Global Microwave Oven Market Report 2021: Growing Demand for Technology and Smart Kitchens - Forecast to 2026
DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microwave Oven Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microwave Oven Market was valued at USD29845.56 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at an increasing rate of over 4.31%
The Global Microwave Oven Market is driven by the increasing population and growing demand for technology and smart kitchen. Additionally, growing popularity among consumers, and increasing disposable income of consumers are expected to elevate the demand for microwave oven, thereby driving the market growth through 2026F.
Furthermore, growing urbanization, industrialization, improving standard of living of consumers, and increasing number of nuclear families are positively influencing the market growth. With the advancement in technology, more companies are likely to develop products that consume less energy and energy efficient over the traditional counterparts. The growing craze of connectivity between home appliances and innovations, such as inverter-based microwave ovens, is forecast to generate new opportunities in the market.
The increase in the propensity of consumers to spend on appliances that assist them on kitchen chores is facilitating the growth of the microwave oven market worldwide. The changing lifestyle of consumers has encouraged them to select stylish and convenient appliances.
The Global Microwave Oven Market is segmented based on product, application, structure, and region. Based on product, the market can be divided into convection, grill and solo. The convection microwave is expected to dominate the market as convection is an all-rounder and provides 360-degree heating as it has a magnetron and a fan for even cooking. Convection microwave oven comprises of sensor cooking and inverter technology, on the other hand, grill microwave has combo grilling and power grilling technology.
In terms of application, the market is divided into household and commercial segment. Out of which, the household segment is dominating the market due to increasing number of population and high demand of smart appliances in kitchen. The structure segment is divided into Free-Standing and Built-in, wherein Free-Standing led the market as there is no installing cost and the microwaves can be moved from one place to another easily, whereas built-in microwave ovens cannot be moved as they are fixed at one place and are comparatively costly than the Free-Standings.
Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of smart appliances in households and the commercial sector is expected to grow at a fast pace as there are a large number of restaurants, cafes and hotels. Additionally, high per capita income and large population are further expected to propel the market growth in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the overall microwave oven market owing to the increasing disposable income and growing number of hotels in the region, especially in the countries like China, Japan and India.
The major players operating in the Global Microwave Oven Market are Panasonic Corporation, Midea., AB Electrolux, Whirlpool Corporation, Guangdong Galanz Enterprises Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Breville Group Limited, BSH Haugerate GmbH, Sharp Corporation, and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new less power-consumption microwaves to stay competitive in the market.
Objective of the Study:
To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Microwave Oven Market from 2016 to 2020F.
To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Microwave Oven Market from 2021 to 2026F and growth rate until 2026F.
To classify and forecast the Global Microwave Oven Market based on the product, application, structure, and regional distribution.
To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Microwave Oven Market.
To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Microwave Oven Market.
To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Microwave Oven Market.
To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Microwave Oven Market.
To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Microwave Oven Market.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021E
Forecast Period: 2022F-2026F
Global Microwave Oven Market, By Product:
Convection
Grill
Solo
Global Microwave Oven Market, By Application:
Household
Commercial
Global Microwave Oven Market, By Structure:
Free-Standing
Built-in
Global Microwave Oven Market, By Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Microwave Oven Market.
Guangdong Galanz Enterprises Co., Ltd.
AB Electrolux
LG Electronics.
Midea Group Co., Ltd.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
Sharp Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation
BSH Haugerate GmbH
Breville Group Limited
