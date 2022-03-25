Global Microplate Systems Market Analysis Report 2022: Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026 - Developed Markets at the Vanguard, Emerging Regions Gather Pace
Global Market for Microplate Systems
Global Microplate Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The global market for Microplate Systems estimated at US$881.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period.
Microplate systems is a growing market driven by factors such as increasing incidence of infectious and chronic diseases, as well as accelerated demand for automated biochemical and cell-based assays by the biotechnology industry. The coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing rise in lab testing is driving demand for microplate systems.
Readers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$708.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pipetting Systems & Dispensers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Microplate Systems market.
Washers Segment to Reach $125.1 Million by 2026
Microplate washers are instruments used to clean the overrun liquid from microwell plates while testing. Washers are vital laboratory equipment, as various formats of these are invariably required for running certain assays.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $351.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $160.7 Million by 2026
The Microplate Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$351.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.66% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$160.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$169.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases is driving demand for advanced diagnostic equipment, including microplate systems.
Growth is also benefiting from rising demand from biotech firms for automated cell-based as well as biochemical assays, growing funding for laboratories, intensifying government initiatives in both developed and developing nations for adopting automated and sophisticated diagnostics in the healthcare sector, and favorable reimbursement policies in developed economies..
Other equally important growth factors include growing investments in R&D activities in genomics and proteomics domains; increasing usage of immunoassays in the development of innovative therapies for combating various diseases; increasing usage of single-mode and hybrid microplate systems in immunoassays; and integration of microplate systems with various other automation technology in the healthcare sector.
Persistent industry focus on the miniaturization trend for diagnostic assays, and the development of high-throughput assays are likely to offer significant growth opportunities for microplate systems market.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended
Overwhelming COVID-19 Testing Volumes Elevate Demand for Laboratory Systems & Supplies
COVID-19 Outbreak Impacts Clinical Trials and Drug Development
Impact on Microplate Systems Market
COVID-19 Testing: A Vital Opportunity for Pipetting Systems
Covid-19 Vaccines Research: Another Growth Avenue
An Introduction to Microplate Technology
Historical Timeline of Microplates and Peripheral Instrumentation Development
Microplate Systems: A Prelude
Manufacturing Process and Materials
Microplate Readers
Multi-Mode Microplate Readers and Their Advantages
Ranking of Factors Considered While Purchasing a Microplate Reader
Single-Mode Plate Readers
Microplate Pipetting Systems and Dispensers
Microplate Washers
Microplate Washers for ELISA Applications
A Review of End Use Application Market
Major Fields of Science Using Microplates
Market Driven by Drug Discovery
The Drug Discovery Process
High-Throughput Screening and Drug Discovery
The Evolution of HTS
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Developed Markets at the Vanguard, Emerging Regions Gather Pace
Microplate Readers Garner a Larger Pie
North America Leads the Global Microplate Readers Market
Microplate Washers Market: US, A Key Region
Drug Discovery Segment: Fastest Growing Application
Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories: The Largest End Use Segment
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Technological Innovations
Competition in the Microplate Readers Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Microplate Instrumentation: The Laboratory Workhorse
Increasing R&D Spending in the Pharmaceutical Industry Benefits Microplate Systems Market
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Growing Need for Clinical Diagnostics Driving Growth in Global Microplate Systems Market
Burgeoning Population & Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Favor Market Growth
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Market Opportunities
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market
Uptrend in IVD Market Augments Demand
Market to Gain from Growing Emphasis on Analytical Research
Importance of ELISA Bodes Well for Market Expansion
Growing Emphasis on Laboratory Automation Accelerates Growth
Microplate Readers in the Realm of Growing Applications and Advancing Technologies
Microplate Readers: Redrawing Research Landscape
Microplate Reader Modes
Flexibility and Throughput: Key to Microplate Reader Superior Performance
Augmented R&D Initiatives and Emergence of HTS Drive Demand for Microplate Readers
Multi-Mode Microplate Readers to Witness Stronger Growth
Upgradability Driving Evolution of Multimode Microplate Readers
Fluorescence and Luminometers Gain at the Expense of Absorbance Readers
Innovations in Fluorescence Technologies
Technological Advances Improve Sophistication Quotient of Microplate Readers
Environmental Control in Readers: Expanding Applications to Live Cell Assays
Strong Demand Anticipated for Automated Microplate Washers Owing to Work Efficiencies Provided
High-End Microplate Washers Offer Enhanced Capabilities
Automated Microplate Washers Gain Popularity
Touch Technology in Microplate Washers on the Rise
Rising Popularity of Bead-Based Assays Drives Innovation in Microplate Washers
High Maintenance Cost Restricts Anticipated Growth
Microplate Handlers - Easing Microplate Workflow
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
