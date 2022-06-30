Global Military Battery Markets 2022-2027 with EnerSys, Arotech, EaglePicher Technologies, Bren-Tronics, and Saft Groupe Dominating

Company Logo

Global Military Battery Market

Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Battery Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military battery market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The market is driven by rising need for ground vehicles and UAVs in military applications. However, the market's growth is limited by the regulations on lithium batteries to foresee the market growth.



The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the military battery supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at military battery vehicle research and development centres.

As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the military battery industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of military battery appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre conditions.



The lead-acid segment is expected to hold major share of the market during the forecast period on the basis of composition



Military batteries are segmented into lithium-based, lead-acid, nickel-based, thermal, and others on the basis of the composition. Lead-acid batteries use sponge lead and lead peroxide to convert chemical energy into electrical power. The application of these batteries in militaries is declining due to the introduction of lithium-based and nickel-based batteries.

Lead-acid batteries are dangerous for use under harsh military warfare conditions due to the problem of spillage of the acid. However, these batteries are still being used because of their low cost and low maintenance requirement. Increasing demand for armored vehicles and military aircraft is expected to drive the market for lead-acid batteries.



The ground segment is anticipated to lead the military battery market in near future



Military battery market has been segmented into ground, marine and airborne. Ground platforms are any equipment used by militaries or armed forces for navigation, communication, transportation, or any other purposes.



Rechargeable battery segment led the military battery market



Military battery market is segmented into rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries. Rechargeable batteries held major share in the global market owing to higher adoption in military platforms.



Europe held largest market share in terms of value



Europe is estimated to account for 31% of the military battery market in 2022. The market in Europe is projected to grow from USD 395.8 million in 2022 to USD 478.3 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.86% from 2022 to 2027.



Competitive landscape

Some of the key companies operating in the military battery market include EnerSys (US), Arotech Corporation (US), EaglePicher Technologies (US), Bren-Tronics, Inc. (US), and Saft Groupe (France).

Premium Insights

Increasing Demand for Fighter Aircraft in Military Operations Expected to Drive Military Battery Market from 2022 to 2027

OEM Segment Estimated to Lead Military Battery Market in 2022

Less Than 100 Wh/Kg Segment Projected Lead Military Battery Market from 2022 to 2027

Lead-Acid Segment Projected to Lead Military Battery Market from 2022 to 2027

Non-Propulsion Segment Projected to Lead Military Battery Market from 2022 to 2027

China Projected to Register Highest CAGR in Military Battery Market from 2022 to 2027

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Ground Vehicles and Uavs

Increased Use of Lightweight and High-Power Density Batteries in Sophisticated Military Systems

Rising Military Expenditure on New Platforms

Restraints

Regulations on Lithium Batteries

Opportunities

Advancements in Material Sciences and Battery Technology

Innovations in Smart Battery Technology

Emerging Markets in Southeast Asia

Challenges

Design Challenges Associated with Manufacturing Batteries

Recovery from Pandemic

Average Price Analysis

Average Selling Price of Military Batteries

Average Selling Price of Military Battery Types

Ranges and Scenarios

Value Chain Analysis of Military Battery Market

Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Military Battery Manufacturers

Military Battery Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

Market Ecosystem

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Wireless Charging for Drones

Conformable Wearable Batteries

Advancements in Lithium-Ion Film Technology

Next-Generation Solid-State Battery Technology

Hybrid Batteries

Technology Analysis

Use Case Analysis

Small Tactical Universal Battery for Handheld Military Applications

Thales' Stratobus Powered Using Lightweight Lithium Metal Batteries

Impact of Megatrends

Innovations and Patent Registrations

Company Profiles

Key Players

Enersys

Bae Systems plc

Gs Yuasa International Ltd

Saft (Total)

Exide Technologies

Exide Industries

Ultralife Corporation

Arotech Corporation

Bren-Tronics

Eaglepicher Technologies

Bst Systems, Inc.

Concorde

Lincad

Korea Special Battery Co., Ltd.

Ecobat Battery Technologies

Other Players

Denchi Power

Kokam

Mathew Associates

Navitas Systems

Teledyne Technologies

Cell-Con

Leclanche Sa

Sterling Planb Energy Solutions

Sion Power

Lifeline Batteries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rjne6e

