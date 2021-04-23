U.S. markets close in 1 hour

Global Microinsurance Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global microinsurance market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. As a component of microfinance, microinsurance is the coverage offered to low-income households with limited income access and low-valued assets. It aids individuals belonging to the financially weaker section of the society by formulating a tailored plan with low premiums and provides compensation for illness, injury, disabilities and death.

It also covers various property risks against crops, cattle and fire. It merges multiple small financial units into a more massive structure and provides a cushion against unexpected losses and exorbitant interest rates charged by unorganized money lenders. Microinsurance can be delivered through various models such as the partner-agent model, all-in-one-insurance model, full-service model and community-based model which can be administered through certified institutions and intermediaries. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global microinsurance market to reach a value of US$ 103.5 Billion by 2026.

Growth of the insurance sector across the globe and increasing access to financial services among all classes of the society are the chief factors driving the market growth. Recent advancements such as peer-to-peer models and other such consumer-friendly insurance models are also positively influencing the market. These new trends provide consumers with access to flexible products and an end-to-end digital experience ensuring transparency between the insurance taker and service provider. Additionally, as more products are becoming digitally available, microinsurance policies have gained preference amongst individuals in higher income segments as well.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global microinsurance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global microinsurance market in any manner.

Report Coverage:

  • Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type:

  • Property Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Index Insurance

  • Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

  • Others

Market Breakup by Provider:

  • Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

  • Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

Market by Breakup Model Type:

  • Partner Agent Model

  • Full-Service Model

  • Provider Driven Model

  • Community-Based/Mutual Model

  • Others

Market Breakup by Region:

  • Asia Pacific

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global microinsurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global microinsurance industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microinsurance market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the provider?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the model type?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microinsurance industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microinsurance industry?

  • What is the structure of the global microinsurance industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global microinsurance industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global microinsurance industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Microinsurance Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Provider
5.6 Market Breakup by Model Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Property Insurance
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Health Insurance
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Life Insurance
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Index Insurance
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Accidental Death and Disability Insurance
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Provider
7.1 Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Model Type
8.1 Partner Agent Model
8.2 Full-Service Model
8.3 Provider Driven Model
8.4 Community-Based/Mutual Model
8.5 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g68fkl

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-microinsurance-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301275964.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

