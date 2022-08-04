U.S. markets open in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.50
    +9.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,815.00
    +45.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,313.00
    +41.50 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.20
    +6.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.65
    +0.99 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    +19.30 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    +0.31 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0195
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.79
    -2.14 (-8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1520
    +0.3210 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,922.98
    -496.43 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.82
    +2.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.53
    +2.85 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Global Microphone Market Report 2022: Demand for Smart Wearable Devices Integrated with Advanced Microphones & Elevated Use of Piezoelectric MEMS Microphones in IoT Applications Fueling Expansion

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microphone Market

Global Microphone Market
Global Microphone Market

Dublin, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microphone Market by Technology (MEMS, Electret), MEMS Type (Analog, Digital), Communication Technology, Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Noise Monitoring & Sensing) & Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microphone market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2022 to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the microphone market can be attributed to high adoption of next-generation consumer electronics and increased number of microphones per device.

Wireless microphones expected to account for the largest share of microphone during the forecast period

Wireless microphones are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. An exponential use of wireless microphones in concerts, musical events, sporting tournaments, and broadcasting studios is fueling revenue growth of the wireless microphone market across the world. Wireless microphones are used with many consumer electronic devices, such as wearables and smart home devices.

Microphone market for consumer electronics expected to hold largest share during the forecast period

Microphone market for consumer electronics is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The largest size of the market for consumer electronics can be attributed to the huge application of microphones in smartphones, wearables, VoIP, gaming and virtual reality devices, headsets, smart home devices, etc.

The microphone market for Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period

The market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as India and China are likely to be fast-growing markets for microphones, especially for consumer electronics. Oppo and Vivo are developing smartphones that require an increased number of microphones per device. Also, the demand for high-end consumer electronics, such as wearables, is increasing in these countries, thereby contributing to the growth of the microphone market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics
Drivers

  • High Adoption of Next-Generation Consumer Electronics

  • Low Cost and Compact Size of MEMS Microphones

  • Increased Number of Microphones Per Device

  • Escalated Demand for Smart Wearable Devices Integrated with Advanced Microphones

  • Elevated Use of Piezoelectric MEMS Microphones in IoT Applications

Restraints

  • Critical Aspects Related to Packaging and Integration of MEMS Technology

  • High Cost of Electronic Stethoscopes

Opportunities

  • Implementation of Microphones in Automotive Applications

  • Deployment of Microphones in Industrial Applications

Challenges

  • Constraints Related to Specifications of Microphones

  • Limitations in Terms of Sensitivity, Noise, and Power Consumption

  • Variations in Supply and Demand due to Resurgence of COVID-19 and Geopolitical Events

  • Incidences of Spying Through Microphone-Installed Smartphones

Premium Insights

  • Rising Demand for MEMS Microphones from Consumer Electronics and Automotive Companies to Drive Market Growth from 2022 to 2027

  • Digital MEMS Microphones to Hold Larger Market Share in 2027

  • MEMS Technology to Dominate Microphone Market Throughout Forecast Period

  • Wireless Microphones to Lead Market from 2022 to 2027

  • Consumer Electronics and North America to be Largest Segments of Microphone Market in Americas in 2022

  • US to Account for Largest Share of Microphone Market in 2022

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Microphone Market, by MEMS Type

7 Microphone Market, by Communication Technology

8 Microphone Market, by Technology

9 Microphone Market, by Application

10 Geographic Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • AAC Technologies

  • Bruel & Kjaer

  • BSE Co. Ltd.

  • CUI Devices

  • DB Unlimited

  • Gettop Acoustic Co. Ltd.

  • GMEMS Technologies, Inc.

  • Goertek

  • Harmony Electronics Corporation

  • Hosiden Corporation

  • Infineon Technologies

  • Kaiyuan Communication Technology (Xiamen) Co. Ltd.

  • Kingstate Electronics Corporation

  • Knowles Corporation

  • Merry Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • NeoMEMS Technologies

  • Partron Co. Ltd.

  • PUI Audio, Inc.

  • Sensibel

  • Sonion

  • Stetron

  • STMicroelectronics

  • Suzhou Minxin Microelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

  • TDK Corporation

  • Vesper Technologies

  • ZillTek Technology Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf8wrm

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan's chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already a

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    The electric-vehicle make has said the stock split is designed to make ownership more accessible to employees and individual investors.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • SoftBank Is Ready to Slash Its Massive Stake in Alibaba. Here’s Why.

    Under pressure amid a market rout, the Japanese technology investor has positioned itself to sharply sell down its Alibaba stake, according to a report.

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Glencore Pays Out $4.45 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return an additional $4.45 billion to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks after first-half profit more than doubled to a record thanks to surging coal prices.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGlencore, the world’s top coal shipper, has been one of the biggest winners from the global energy c

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Top 10 Biggest Semiconductor Companies

    The modern economy runs on semiconductors. The tiny electronic circuits, named for the electrical properties of the material from which they're made, are the brains for millions of devices, including space vehicles, car computers, smartphones, medical equipment, appliances, and more.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 9.55% and 34.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bound t

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.