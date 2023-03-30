U.S. markets close in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,045.20
    +17.39 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,813.64
    +96.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,998.03
    +71.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,767.02
    -4.58 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.25
    +1.28 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.20
    +13.70 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0908
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5550
    -0.0110 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2390
    +0.0077 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4000
    -0.3450 (-0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,878.49
    -422.57 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.56
    -11.69 (-1.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Global Military Aviation Market Report 2023: North America is the Largest Market

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Military Aviation Market - Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact & Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Global Military Aviation Market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.26%

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus SE

  • Dassault Aviation

  • Leonardo S.p.A

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Pilatus Aircraft Ltd

  • Russian Helicopters

  • Textron Inc.

  • The Boeing Company

  • United Aircraft Corporation

Key Market Trends

Fixed-Wing Aircraft is the largest segment by Sub Aircraft Type.

  • During the forecast period, the fixed-wing aircraft segment is expected to witness higher growth due to the increasing procurement of next-generation combat aircraft by several countries, such as the United States, Germany, India, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, and China. The overall military aviation market is also expected to be driven by the military forces' plans to replace their aging aircraft fleet with fighter jets, big transport aircraft, and special-mission aircraft.

  • In the helicopter segment, multi-mission helicopters are anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Most countries are planning to procure multi-mission helicopters to enhance their combat capabilities. The increasing military spending, fueled by the growth of political and geographical tensions between the countries, has increased procurement in countries such as India, Kuwait, Qatar, Australia, Russia, and the United Arab Emirates to strengthen their combat capabilities.

  • Focus on indigenous manufacturing by various countries is also likely to boost the procurement of various advanced aircraft and rotorcraft by the armed forces during the forecast period. Under Vision 2030, the government of Saudi Arabia is planning to increase the local military equipment spending to 50% by 2030 to strengthen its local manufacturing.

  • Under the "Make in India" initiative, India plans to allocate around 64% (around USD 8 billion) to defense for domestic manufacturers. The Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, of which 83 have been ordered, and the Transport Aircraft C-295 are two major defense programs currently being undertaken (to be manufactured by Tata-Airbus) by the country.

North America is the largest segment by Region.

  • The world defense expenditure crossed over USD 2 trillion in 2021, with major military powers such as the United States surging their defense budgets by 3%, from USD 778 billion in 2020 to over USD 800 billion in 2021. The United States was followed by China, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom, which also increased their defense expenditures by 14%, 5%, 6.8%, and 13%, respectively.

  • In 2022, the war between Russia and Ukraine further fueled the need to reassess the operational readiness of the global armed forces. NATO nations are undergoing fleet modernization and expansion programs with the procurement of new fixed-wing aircraft.

  • The active fleet of fixed-wing aircraft increased by around 1% from 2016 to 2021. Asia-Pacific and the Middle East were the major regions with this fleet, recording a growth of 7% and 5%, respectively. With the expansion of aircraft fleets, the global fixed-wing aircraft market is expected to grow during 2022-2028.

  • Rotorcraft accounted for around 40% of the global military aircraft fleet in 2021. Europe, the Middle East, and Africa were the major regions with a growth of 2%, 8%, and 8% of their active rotorcraft aircraft fleet, respectively. The armed conflicts and internal security are aiding in the growth of defense expenditure globally, with nations strengthening their armed forces with new procurements of aircraft.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY & KEY FINDINGS

2 REPORT OFFERS

3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition
3.2 Scope of the Study
3.3 Research Methodology

4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS
4.1 Gross Domestic Product
4.2 Active Fleet Data
4.3 Defense Spending
4.4 Regulatory Framework
4.5 Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Sub Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Fixed-Wing Aircraft
5.1.1.1 Multi-Role Aircraft
5.1.1.2 Training Aircraft
5.1.1.3 Transport Aircraft
5.1.1.4 Others
5.1.2 Rotorcraft
5.1.2.1 Multi-Mission Helicopter
5.1.2.2 Transport Helicopter
5.1.2.3 Others
5.2 Region

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Key Strategic Moves
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Landscape
6.4 Company Profiles

7 KEY STRATEGIC QUESTIONS FOR AVIATION CEOS

8 APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qpl9gv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-aviation-market-report-2023-north-america-is-the-largest-market-301786012.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax on individuals.

  • Disney's Florida surprise: an end run around DeSantis

    Florida lawmakers passed a bill in February giving Governor Ron DeSantis effective control over a board that oversees municipal services and development in a special district that encompasses Walt Disney World resort. But before the takeover by DeSantis's appointees, Walt Disney Co pushed through changes to the special tax district agreement that limit the board's action for decades, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which quoted lawyers for the board who spoke at a meeting on Wednesday. "It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern," board member Brian Aungst Jr. was quoted as saying.

