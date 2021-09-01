U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,536.03
    +13.35 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,372.11
    +11.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,372.00
    +112.77 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.22
    +18.45 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.32
    -0.18 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.18 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1846
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0030 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3780
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0110
    +0.0150 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,772.98
    +1,554.46 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,269.61
    +56.45 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Global Military CNS Technology Market is Projected to Reach US$ 146.3 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·5 min read

Global Military CNS Market Forecast 2021-2031: - Market Breakdown by Category (Military Communication Technologies, Military Surveillance Technologies , Military Navigation Technologies) Military Communication Technologies Market Breakdown by Type (Tactical Communication, Software Defined Radio, Man-Portable Communication System, Aerospace & Defense Telemetry System, Fleet Satellite Communications System, Other Communication Technologies) Military Surveillance Technologies Market Breakdown by Type (Security & Surveillance Radar, X-Band Radar, C4ISR, Other Surveillance Technologies) Military Navigation Technologies Market Breakdown by Type (Inertial Navigation System, Anti-jamming Device, Sonar Systems & Technology, Sense and Avoid System (SAS), Thrust Vector Control, Other Navigation Technologies) Military CNS Market Breakdown by End-User (Air Force, Navy, Army, Para-Military Forces) Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-cns-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Are you curious to know Why Military CNS Markets is growing and how it could benefit you?

Global military CNS technology market is estimated to be valued at US$ 98.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$ 146.3 billion by 2031. Global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The need for change in the current CNS is due to two principal factors: Due to inherent limitations in the current system, it will not be able to cope-up with the growing demand of air traffic; and the need for global consistency in the providing air traffic services (ATS) while progressing towards a seamless CNS system.

Increased demand for the UHF / VHF Frequency Radar Segment over the Horizon

Based on the frequency band, the military radar market is categorized into UHF/VHF, L Band, S-Band, C Band, X Band, and Ku/K/Ka-Band. Out of these, the S-Band segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as S-band is widely used in the over the horizon radars as it has capability to detects threats from several kilometers. In 2017, Raytheon Company received USD 45.4 million contracts for the U.S. Navy. In this contract, the company will deliver the relocatable over the horizon radar systems to the U.S. Navy by 2022.

Growing developments Solid State Electronics

The developments in Solid State Electronics has considerably increased in the recent past. Technologically advanced radar systems are being produced which are capable of providing superior radar performance and low cost of ownership. In September 2019, Raytheon received a contract worth $495 million for providing solid-state module replacement for the US Air Force. Under this five-year contract, Raytheon will provide solid-state module replacement for the BMEWS and the precision acquisition vehicle entry phased array warning system (PAVE PAWS) radars.

Researchers Develop New Enabling Technologies for Next-Generation CNS Systems

Researchers in the US, China, and Europe are racing to create teleportation networks capable of distributing entangled photons. But getting them to scale will be a massive scientific and engineering challenge. The many hurdles include finding reliable ways of churning out lots of linked photons on demand, and maintaining their entanglement over very long distances—something that quantum repeaters would make easier.

Get Detailed Report Insight @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-cns-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

How the Military CNS Market report helps you?
In summary, our 448+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

  • Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Military CNS Market, forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

  • Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 14 key national markets – See forecasts for the Military CNS Markets market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, and Japan, among other prominent economies.

  • Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Military CNS Markets Market.

Competitive Landscape

  1. BAE Systems plc

  2. Raytheon Technologies Corp,

  3. Lockheed Martin Corporation

  4. Northrop Grumman Corporation

  5. Elbit Systems Ltd.

  6. Thales SA

  7. Rolta India Limited (Rolta)

  8. ViaSat, Inc.

  9. Safran SA

  10. Trimble Inc.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the military CNS technology market and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports of Defense Electronics Sector click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Dev Visavadia
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Micron Technology Stock Is Rising Once Again

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has underperformed the market so far this year. Shares of the company have tumbled big-time in the past few months as doubts about the memory market's health and Wall Street downgrades have knocked the wind out of its sails. Let's look at the reasons why that may be the case and if Micron stock can finally turn around its fortunes and finish 2021 on a high.

  • Google stock has quietly gone berserk — here's why

    The hottest FAANG stock around isn't Apple or Netflix, it's Google. Here's why.

  • What GameStop's potential return to the S&P 500 means for the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi break down how the stock market may react to GameStop potentially joining the S&P 500 again.&nbsp;

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Back Today

    Morgan Stanley gave the all-clear to investors to begin bargain hunting in China's hard-hit education sector.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why AMC Stock Took a Hit Today

    Meme stocks like AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) have been trading more on what people are saying than what the business is doing for several months now. Today, AMC shares might be trading more on what an analyst just said. The stock dropped more than 4% early Wednesday, and remained down about 3% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.B) By 48%?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bombardier Inc. ( TSE:BBD.B ) by taking the forecast...

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Made Big Moves Wednesday

    One strong earnings report led to a big gain for one stock, while another provided a bargain opportunity.

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are not for the faint of heart. They are often risky, highly volatile investments, especially over short periods of time. But if you adopt a long-term mindset, those rapidly growing companies could help you make bank.

  • Wells Fargo Is Still in the Penalty Box. The Stock Is Dropping.

    Regulators aren't satisfied with the bank's progress in compensating victims of its fake-account scandal and beefing up its internal controls, Bloomberg reported.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • FuboTV's Sportsbook Is Coming in Q4

    The fast-growing, sports-first streaming service fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) has been growing in popularity with both consumers and investors over the last year as it innovates and executes. The company's subsidiary, Fubo Gaming, has been busy securing market access agreements to launch a new sports-betting app, positioning the company to take market share in the fast-growing digital sports gambling market. "We believe we are in the early innings of a massive opportunity," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler in the company's second-quarter earnings call when discussing its Sportsbook plans.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.