The global microwave transmission equipment market is set to project a CAGR of 3.96% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The demand for mobile communication, cellular network technology upgradation, demand for automation, and applications in satellite communication, propel market growth.

Microwave transmission is the information transference by electromagnetic waves with wavelengths in the microwave range (1m – 1mm) of the electromagnetic spectrum. The growing automation demands drive the microwave transmission equipment market growth.

Multiple-In, Multiple-Out (MIMO), higher-order modulation & adaptive modulation, and superior system gain of a well-designed solution, leads to spectrum efficiency.The spectrum for microwave applications was relaxed in the last few years.



Recently, new frequency bands have been made available, along with continuous advancements in technologies to meet capacity requirements.At the same time, several countries are facing a lack of spectrum resources for microwave applications, which is facilitating the development of new technologies to cater to future demands.



Moreover, MIMO at microwave frequencies is a new technology that offers an applied way to fuel spectrum efficiency.Also, the rising automation, performance management, troubleshoot simplification, and fault management aid in sustaining and minimizing field service and network operation costs.



However, the evaluated factors hindering the market growth are other miscellaneous restraints and the line of sight restraint.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global microwave transmission equipment market growth assessment includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is set to be the dominating region in terms of revenue share during the forecast period, accredited to government initiatives and technological advancements.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The intense competitive rivalry among global and domestic vendors is characterized by product innovations and prices. Anritsu Corporation, DragonWave-X, Aviat Networks Inc, Ceragon Networks Ltd, etc., are among the eminent vendors in the market.



Companies mentioned

1. AVIAT NETWORKS INC

2. ANRITSU CORPORATION

3. CERAGON NETWORKS LTD

4. DRAGONWAVE-X

5. ERICSSON

6. HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD

7. INTRACOM TELECOM

8. NEC CORPORATION

9. NOKIA

10. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

