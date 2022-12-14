U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.00
    -5.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,100.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,815.75
    -24.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.32
    +0.93 (+1.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    -6.10 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    -2.16 (-8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9500
    -0.5090 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,816.85
    +388.25 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.69
    +14.64 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.77
    -18.12 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Global Microwave Devices Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring L3 Technologies, API Technologies, Thales and Electron Energy Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microwave Devices Market

Global Microwave Devices Market
Global Microwave Devices Market

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microwave Devices Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global microwave devices market.

The global microwave devices market is expected to grow from $5.99 billion in 2021 to $6.37 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The microwave devices market is expected to grow to $8.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

175

Forecast Period

2022 - 2026

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$6.37 billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026

$8.23 billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

6.6%

Regions Covered

Global

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the microwave devices market are L3 Technologies, API Technologies, Thales Group, Electron Energy Corporation, CableFree, Teledyne UK Limited, Toshiba Corporation, CPI International Inc., Cytec Corporation, TMD Technologies Ltd., Richardson Electronics Ltd., Microsemi Corporation, Qorvo Inc, and Texas Instruments.

The microwave devices market consists of sales of microwave devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are for communication purposes. Microwave devices are devices that are capable of generating, modifying, amplifying, detecting, and measuring microwaves frequencies. Microwave devices include microwaves technology which is generally referred to as line-of-sight wireless communication technology uses high-frequency beams of radio waves for high-speed wireless connections.

The main types of microwave devices are active and passive. The Active Microwave Components domain includes semiconductor technologies and components for amplification, mixing, switching, and production of microwave radio signals with frequencies ranging from 300 MHz (wavelength 1m) to 300 GHz (wavelength 1mm). The various frequencies involved are Ku band, Ka-band, S-band, C band, X band, and L band and are used by end-users such as space and communication, defense, commercial, and others.

North America was the largest region in the microwave devices market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the microwave devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The microwave devices market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides microwave devices market statistics, including microwave devices industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a microwave devices market share, detailed microwave devices market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the microwave devices industry. This microwave devices market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

The rising military and defense expenditure is significantly contributing to the growth of the microwave devices market. The military and defense are the armed forces that are mainly responsible for defending and securing a country. The microwave devices have greater importance in performing secure and reliable operations such as intensive signal processing, data security, and proficient information transmission in critical environments.

The increasing focus and expenditure by the military and defense on adopting advanced devices will propel the growth of microwave devices. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Sweden, an international institute that provides data, analysis, and recommendations for armed conflict, military expenditure and arms trade, the global military expenditure increased to $1981 billion in 2020, an increase of 2.6% from 2019. Therefore, the rising military and defense expenditure is driving the growth of the microwave devices market.

Product innovations are the key trends shaping the microwave devices market. The market players are developing advanced products with innovations for their market growth strategy. For instance, in September 2021, NEC India, an IT service provider company launched iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual, a wireless microwave radio system that supports 70-80 GHz E-band communications. It is an integrated and ultra-compact microwave radio system that works on advanced LTE and 5G services.

The countries covered in the microwave devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Microwave Devices Market Characteristics

3. Microwave Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Microwave Devices

5. Microwave Devices Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Microwave Devices Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Microwave Devices Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Microwave Devices Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Microwave Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Active

  • Passive

6.2. Global Microwave Devices Market, Segmentation By Frequency, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Ku Band

  • Ka Band

  • S Band

  • C Band

  • X Band

  • L Band

6.3. Global Microwave Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Space And Communication

  • Defence

  • Commercial

  • Others

7. Microwave Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Microwave Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Microwave Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55q23q

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • IEA raises oil demand view on gas-to-oil switching

    A better-than-expected response to Europe's energy crisis and surprising economic resilience among major Asian economies are boosting demand for oil as a heat source, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday as it lifted its forecast for global crude demand.

