The Global Micromobility Market is expected to grow by $ 118.38 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 31.14% during the forecast period

·3 min read
The analyst has been monitoring the micromobility market and it is poised to grow by $ 118. 38 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 31.

New York, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Micromobility Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293135/?utm_source=GNW
14% during the forecast period. Our report on the micromobility market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing traffic congestion, rise in trend of on-demand transportation services, and increasing awareness about green transportation modes.
The micromobility market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The micromobility market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Docked
• Dock-less

By Geographical Landscape
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the rise in venture capital and strategic investment as one of the prime reasons driving the micromobility market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising adoption of dockless bike-sharing services and increasing government initiatives for the development of bike-sharing infrastructure will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on micromobility market covers the following areas:
• Micromobility market sizing
• Micromobility market forecast
• Micromobility market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading micromobility market vendors that include Accell Group NV, Airwheel Holding Ltd., Bird Global Inc., CaliRides LLC, China State Shipbuilding Corp. Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, GOTRAX, GOVECS AG, iconBIT Ltd., Mellow Boards GmbH, Micro Mobility Systems AG, Neutron Holdings Inc., ofo Inc., OKAI Inc., Segway Inc., SWAGTRON, Swiftmile, Voi Technology AB, Xiaomi Inc., and Yadea Group Holdings Ltd. Also, the micromobility market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06293135/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


