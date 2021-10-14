U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts

ReportLinker
·2 min read

Summary Globally, 1,174 upcoming midstream projects are expected to start operations during the 2021 to 2025 outlook period. Of these, 1,073 represent new build projects and 101 are expansions of existing projects.

New York, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Midstream New-Build and Expansion Projects Outlook to 2025 - Transmission Pipelines Dominate Global Midstream Project Starts" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176294/?utm_source=GNW


In the midstream sector, the trunk/transmission pipelines segment is expected to witness the start of operations of the highest number of projects globally with 509 during the 2021-2025 period. Liquids storage and gas processing segments follow with 276 and 146 projects, respectively.

Scope
- Global midstream projects count by type, and development stage that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025
- Global midstream projects cost by type, region, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025
- Global midstream projects capacity additions by type, segment, and key countries during the period 2021-2025
- Details of major LNG liquefaction, LNG regasification, pipelines, liquid storage, gas processing, and gas storage projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025

Reasons to Buy
- Understand outlook of global midstream projects that are expected to start operations during 2021-2025
- Understand global midstream capacity and cost outlook by key segments during the period 2021-2025
- Keep abreast of key upcoming midstream projects globally during the outlook period
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong midstream projects data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights on the global midstream sector
- Assess your competitor’s planned midstream projects in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176294/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


