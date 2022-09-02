U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

Global Military Drone Market Report 2022: Capacity for Varied Operations Included Logistics, Combat & Rescue Driving Adoption and Fueling Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Drone Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Product Type, By Technology, By Altitude, By Range, Extended Visual Line of Sight, Beyond Line of Sight), By Weight, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global military drone market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market is driven by the growing popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles in the armed forces and increasing defense expenditure by developing countries.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are now being used by military forces for a variety of purposes, including crowd control, border security, crime prevention, conducting insurgencies, threat detection, identifying risk-prone locations, and disaster management, among others.

They are considered a more affordable alternative to hiring defense professionals for the armed forces. Modern warfare is increasingly dependent on military drones. Soldiers who are in inhospitable locations or on the battlefield can receive logistical help from drones. Drones have the capacity to transport missiles, heavy armaments, and tons of ammunition.

Besides, the rising popularity of unmanned aerial vehicles in the armed services due to their extensive military applications, including surveying and mapping, monitoring, and combat operations are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, increased defense spending and ongoing R&D activities are anticipated to positively influence the growth of the global military drone market.

The global military drone market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, altitude, range, weight, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on product, the market is divided into fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid. Fixed-wing aircraft are expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The primary benefit of fixed-wing aircraft is their ability to travel long distances on a single battery, making them suitable for monitoring and surveillance operations. Military drones with fixed wings can still fly and land safely in the event of total failure. Because fixed-wing aircraft have outstanding aerodynamics, the most sophisticated and potent unmanned aerial vehicles are built using fixed-wing constructions.

Major market players operating in the global military drone market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, AeroVironment, Inc. , Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Thales Group, Textron Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, BAE Systems plc.

Key Target Audience:

  • Market research and consulting firms

  • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

  • Organizations, forums, and alliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as product manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:In this report, global military drone market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Military Drone Market, By Product Type:

  • Fixed Wing

  • Rotary Wing

  • Hybrid

Military Drone Market, By Technology:

  • Remotely Operated Drones

  • Semi-Autonomous Drone

  • Autonomous Drone

Military Drone Market, By Altitude:

  • HALE

  • MALE

  • LALE

Military Drone Market, By Range:

  • Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

  • Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

  • Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Military Drone Market, By Weight:

  • Below 500 kg

  • 500-1000 kg

  • 1000- 2000 kg

  • Above 2000 kg

Military Drone Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Europe & CIS

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • Russia

  • Poland

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • UAE

  • Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Military Drone Market

5. Global Military Drone Market Outlook

6. North America Military Drone Market Outlook

7. Asia Pacific Military Drone Market Outlook

8. Europe & CIS Military Drone Market Outlook

9. South America Military Drone Market Outlook

10. Middle East and Africa Military Drone Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends and Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Strategic Recommendations

 Companies Mentioned

  • Northrop Grumman Corporation

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • Israel Aerospace Industries

  • AeroVironment, Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corporation

  • The Boeing Company

  • Thales Group

  • Textron Inc.

  • Raytheon Technologies Corporation

  • BAE Systems plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be1bc2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

 

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-military-drone-market-report-2022-capacity-for-varied-operations-included-logistics-combat--rescue-driving-adoption-and-fueling-growth-301617017.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