  • Biden Just Vetoed This Trump-Inspired Bill. Here's How It May Affect Your Retirement

    On Monday, President Joe Biden vetoed a bill that would have effectively banned ESG, or "Environmental, Social and Governance," investments in tax-advantaged retirement accounts. This veto is the first of Biden's term in office. It keeps in place a rule … Continue reading → The post How Biden's Veto of Trump-Inspired Bill Could Impact Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Households face net zero penalty for sticking with gas

    Households are to be penalised if they do not switch away from gas under net zero plans to be unveiled on Thursday.

  • Adani Pulls Back on Grand Ambitions After Hindenburg Bombshell

    (Bloomberg) -- Two months on from its explosive report into Gautam Adani’s acquisitive conglomerate, short seller Hindenburg Research has left the Indian billionaire’s empire chastened and reevaluating its ambitions. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostFBI Releases

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that ‘erosion in trust’ caused by banking crisis will lead to ‘economic contagion’

    El-Erian warned “fallout” from recent banking stress is adding to pressure on the economy.

  • Canada Targets Banks for Billions With Dividend Tax Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is planning to raise billions of dollars from banks and insurance companies by changing the tax rules for dividends they get from Canadian firms. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverIn a measure that offic

  • Raytheon (RTX) Wins $619M Deal for AN/SPY-6(V) Production

    Raytheon (RTX) clinches a $619.2 million contract for the hardware production of the AN/SPY-6(V) family of radars.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Electric Vehicles Are Draining Billions From Profitable ICE Legacy Automakers With Ford Projecting $3 Billion in Losses

    There’s nothing cheap about developing, manufacturing, delivering and investing in the future of electric vehicles (EVs). Ford Motor Co. is finding this out the hard way — just the same as many other automakers — with the company’s EV unit projected to lose about $3 billion in 2023. Don’t Miss: The Tesla Of Lawn Mowers: Soon Your Cars Won't Be Your Only Self-Driving, All-Electric Vehicle Is It A Big Deal? A lot can be said for Ford’s honesty with the public, its investors and potential EV buyers

  • Fed's Kashkari sees 'more work to do' on inflation

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve has "more work to do" to get inflation back down to its 2% goal, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Thursday, although he did not say specifically how much further he believes interest rates will need to rise to do the job. "We've seen some real progress" from the Fed's rate hikes so far, Kashkari said at a town hall event livestreamed on the regional Fed bank's website, noting that the housing market has slowed, goods prices have fallen, and new leases are less expensive. "Wage growth is still growing faster than what is consistent with our 2% inflation target; that tells me we still have more work to do to bring the services side of the economy back into balance... we know we have to get inflation down, and we will."

  • Exclusive-Refiner Valero seeks US approval to import Venezuelan oil -sources

    Valero Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. oil refiner, is seeking Washington's permission to import Venezuelan crude, according to four people close to the matter, hoping for a repeat of the approval granted to Chevron Corp in November after a four-year ban. President Joe Biden's administration has eased some U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member nation in an effort to encourage a political dialogue with the country's opposition. Venezuelan oil resumed flowing to the U.S. in January under a Treasury Department license granted to Chevron that allowed it to expand output there and export the oil.

  • S.Korea, Taiwan chipmakers express concern about US subsidy criteria

    The criteria for new U.S. semiconductor subsidies is worrying companies such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix Inc, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Thursday, a concern shared by the world's leading contract chipmaker in Taiwan. Conditions include sharing excess profit with the U.S. government, and three industry sources said the application process itself could expose confidential corporate strategy.

  • Stocks’ Gains Are at Risk. It Isn’t the Usual Yield-Curve Story.

    Unusual moves in short-term interest rates point to worry about the economy and indicate that the stock market might take one more nosedive.

  • Chinese Mega-Refinery Lifts Heavy Oil Prices From the Doldrums

    (Bloomberg) -- The startup of a new Chinese oil refinery is fueling a rebound in heavy crude oil markets just weeks after prices bottomed out. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostChina’s state-owned PetroChina, owner of the new plan

  • TikTok Won’t Be the Last Chinese Firm Targeted. Where the Next Fronts Might Be.

    While most companies on U.S. blacklists aren't publicly owned, a handful of big Chinese technology and internet companies, including Alibaba and Baidu, have cloud businesses that could put them in the crossfire.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Russia's corporate profits dropped 21.3% in Jan, business climate worsened

    Russian companies made profits of 2.34 trillion roubles ($30.25 billion) in January, data from the federal statistics service showed on Wednesday, down 21.3% from the same period last year, while the business climate deteriorated. Moscow's decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, resulted in sanctions against dozens of large companies and entire sectors of Russia's economy, particularly the financial and energy sectors. Russia's economy proved unexpectedly resilient last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military.

  • BHP and Rio Chiefs Talk Green Metals in Post-Covid China Visits

    (Bloomberg) -- Green metals are becoming a major focus for the bosses of the world’s top miners after visits to their biggest customers in China. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramBHP Group’s Mike Henry