critical and fundamental component of the development of smart grids. It is a distributed energy resource-based small-scale power system. To fully utilize the distributed generation potential, it is critical to adopt a system in which the associated loads and generation are treated as a subsystem or microgrid.

Distributed renewable energy microgrid technology holds significant potential as a key driver for increasing energy access for millions of people around the world without access to energy as well as for providing reliable and stable power to industry. Because the microgrid approach to electrical distribution allows local users more flexibility to control the optimization of power-sources and uses, it is growing in appeal.

Microgrids are an extension of on-site generators, or dedicated power supplies, sometimes called captive generation. Technically, a microgrid is a grouping of small, independent power-generating equipment connected to computer systems that monitor, control and balance energy demand and supply and storage in response to changing energy needs. They can also be cleaner if solar or wind is used as part of the energy mix.

Now that solar panel prices have fallen, distributed solar can be cheaper than running diesel generators alone for backup power. The microgrid market is therefore undergoing a transformation from a niche application intended for military bases, telecommunication base stations and remote communities to national grid extenders, a grid modernization tool for utilities, cities, communities and public institutions.

Market growth can be attributed to several factors, which vary depending on global region but include a growing demand for stable and reliable electricity, declining prices for microgrid technology, increasingly unstable grids (especially in more developed countries) and a lack of grid connectivity in many developing countries.

Emerging markets with little or no infrastructure are, in some ways, ideal for the microgrid system because they avoid the need for expensive and inefficient transmission and distribution systems. Microgrids allow the developer and user to put generation closer to the load, so there are fewer losses and no need to build the expensive transmission and distribution networks that are typical with the central generation model in use in much of the world today.

Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market and technologies for microgrids

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Coverage of definition, revenue implications, and security of microgrids, and insights into safety, islanding, and energy storage standards

  • Comparative study between grid-connected vs off-grid microgrids, and information on remote/island and hybrid microgrid

  • Highlights of the market potential for microgrids, based on major segment, product type, connection type, power source, type, end user, and region

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Profile description of leading market companies, including ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. plc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview of Microgrid Technologies

  • Introduction

  • Definition of Microgrid Technologies

  • Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunities

  • Challenges

  • Business Models

  • Facility Owner Financing and Maintenance

  • Utility Rate-Based

  • Pure Hardware Component Sales

  • Software as a Service

  • Government Energy Service Contracts

  • Power Purchase Agreements (Ppas)

  • Non-Synchronous Direct Current

  • Operations and Maintenance Contracts

  • Pay-As-You-Go (Payg)

  • Design, Build, Operate, Own and Maintain (Dboom)

  • Revenue Implications of Microgrids

  • Microgrid Security

  • Safety, Islanding and Energy Storage Standards

  • The Future of Microgrids

  • Trends

  • Outlook for the Market for Microgrid Technologies

  • Cost and Technology

  • Market

  • Financing and Business Model Identification

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19

  • Overview

Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Standardization and Interoperability

  • Offering a Total Solution

  • Value Chain: Grid-Connected Facilities

  • Value Chain: Grid-Connected Community

  • Value Chain: Off-Grid Microgrid

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment

  • Overview

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Microgrid Control Systems and Power Management System

  • Microgrid Software as a Service

  • Automated Demand Response

  • Substation Automation

  • Distribution Automation (Da)

  • Services

  • Engineering and Design

  • Monitoring and Control

  • Operations and Maintenance

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Connection Type

  • Overview

  • Grid-Connected

  • Grid-Connected Vs. Off-Grid Microgrids

  • Remote/Island/Villages

  • Hybrid

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Power Source

  • Overview

  • Diesel-Powered Microgrids

  • Chp-Powered Microgrid

  • Solar Pv-Powered Microgrids

  • Wind-Powered Microgrids

  • Other Types of Powered Microgrids

  • Waste-To-Energy

  • Micro-Turbines (Hydro)

  • Distributed Energy Storage Systems

  • Batteries

  • Other Storage Technologies

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Overview

  • Ac Microgrids

  • Dc Microgrids

  • Hybrid Microgrids

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Type of Area

  • Overview

  • Urban/Metropolitan

  • Semiurban

  • Rural/Island

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End-user

  • Overview

  • Healthcare/Government

  • Educational

  • Commercial/Industrial

  • Military

  • Community/Utility

  • Remote/Island/Village

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Rest of South America

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Africa

  • Rest of Middle East

Chapter 13 Global Competitive Landscape

  • List of Other Market Players

  • Recent Developments

  • Microgrid Policies and Regulations

  • Europe

  • U.S.

  • China

  • India

  • Africa

  • Upcoming Projects

  • Patent Review

  • Trends Over Time

  • Patent Review by Software

  • Patent Review by Storage

  • Other Relevant Patents

  • Patent Review by Country

  • Patent Review by Company

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Canopy Power

  • Eaton Corp. plc

  • General Electric

  • Homer Energy LLC

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Pareto Energy Ltd.

  • S&C Electric Co.

  • Schneider Electric Se

  • Siemens AG

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms/Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4cqyox

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


