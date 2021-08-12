U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    +0.75 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,416.00
    +44.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,004.25
    -15.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.44
    +0.19 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.10
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    -0.65 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4340
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,416.45
    -762.57 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.34
    +2.51 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,212.07
    -8.07 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

The global Micropump market is expected to reach US$ 5,172.86 million in 2028 from as estimated value of US$ 1,553.01 million in 2021

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The market is likely to grow with a CAGR of 18. 8% from 2021-2028. The growth of the market is due to increasing demand for micropumps in medical device industry, and improved accuracy compared to traditional drug delivery devices are boosting the micropump market growth.

New York, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micropump Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ; Material ; Application ; End-User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128423/?utm_source=GNW
However, stringent medical device regulations are hindering the growth of market.

Micropumps are small volume devices designed to transmit fluids with high precision.These pumps are used for numerous functions in the medical industry, such as preparing samples for medical diagnoses & therapeutics and dispensing precise dosages of medications.

Micropumps are key components of microfluidic systems with applications ranging from biological fluid handling to microelectronic cooling. Their small size, potential cost, and improved dosing accuracy have led to increased adoption by medical device manufacturers
In the last few years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed the introduction of several innovative interventions for the treatment of several chronic diseases.However, most of the available treatment options require parenteral drug administration, frequent dosing, and repeated hospital visits.

Treatment administration via parenteral route is associated with concerns such as dosing errors, microbial contamination risks, and needle stick injuries.These are found to be the primary factors affecting medication adherence, thereby impacting therapeutic outcomes.

Over the years, several companies have developed advanced therapeutic delivery solutions to overcome the challenges associated with the administration of viscous and large molecule drugs.
The micropump market, by product type is segmented into mechanical micropump, syringe pump, piezoelectric micropump, peristaltic pump, and non-mechanical micropump. The mechanical micropump segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, however the non-mechanical micropump segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.7% in the market during the forecast period.
Micropump market based on material is segmented into silicon, polymer, glass. In 2021, the silicon segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market, however polymer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.
The micropump market by application, is segmented into medical equipment & devices, clinical & analytical lab, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and others. The medical equipment & devices segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.5% of the market during the forecast period.
The micropump market by end user, is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is likely to hold the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 19.3% of the market during the forecast period.

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, Commission for Protection against Health Risks, Contract Research Organizations, and Drug Safety and Effectiveness Network are among the major secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Micropump market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06128423/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • China Signals Its Regulatory Crackdown Will Go On for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why McAfee Shot Nearly 10% Higher Today

    On Thursday, shares of digital security specialist McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) leaped almost 10% higher following the publication of the company's latest set of quarterly results. For the quarter, McAfee's revenue came in at $467 million, which was a sturdy 22% improvement over the same period a year ago. McAfee's good quarter was driven by a notable rise in its key direct-to-consumer subscription demographic.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.