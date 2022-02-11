Global Microscopy Markets, 2021-2028 - Encouraging Funding Scenario for R&D In Microscopy, Increasing Applications of Microscopy in Various Fields & Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy
The global microscopy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $11.71 billion by 2028
Following a thorough secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
The growth in the microscopy market is mainly attributed to the high demand for advanced magnification devices across industries, technological advancements in microscopes, encouraging funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, rising applications of regenerative medicine and nanotechnology, and increasing academia-industry collaborations.
Further, significant opportunities for existing market players and new entrants include emerging markets such as China and India. These are increasing microscopy applications in various fields, increasing attention towards nanotechnology, rising globalization, and integrating microscopy with spectroscopy.
Based on product, the software segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors attributing to this segment's growth include the rising relevance of microscopy in various industries, technological innovations in microscopy software, rising demand for 3D analysis in materials and life science research, and growing utilization of microscopy in emerging economies.
Based on type, the electron microscopes segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors attributing to this segment's growth include increasing utilization of electron microscopy in industries for particle analysis and quality checks, rising demand for 3D analysis in materials and life science research, and increasing application of nanotechnology in industries.
Based on application, the material analysis segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors contributing to this segment's growth include technological innovations in microscopy, high demand for advanced magnification devices in material sciences research, and promising support from governments to promote nanotechnology and nanoscience research.
Based on end user, the industries segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors contributing to this segment's growth include high utilization microscopes for qualitative and quantitative analysis in the semiconductor industry, growing pharmaceutical sales globally, rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally, and rising inclination towards processed foods.
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global microscopy market in 2021, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Market Insights
Drivers
Encouraging Funding Scenario for R&D In Microscopy
Technological Innovations and Advancements in Microscopes
Increasing Focus On Regenerative Medicine and Nanotechnology
Rising Academia-Industry Collaborations
Restraints
High Costs Associated With Technically Advanced Microscopes
Opportunities
Increasing R&D in Emerging Markets
Increasing Applications of Microscopy in Various Fields
Integration of Microscopy with Spectroscopy
Challenges
Complexities Associated with Instrument Handling and Sample Preparation
Lack of Skilled Professionals
The Impact of Covid-19 on the Microscopy Market
The key players operating in the global microscopy market are
CARL ZEISS AG (Germany)
Nikon Corporation (Japan)
Bruker Corporation (U.S.)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
JEOL Ltd. (Japan)
Danaher Corporation (U.S.)
Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
Oxford Instruments plc (U.K.)
Accu-Scope Inc. (U.S.)
Meiji Techno Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Labomed Inc. (U.S.)
Scope of the Report
Global Microscopy Market, by Product
Microscopes
Accessories
Software
Global Microscopy Market, by Type
Electron Microscopes
Scanning Electron Microscopes
Transmission Electron Microscopes
Optical Microscopes
Compound Microscopes
Stereo Microscopes
Confocal Microscopes
Digital Microscopes
Inverted Microscopes
Other Optical Microscopes
Scanning Probe Microscopes
Atomic Force Microscopes
Scanning Tunneling Microscopes
Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes
Other Microscopes
Global Microscopy Market, by Application
Research Applications
Diagnostics Applications
Surgical Applications
Material Analysis
Quality Assurance & Quality Check
Global Microscopy Market, by End User
Industries
Electronics and Semiconductor Industry
Healthcare Industry
Food & Beverages Industry
Other Industries
Academic & Research Institutes
Other End Users
Global Microscopy Market, by Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
