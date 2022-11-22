Global Military Avionics Markets, Technologies, and Forecast Report 2022-2030: Asia-Pacific will Be the Fastest Growing Market in 2023 Due to Billions in Investment from Australia, China and India

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Avionics - Market and Technology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Military Avionics Industry is projected to register a CAGR of 4.99% over 2022-2030.

The report examines, analyses, and predicts the evolution of military avionics technologies, markets, and outlays (expenditures) over the 2022-2030 period in the defence Industry. It also examines military avionics markets geographically.

The military avionics are electronic systems in military aviation that enable pilots and crews to carry out all types of operations, such as combat, command and control, ISR and SAR, among others. Avionics are the nerve centres of modern-day military aircraft.

Functions ranging from navigation, flight controls and visual aids, to sensor systems and communications are controlled by avionics. These systems have helped the pilots and crews to carry out their operations effectively and also reduce human error involved in decision making.

The advancement in functionalities has only been possible due to the continuous innovation in the components involved in avionics. The military avionics market is dominated by companies based in the United States and the EU.

Throughout the report the publisher shows how military avionics are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report also provides a twin-scenario analysis.

Scope

Overview: Snapshot of the various military avionics sub systems in the defence market during 2022-2030, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the spending with respect to regions as well as segments. It also sheds light on the emergence of new technologies

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in this market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of governments around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the various sub systems market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into modernisation patterns and budgetary allocation for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the sub systems market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trend Analysis: Key Defence Markets: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the various sub systems segments expected to be in demand in each region.

Key Program Analysis: Details of the top programmes in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.

Competitive landscape Analysis: Analysis of competitive landscape of this industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis

Story continues

Highlights

In terms of sub systems, mission systems are anticipated to account for one of the largest shares of expenditure globally.

The Asia Pacific market is growing rapidly and European vendors can make rapid inroads into this market.

The fastest growing market from 2023 onwards will be Asia-Pacific as the Australian, Chinese and Indian Government continues to make billions of dollars of investment in this industry.

Leading Companies

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Bharat Electronics Limited

Airbus SE

ASELSAN A. S. (Askeri Elecktronik Sanayi)

Astronics Corporation

BAE SYSTEMS PLC

Cobham Limited

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Saab AB

Safran Electronics & Defense

Sagetech Avionics, Inc.

Thales Defense & Security, Inc.

BELL Helicopters

Boeing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Who will benefit from this report?

1.4 Language, Disclaimer and Further Information

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Structure

3.3 Market Dynamics

4 Technologies and Developments

4.1 Technology overview

4.2 Technologies in Military Avionics Sub Systems

4.2.1 Navigation

4.2.2 Communication

4.2.3 Sensor

4.2.4 Mission System

4.2.5 Display & Control

4.3 Cloud Computing

4.4 Cyber Security

4.5 Modular and Open System Avionics Architecture

4.6 Development of Artificially Intelligent (AI) Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)

4.7 Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3)

4.8 Advanced Avionics Suite

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Trends

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Challenges

6 Market Segmentation

7 Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2030

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Military Avionics Market by Region overview

7.3 Country Analysis

7.3.1 USA

7.3.2 India

7.3.3 China

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 UK

7.3.6 France

7.3.7 Russia

7.4 Military Avionics Market Regions by Sub System

7.5 Military Avionics Market Regions by Platform

7.6 Military Avionics Market Regions by Fitment

7.7 Opportunity Analysis

8 Sub System Market Forecast to 2030

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Military Avionics Market by Sub System overview

8.3 Military Avionics Sub System Market by Region

8.3.1 Navigation Military Avionics Market by Region

8.3.2 Communications Military Avionics Market by Region

8.3.3 Sensors Military Avionics Market by Region

8.3.4 Mission Systems Military Avionics Market by Region

8.3.5 Displays & Controls Military Avionics Market by Region

8.4 Opportunity Analysis

9 Platform Market Forecast to 2030

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Military Avionics Market by Platform Overview

9.3 Military Avionics Platform Market by Region

9.3.1 Fixed Wing Military Avionics Market by Region

9.3.2 Rotary Wing Military Avionics Market by Region

9.3.3 UAV Military Avionics Market by Region

9.4 Opportunity Analysis

10 Fitment Market Forecast to 2030

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Military Avionics Market by Fitment overview

10.3 Military Avionics Fitment Market by Region

10.3.1 Line Fit Military Avionics Market by Region

10.3.2 Retro Fit Military Avionics Market by Region

10.4 Opportunity Analysis

11 Impact Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Forecast factors and Market Impact

11.2.1 Scenario 1

11.2.2 Scenario 2

11.2.3 Scenario 1 vs Scenario 2

12 Leading Companies

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Products & Services

12.3 Recent Contract Wins

12.4 Recent Product & Services Launched/Project Milestones Achieved

12.5 Strategic Alliances

12.6 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1a87t

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



