Global Military Command & Control Systems Markets and Technology Forecast Report 2023-2031: Supplying Off-the-Shelf Solutions Gives Rise to Business Opportunities

Command & Control (C2) technologies continue to evolve and improve with advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cloud computing. These technologies are enabling commanders to make better-informed decisions, respond faster to changing situations, and achieve greater situational awareness.

One of the significant trends in Command & Control is the shift towards more network-centric operations, where decision-making is distributed among various nodes in the network rather than being centralized in a command centre. This approach allows for greater agility and flexibility, as well as improved resilience against disruptions to the network.

The increasing use of sensors for a wide range of military applications has opened avenues for innovative C2 programmes such as Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2). These systems are often operated autonomously to collect data from many new data points that earlier were not possible to track. New command and control programmes are encouraging to maintain situational awareness and control over multiple platforms simultaneously.

In the early days, the source of information came mostly from humans and some electronic systems. Nevertheless with the evolution towards network-centric and electronic warfare, the volume of sensor-generated data has grown exponentially. The data volume has increased exponentially, pushing for an increase in processing power, better analytical tools and more bandwidth for real-time activity.

These technological enablers are expected to transform the way the military plans, executes and manages joint operations. The use of AI and machine learning technologies in C2 systems have also improved the ability of military commanders to predict and respond to threats in real time.



Cloud-based C2 offers several benefits to military organizations. By leveraging cloud computing, organizations can build more scalable, agile, and cost-effective C2 systems that can enhance situational awareness, improve decision-making, and ultimately support successful military operations.



With such advancements worldwide command and control markets are going to remain dynamic and growing at a pace. This is a challenge as well as an opportunity for defence companies to participate in the modernisation spree.

Covered in this Report

Overview: Snapshot of the Military Command and Control Market during 2023-2031, including highlights of the demand drivers, trends, and challenges. It also provides a snapshot of the development plans concerning regions as well as components, types, and platforms. It sheds light on the emergence of new platforms like joint command and control initiatives.

Market Dynamics: Insights into the technological developments in the data management software and integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cyber-security and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of Military Command and Control solutions around the world. It also analyses changing industry structure trends and the challenges faced by the industry participants.

Segment Analysis: Insights into the Military Command and Control Market from a segmental perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each segment.

Regional Review: Insights into present Military Command and Control infrastructure strength and future demand for top countries within a region.

Regional Analysis: Insights into the Military Command and Control Market from a regional perspective and a detailed analysis of factors influencing the market for each region.

Trends Analysis - Key Defense Market: Analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the Military Command and Control technology expected to be in demand in each region.

Competitive landscape analysis: Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Military Command and Control Technology industry. It provides an overview of key companies, together with insights such as product range, strategic partnerships and SWOT analysis.

Leading Companies

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon Technologies

The Boeing Company

Saab AB

BAE Systems

Collins Aerospace

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies

General Dynamics Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Methodology

1.4 Who will benefit from this study?

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Trends and Insights

2.2 Main Findings

2.3 Key Conclusions

2.4 Important Tables and Figures

3 Technologies and Developments

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 C2 Software, Applications and Interface

3.2 Software Supporting Command and Control

3.3 C2 Data Management

3.4 C2 Data and Cybersecurity

3.5 Modern C2 Systems

3.5.1 Integration of AI in C2 Systems

3.5.2 Cloud-based C2

3.5.3 Modular Architecture

4 Market Overview

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Demand Analysis

4.3 Interoperable C2: Emerging Market Proposition

4.4 The Competitive Landscape for C2 Technology Developers

4.4.1 American C2 Technology Companies

4.4.2 British C2 Technology Companies

4.4.3 French C2 Technology Companies

4.4.4 German C2 Technology Companies

4.4.5 Russian C2 Technology Companies

4.4.6 Israeli C2 Technology Companies

4.4.7 Chinese C2 Technology Companies

4.4.8 Indian C2 Technology Companies

4.5 Emerging Tech Companies in C2

5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Changes of Military Force Structure

5.2.2 Network-Centric Electronic Warfare

5.2.3 Emerging Technologies for Battle management

5.3 Trends

5.3.1 Increased use of Commercial-off-the-Shelf Products

5.3.2 Open-source Architecture

5.3.3 Integrated C2 Systems

5.3.4 Opportunities

5.3.5 Supplying Off-the-Shelf Solutions

5.3.6 Providing System-integration at the Local Level

5.4 Challenges

5.4.1 Existing C2 Systems

5.4.2 Costs and Budgets

6 Country Analysis

6.1 The US

6.1.1 The US Command and Control Technology Programmes

6.1.2 GCCI-J Modernisation

6.1.3 Current Status of JADC2

6.1.4 Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)

6.1.5 The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)

6.1.6 Earlier US DoD C2 Scenario

6.1.7 C2 Software Solutions used by the US DoD

6.2 The United Kingdom

6.2.1 Joint Concept Note (JCN) 2/17

6.2.2 Fully Networked Command, Control and Communication (FNC3)

6.2.3 Guardian

6.3 Germany

6.3.1 D-LBO programme

6.4 Russia

6.4.1 Automated Command and Control System (ASU)

6.5 Ukraine

6.6 China

6.7 India

6.8 Japan

6.9 Australia

6.10 Israel

6.10.1 Tzayad

6.10.2 Carmel

6.10.3 Samson

6.10.4 Arrow Air Defense System

6.10.5 Iron Dome

6.10.6 David's Sling

6.11 Saudi Arabia

6.11.1 The Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG) Modernization Program

6.11.2 Other Initiatives

7 Global C2 System Market Forecast to 2031

7.1 Global C2 System Market by Region

7.2 Global C2 System Market by Platform

7.3 Global C2 System Market by End-User

8 Regional C2 System Market Forecast to 2030

9 Technological Enablers Integration in C2 Systems - Market Forecast by Region to 2031

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Technological Enablers Integration in C2 Systems - Market Forecast by Region

10 Technology Market Forecast to 2031

10.1 Command and Control System Platform Market by Region

10.1.1 Land-based C2 System Market by Region

10.1.2 Air-borne C2 System Market by Region

10.1.3 Naval C2 System Market by Region

10.1.4 Space C2 System Market by Region

10.1.5 Integrated C2 System Market by Region

11 End-Users Market Forecast to 2031

11.1 Command and Control System End-Users Market by Region

11.1.1 Army C2 System Market by Region

11.1.2 Airforce C2 System Market by Region

11.1.3 Naval C2 System Market by Region

12 Impact Analysis

12.1 Forecast factors and Market Impact

12.1.1 Integrated C2 System becomes a Mainstream System

Companies Mentioned

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

General Dynamics

L3Harris Technologies

Boeing CompanyBritish C2 Technology Companies

BAE Systems

QinetiQ

Thales

Airbus

Sopra Steria

Safran

Atos

Nexter

Hensoldt

Rohde & Schwarz

Rheinmetall

Atlas Elektronik

MBDA

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

KRET

Ruselectronics

Concern Radio

RTI Group

Russian Space Systems (RSS)

Elbit Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

C2 Systems Ltd

Mer Group

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Zhongxing Telecommunication Equipment Corporation (ZTE)

China North Industries Group Corporation (NORINCO)

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC)

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

HCL Technologies

Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL)

Rolta India Limited

AirMap

Anduril Industries

Black Sage Technologies

Cogniac

Epirus

Hanwha Defense

Omnispace

Palantir

Plasan

Roboteam

Shield AI

Viasat

