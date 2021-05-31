Global Military Cyber Weapons Market and Technologies Report 2021-2027: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Penetration Driven Assault, Reverse Rules Attack, & Worms & Viruses
The report examines military cyber weapons markets geographically, focusing on the top 95% of global markets, in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Military Cyber Weapons are software and IT systems that, through Information and Communication Technology (ICT) networks, manipulate, deny, disrupt, degrade, or destroy targeted information systems or networks. Commonly, cyber technology will have dual functions: attack/defense, peaceful/aggressive, legal/illegal.
A large number of cyber operations use computer administration tools that have multiple uses. In these cases, the difference lies in the intent of the user, not the capability of the cyber tool. The global military cyber weapon market is dominated by companies based in the United States, Israel and the EU
Throughout the report, we show how military cyber weapons are used today to add real value. To provide the most thorough and realistic forecast, this report provides a twin-scenario analysis, including "steady-state", the emergence of new military cyber weapons technology.
Report Scope
Classification by Security Type
End Point Security
Network Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Content Security
Industrial Control System Security
Classification by Application
Communication Network
Power Grid
Air Traffic Control
Transportation Systems
Financial Systems
Hospitals
Classification by Offensive Technology
Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
Penetration Driven Assault
Reverse Rules Attack
Worms & Viruses
Classification by Defensive Technology
Anti-Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
Anti-Penetration Driven Assault
Anti-Reverse Rules Attack
Anti-Worms & Viruses
Classification by Techniques
Binary Exploitation
Cryptography
Forensics
Reverse Engineering
Web Exploitation
Current Technologies
Future Technologies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Current and Future Technologies - Military Cyber Weapons
4 Current and Future Market Overview - Military Cyber Weapons
5 Market Analysis
6 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Region to 2027
7 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Type to 2027
8 Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market by Applications to 2027
9 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Offensive Technology to 2027
10 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by Defensive Technology to 2027
11 Forecast Military Cyber Weapons Market by Technique to 2027
12 Forecast- Military Cyber Weapons Market by End User to 2027
13 Events Based Forecast - Military Cyber Weapons Market to 2027
14 Leading Companies in the Military Cyber Weapons Market
AeroVironment
Airbus Defence and Space
AVAST
BAE Systems
Boeing Co
Clear Water Compliance
CynergisTek
Elbit Systems
Exodus Intelligence
Fire Eye
Israel Aerospace Industries
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin
MetricStream
Netragard
Nettitude
Northrop Grumman Corp
Saab
Telus Security Labs
VSR
Zerodium
