Global Microgrids Technologies and Markets Report 2021-2026: Revenue Implications, Security of Microgrids, Insights into Safety, Islanding, and Energy Storage Standards
Global Microgrids Market
Regional and country level markets will be segmented and analyzed by type and application. The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market sizes and estimations are provided in terms of revenue, with 2020 serving as the base year; and market forecasts will be given for the period from 2021 to 2026.
Microgrids are a critical and fundamental component of the development of smart grids. It is a distributed energy resource-based small-scale power system. To fully utilize the distributed generation potential, it is critical to adopt a system in which the associated loads and generation are treated as a subsystem or microgrid.
Distributed renewable energy microgrid technology holds significant potential as a key driver for increasing energy access for millions of people around the world without access to energy as well as for providing reliable and stable power to industry. Because the microgrid approach to electrical distribution allows local users more flexibility to control the optimization of power-sources and uses, it is growing in appeal.
Microgrids are an extension of on-site generators, or dedicated power supplies, sometimes called captive generation. Technically, a microgrid is a grouping of small, independent power-generating equipment connected to computer systems that monitor, control and balance energy demand and supply and storage in response to changing energy needs. They can also be cleaner if solar or wind is used as part of the energy mix.
Now that solar panel prices have fallen, distributed solar can be cheaper than running diesel generators alone for backup power. The microgrid market is therefore undergoing a transformation from a niche application intended for military bases, telecommunication base stations and remote communities to national grid extenders, a grid modernization tool for utilities, cities, communities and public institutions.
Market growth can be attributed to several factors, which vary depending on global region but include a growing demand for stable and reliable electricity, declining prices for microgrid technology, increasingly unstable grids (especially in more developed countries) and a lack of grid connectivity in many developing countries.
Emerging markets with little or no infrastructure are, in some ways, ideal for the microgrid system because they avoid the need for expensive and inefficient transmission and distribution systems. Microgrids allow the developer and user to put generation closer to the load, so there are fewer losses and no need to build the expensive transmission and distribution networks that are typical with the central generation model in use in much of the world today.
Report Includes
An overview of the global market and technologies for microgrids
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Coverage of definition, revenue implications, and security of microgrids, and insights into safety, islanding, and energy storage standards
Comparative study between grid-connected vs off-grid microgrids, and information on remote/island and hybrid microgrid
Highlights of the market potential for microgrids, based on major segment, product type, connection type, power source, type, end user, and region
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Profile description of leading market companies, including ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp. plc., General Electric, Honeywell International Inc, Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview of Microgrid Technologies
Introduction
Definition of Microgrid Technologies
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
Business Models
Facility Owner Financing and Maintenance
Utility Rate-Based
Pure Hardware Component Sales
Software as a Service
Government Energy Service Contracts
Power Purchase Agreements (Ppas)
Non-Synchronous Direct Current
Operations and Maintenance Contracts
Pay-As-You-Go (Payg)
Design, Build, Operate, Own and Maintain (Dboom)
Revenue Implications of Microgrids
Microgrid Security
Safety, Islanding and Energy Storage Standards
The Future of Microgrids
Trends
Outlook for the Market for Microgrid Technologies
Cost and Technology
Market
Financing and Business Model Identification
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19
Overview
Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Standardization and Interoperability
Offering a Total Solution
Value Chain: Grid-Connected Facilities
Value Chain: Grid-Connected Community
Value Chain: Off-Grid Microgrid
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Major Segment
Overview
Hardware
Software
Microgrid Control Systems and Power Management System
Microgrid Software as a Service
Automated Demand Response
Substation Automation
Distribution Automation (Da)
Services
Engineering and Design
Monitoring and Control
Operations and Maintenance
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Connection Type
Overview
Grid-Connected
Grid-Connected Vs. Off-Grid Microgrids
Remote/Island/Villages
Hybrid
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Power Source
Overview
Diesel-Powered Microgrids
Chp-Powered Microgrid
Solar Pv-Powered Microgrids
Wind-Powered Microgrids
Other Types of Powered Microgrids
Waste-To-Energy
Micro-Turbines (Hydro)
Distributed Energy Storage Systems
Batteries
Other Storage Technologies
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Type
Overview
Ac Microgrids
Dc Microgrids
Hybrid Microgrids
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Type of Area
Overview
Urban/Metropolitan
Semiurban
Rural/Island
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End-user
Overview
Healthcare/Government
Educational
Commercial/Industrial
Military
Community/Utility
Remote/Island/Village
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Africa
Rest of Middle East
Chapter 13 Global Competitive Landscape
List of Other Market Players
Recent Developments
Microgrid Policies and Regulations
Europe
U.S.
China
India
Africa
Upcoming Projects
Patent Review
Trends Over Time
Patent Review by Software
Patent Review by Storage
Other Relevant Patents
Patent Review by Country
Patent Review by Company
Chapter 14 Company Profiles
ABB Ltd.
Canopy Power
Eaton Corp. plc
General Electric
Homer Energy LLC
Honeywell International Inc.
Pareto Energy Ltd.
S&C Electric Co.
Schneider Electric Se
Siemens AG
Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms/Abbreviations