  • These Cashed-up Canadian Oil Producers Are Set To Outperform In 2023

    After a bumper year of share buybacks and dividends, BMO Capital Markets analysts predict that debt-light Canadian oil and gas producers are poised to reward shareholders even more in 2023

  • Rio Tinto Looking for Lithium Deals as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group is actively looking for lithium acquisitions, predicting prices for the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries will stay high for a “long period of time.” Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyHong Kong Scraps Curbs on Arrivals, Contact Tracing

  • China’s Covid Pivot Set to Worsen the Global Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s pivot away from Covid Zero is poised to boost natural gas demand in the world’s biggest importer, potentially curbing supply to Europe and other Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignTesla Stock Has Never Been This Cheap — And It Could Still Drop FurtherUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Brea

  • Musk's banks to book Twitter loan losses, avoid big hits -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some of the banks that lent Elon Musk $13 billion to buy Twitter are preparing to book losses on the loans this quarter, but they are likely to do so in a way that it does not become a major drag on their earnings, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the situation. In addition, Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay the interest on the debt.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Top Copper Stocks

    Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Southern Copper have risen as much as 111% in the past year due to high demand and record prices.

  • Europe’s Energy Crisis Expected to Boost Demand for Oil as Heat Source

    The International Energy Agency lifted its forecast for global crude demand amid a better-than-expected response to Europe’s energy crisis and surprising economic resilience among major Asian economies.

  • Dutch chip equipment maker ASML's CEO questions U.S. export rules on China -newspaper

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The chief executive of ASML Holding NV, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Tuesday questioned whether a U.S. push to get the Netherlands to adopt new rules restricting exports to China make sense. "Maybe they think we should come across the table, but ASML has already sacrificed," CEO Peter Wennink said in an interview with newspaper NRC Handelsblad. He said that following U.S. pressure, the Dutch government has already restricted ASML from exporting its most advanced lithography machines to China since 2019, something he said has benefited U.S. companies selling alternative technology.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks

    Antero Resources, Comstock Resources, and Chesapeake Energy are among the top-performing natural gas stocks, surging as much as 80% in the past year as natural gas prices quadrupled.

  • ElectraMeccanica relocates headquarters from Canada to Mesa

    The decision to make Mesa the company's headquarters was made earlier this month and was one of the first moves made by new CEO Susan Docherty.

  • German car giants and Asian battery kings: a match made in Hungary

    BERLIN/BUDAPEST (Reuters) -German automakers and Asian battery suppliers are getting together in Hungary in a multi-billion-dollar marriage of convenience to drive their electric ambitions. The companies are flocking to central Europe, where Viktor Orban's government is defying Western wariness of China and offering generous benefits to host foreign operations and stake Hungary's claim as a global centre for electric vehicles (EVs). Investment in the Hungarian auto industry is being dominated by three countries - Germany, a champion carmaker, plus China and South Korea, EV battery leaders way ahead of European rivals.

  • LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault usurps Elon Musk as world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault has surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest person.

  • China-US chip battle heats up as Beijing prepares to spend $143B to boost manufacturing: report

    Beijing is preparing a $145 billion package to bolster its semiconductor manufacturing in a move to curb U.S. cuts. The U.S. is pushing companies to cut China ties.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Howard Hughes Corporation and Forestar

    Howard Hughes Corporation and Forestar have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Why Tesla Stock Sold Off on Monday

    After enjoying a brief rally late last week on hopes that China's rolled-back zero-COVID policies might allow its economy to grow a bit faster -- and permit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) to produce a few more electric cars there as supply chains unsnarl -- Tesla stock hit a bump in the road today. The reason is a poll released by the international research data and analytics group YouGov. According to YouGov, Tesla is one of the most famous brands in the world today, with an astounding 97% of Americans surveyed having heard of Elon Musk's pioneering electric car company.

  • 2 Homebuilding Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    Although higher mortgage rates, a rise in input prices and land/labor costs pose risks, lack of existing homes for sale and better operating leverage are likely to drive the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry. DHI and TOL are well positioned to gain.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyUS Stocks Start Fed Week Higher as CPI Data Loom: Markets WrapFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clash

  • What Slowdown? Warren Buffett Chip Stock Reported Impressive Revenue Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), its recently released November revenue report, and an update on the semiconductor manufacturing business reported by TrendForce.

  • Australia to Launch Crypto Licensing Regime to ‘Modernize’ Financial System

    Australia's move to rope in crypto into a new licensing regime is part of the Treasury's ambitions to "modernize" its financial system.