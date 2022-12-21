Global Military Gas Mask Market to Grow at CAGR of 3.7% | France (27%), Germany (14%) and Spain (10%). Italy (8%) are Top Buyers in Europe

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global military gas mask market to Grow at CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

Westford, USA, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Military gas masks are designed to protect soldiers from poisonous gas and other harmful airborne particles. The devices are often worn during emergency situations such as wars or natural disasters, and are also used during training exercises. The demand for military gas mask market is driven by a number of factors including the increasing prevalence of respiratory illnesses around the world, and the fear that these diseases could be spread if people were to become exposed to dangerous gases.

The global demand for military gas mask market has increased by 27% since 2017. Military personnel are increasingly concerned about the threat of chemical warfare and biological attacks, which could potentially cause serious health problems and death. Kantar analysts say that the increase in military gas mask demand is likely due to heightened fear of these potential dangers and the increasing awareness of their potential impact.

However, there are several challenges that the market faces. One such challenge is that most soldiers do not carry gas masks with them when they are deployed, due to their weight and bulkiness. This results in unusable masks being left behind at the end of each campaign or conflict, which increases the cost of inventory. Additionally, new threats such as nerve agents pose a significant challenge for established military gas mask suppliers, as developing effective countermeasures requires intricate knowledge and extensive R&D spending.

Key Findings: Europe Military Gas Mask Market Sales Reached 157 Million in 2021

The SkyQuest study of military gas mask market demand shows that sales across Europe increased by 9.7% in 2021, reaching a value of $157 million. This growth is despite the fact that 2020 was a difficult year for the global economy with many countries experiencing natural disasters, pandemic, and conflict, both of which could lead to an increase in the demand. SkyQuest’s analyst expects military gas masks to remain a strong demand category throughout 2022 and 2028, with overall sales forecast to reach $589 million by the end of 2028.

Additionally, the study on the military gas mask market found that Europeans are increasingly concerned about terrorism, and therefore, would like to have the best possible protection against potential hazards. In terms of geography, the countries with the highest demand for military gas masks in Europe are France (27%), Germany (14%) and Spain (10%). Italy ranks fourth with 8%. Countries in Eastern Europe (e.g. Romania) and Central Asia (e.g. Kazakhstan) also showed high demand for military gas masks, despite their relatively low GDPs per capita. This indicates that people in these regions are increasingly concerned about security threats.

In the face of increasing global threats, SkyQuest has released a report estimating the global demand for military gas mask market in 2021. The report states that there will be a need for approximately 2.5 million units of military gas masks over the next five years. We attributed this demand to ongoing concerns around chemical and biological warfare and terrorism such as on-going war between Russia and Ukraine. The study found that Europe will be the largest consumer of military gas masks, followed by Asia Pacific given the current market circumstances.

What Does the Report on Global Military Gas Mask Market Found?

The conventional gas mask segment is expected to remain dominant in the market due to its wide range of applications, including chemical warfare defense, law enforcement operations, and domestic emergency preparedness.

The demand for biological gas masks is anticipated to increase due to concerns about pandemics such as SARS and Ebola. This is especially true in North America, where government organizations are increasingly stepping up their preparedness efforts.

The key players in the military gas mask market are investing in new product offerings that cater to specific end users and geographic regions. For example, 3M Company has developed a sophisticated voice activation system for conventional gas masks that enhances their protection against chemical attacks

Military Gas Mask Market Will Remain Largely Concentrated Among Small Number of Suppliers

The market for military gas masks will remain largely concentrated among a small number of suppliers, according to a research report released this week. The report, conducted by SkyQuest, found that the availability and pricing of masks will continue to be restricted, putting buyers at a disadvantage. The report found that the military gas mask market is currently dominated by four suppliers—3M, Honeywell International Inc., MSA Safety Incorporated, and Avon Protection Systems Inc. These companies account for roughly 65% of the global market. While all four suppliers are small businesses with limited production capabilities and thus face significant constraints on their ability to expand quickly into new markets should demand grow, their relative size and dominant position suggests that they are unlikely to lose share anytime soon," the report said. Despite the market concentration, manufacturers are still exploring new ways to bring their products to market.

The report on the global military gas mask market highlighted several factors contributing to the market dominance of these suppliers. First, these companies are able to offer high quality products at low prices due to economies of scale. Second, they have a strong customer base due to their long history of supplying military equipment. Third, they have developed close partnerships with major defense manufacturers. Fourth, they have strong alliances with trading companies and distributors, which enables them to quickly bring new products to market.

However, the report also noted that the military gas mask market is shifting away from gas masks towards other types of military equipment such as body armor and camouflage uniforms. This shift is being driven by the increasing need for protection against chemical and biological weapons as well as increasingly sophisticated insurgent tactics.

Top Players in Global Military Gas Mask Market

3M Company (US)

Avon Protection Systems Inc. (UK)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

MSA Safety Incorporated (US)

RAE Systems Inc. (US)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KG (Germany)

