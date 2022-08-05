U.S. markets open in 1 hour 18 minutes

Global Military Armoured Vehicles Markets/Technology Report 2022-2030: Focus on Situational Awareness, Tactics, Signature Management, Countermeasures, Active Protection, Armour & Mitigate

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Military Armoured Vehicles - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The military armoured vehicles market is estimated to be valued up to US$21 billion in the 2022-2030 period, growing with a CAGR of 1%

APCs and IFVs are expected to be the two main sub-segments with the largest value with the European market being the biggest in size, but with the US growing faster than the rest

The report presents and analyses the technological developments and, how they will impact force structures. It also forecasts the market size to 2030 and shows the dynamic in the market.

Military armoured vehicles will continue to be the centrepiece of land warfare in spite of the developments in sensors and anti-tank guided missiles, as well as the proliferation of RPGs.

The war in Ukraine has showcased certain limits of these platforms, which are expected to enhance the trend for active protection systems and manned-unmanned teaming which will allow armed UGVs to close-in to the enemy and overwhelm its defences.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

  • The trends, drives, opportunities and challenges companies are currently or will face in the future

  • Technological developments: Insights into how technological enablers will change forces structures, tactics and of course the market itself

  • Vehicles' design: Insight into the armoured vehicles' design aspects and how end-users' experiences in combat brings valuable lessons to the industry

  • Regional overview: The report presents the differences in the regional markets and the leading companies in each one of them

  • Competitive landscape: Analysis of the competitive landscape in the armoured vehicles market and the supply chain

Reasons to buy

  • Understand the structure of the regional markets and the opportunities they present

  • Gain in-depth understanding of the trends and drives that shape the market

  • Highlight the opportunities that await those already in the market or those interested in entering

  • Direct resources in areas that are more profitable

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Major Findings
2.3 Major Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Market Overview
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Characteristics
3.2.1 North America
3.2.2 Europe
3.2.3 Central & South America
3.2.4 Middle East and North Africa
3.2.5 Asia-Pacific

4 Technologies and Developments
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Standardization - Characteristics
4.3 Design of armoured vehicles
4.3.1 Situational Awareness
4.3.2 Tactics
4.3.3 Signature Management
4.3.4 Countermeasures
4.3.5 Active Protection
4.3.6 Armour
4.3.7 Mitigate
4.4 Armoured Vehicles and UGVs

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Trends
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Challenges

6 Market Segmentation

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Military Armoured Vehicles market by Region overview
7.3 Market overview per region
7.4 Country Analysis
7.4.1 USA
7.4.2 Australia
7.4.3 France
7.5 Armoured vehicles market Regions by Region
7.5.1 Americas: Armoured vehicles market by Region
7.5.2 Europe: Armoured vehicles market by Region
7.5.3 Asia-Pacific: Armoured vehicles market by Region
7.5.4 Middle East: Armoured vehicle market by Region
7.6 Opportunity Analysis

8 Technology Market Forecast to 2030
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Armoured vehicles market by Technology overview
8.2.1 Main Battle Tanks market by Region
8.2.2 Light Utility Vehicles market by Region
8.2.3 Light Multirole Vehicles market by Region
8.2.4 Infantry Fighting Vehicles market by Region
8.2.5 Armoured Personnel Carriers market by Region
8.2.6 Armoured Engineering Vehicles market by Region
8.3 Opportunity Analysis

9 Impact Analysis
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact

10 Leading Companies
10.1 General Dynamics Land Systems (General Dynamics Corp.)
10.1.1 Introduction
10.1.2 Products & Services
10.1.3 Recent contract wins
10.1.4 Recent Projects completed
10.1.5 Strategic Alliances
10.1.6 Armoured Vehicles - Products & Services
10.1.7 SWOT Analysis
10.2 Iveco Defence Vehicles S.p.a. (Iveco Group NV)
10.3 KNDS - KMW + Nexter Defense Systems
10.4 Oshkosh Defense (Oshkosh Corporation)
10.5 Patria Group (Patria Oyj)
10.6 Rheinmetall Group (Rheinmetall AG)

11 Conclusions and recommendations

 Companies Mentioned

  • Allison

  • Arquus

  • BAE Systems-Hagglunds

  • BMC Group

  • BMC Group

  • Caterpillar

  • CNH Industrial-Iveco

  • Cummins Defense

  • Czechoslovak Group

  • Daimler Truck - Detroit Diesel

  • Defenture

  • DMAX

  • Eurotrophy

  • FNSS

  • GDELS

  • Hellenic Vehicles Industry

  • Iveco Defence Vehicles

  • Jankel

  • Kamaz

  • KMW

  • Komatsu

  • Kongsberg

  • Konstrukta Defence

  • Liebherr

  • Lithuania Defense Services

  • Magirus-Deutz

  • MAN

  • Mercedes-Benz

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

  • MTU

  • Nexter

  • Northrop Grumman

  • Nurol

  • Otokar

  • Patria

  • Perkins

  • PGZ Group

  • PT Pindad

  • Rafael Defense Systems

  • Renault

  • RENK

  • Rheinmetall AG

  • Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land

  • Samarm

  • SC Group-Supacat

  • Scania

  • Sisu

  • Tata Motors

  • Tatra

  • Ukrainian Armor

  • Uravagonzavod

  • Urovesa

  • Uzina Mecanica Bucuresti

  • VOP CZ

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfjee2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-armoured-vehicles-marketstechnology-report-2022-2030-focus-on-situational-awareness-tactics-signature-management-countermeasures-active-protection-armour--mitigate-301600696.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

