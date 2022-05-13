U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Military Helicopter Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Airbus Helicopter SAS, Bell, Boeing Defense, Space & Security, Leonardo Helicopter, & Sikorsky Aircraft

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Helicopter Market - 2022-2028 - Market Backdrop & Landscape, OEMs' Strategies & Plans, Key Trends, Strategic Insights, Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook & Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes and provides critical insights into key industry, market & technology trends likely to shape the future of the Global Military Helicopter Market over near to medium term followed by outlining of emerging, potential growth opportunities.

The Global Aerospace & Defense industry has been on a roll as of-late with defense spending on a clear upswing amid a rapid evolution of traditional world order providing significant tailwinds to the demand for military helicopters globally Russian resurgence and rapid Chinese military ascension have effectively led to a return to great power competition spearheaded by innovative, disruptive & next generation technologies.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has sent shock waves across the entire Eastern Europe, which along with the looming Chinese threat over the Asia-Pacific region, is likely to further spike up defense spending across these regions and most other parts of the globe over near term.

Military helicopters have been at the forefront of this renewed phase of defense budgetary resurgence globally as a large proportion of the global in-service military helicopter fleet actually dates back to the cold war era and has limited capabilities when compared against the rapid evolution of the overall threat spectrum & scenarios. Several new contracts for military helicopters have been awarded as of late by nations across the globe as part of their fleet recapitalization & modernization plans.

The realignment of U.S. defense spending, which is now pivoted towards competing with near peer adversaries and maintaining its traditional overmatch over adversaries, has accelerated the pace of replacement & modernization of ageing defense equipment with the award of several new defense contract awards over the recent years and many more coming up along with focus on rapid development of game changer technologies. The U.S. defense budget has registered one of its biggest increases for the year 2022 and has reached the $768 billion level providing significant growth opportunities to the industry going forward.

In the U.S. market, the JMR-FVL program is going to be critical for the industry OEMs; especially Bell & Sikorsky, which are locked in a pitched battle for the same; for long term growth given the huge scale & scope of the program apart from the technological leap in capabilities it is going to provide under the FLRAA and FARA phases of the strategic program.

Airbus & Leonardo are likely to make the most of emerging growth opportunities across the EU going forward with the U.S. based OEMs, namely, Boeing & Sikorsky likely to fill niche segment requirements as shown by the selection of CH-53K Super Stallion by Israel while the German door for procurement of heavy transport helicopters is still open for Boeing & Sikorsky going forward and they will have to really slug it out for the coveted entry.

Excerpts:

  • The JMR-FVL program to be the core of rotary fleet recapitalization activities in the U.S. Market over medium to long term

  • Bell & Sikorsky on warpath in the high stakes battle to capture FLRAA & FARA programs to develop next generation rotorcrafts as a crucial, long term growth avenue

  • Airbus Helicopters leading the French military rotorcraft fleet renaissance with its flagship H160 platform with a robust order backlog and plans to ramp up production over near term

  • Leonardo looking to make deeper inroads in the U.S. defense market going forward

  • Boeing actively pursuing the international exports markets for its legacy military helicopter programs, namely, CH-47F Chinook and the AH-64E Apache

  • Global Defense Spending on an upward growth trajectory with a further spike likely over near to medium term following the Russian invasion of Ukraine

The report will be useful for:

  • Strategic Planning & Decision-Making process

  • Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

  • Market Evolution & Demand Growth Projections

  • Assessing potential impact of emerging Market Trends & Developments

  • Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs

  • Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

  • Analysis of Key Industry Trends, Issues & Challenges, Risk Factors & Market Outlook for 2022

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Global Military Helicopter Market - Introduction, Backdrop & Market Overview

Section 2: Market Landscape - Top Players - Business & SWOT Analysis

1. Airbus Helicopter SAS
2. Bell
3. Boeing Defense, Space & Security
4. Leonardo Helicopter
5. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

Section 3: Global Military Helicopter Market - SWOT Analysis

3.1 Strengths to Leverage
3.2 Weaknesses to Overcome
3.3 Opportunities to Capitalize Upon
3.4 Threats to Negate & Overcome

Section 4: Key Industry Trends

Section 5: Key Market Trends

Section 6: Key Technology Trends

Section 7: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 8: Potential Growth Opportunities

Section 9: Business, Growth and Other Strategies for Top Industry OEMs

1. Airbus Helicopter SAS
2. Bell
3. Boeing Defense, Space & Security
4. Leonardo Helicopter
5. Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation
Scope of Analysis Covers:

  • Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

  • Market Specific Strategies & Plans

  • R&D Strategies & Plans

  • Growth Strategies & Plans

  • Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

  • Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

  • Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

  • Financial Strategies & Plans

  • Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

  • Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 10: Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

  • Driving Forces

  • Restraining Forces

Section 11: Global Military Helicopter Market - Outlook for 2022

Section 12: Global Military Helicopter Market - Strategic Market Outlook & Demand Growth Projections - 2022-2028

  • Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario

  • Demand Outlook

  • Growth Drivers

  • Demand Forecast & Growth Projections for Military Helicopters - Near to Medium Term

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus Helicopter SAS

  • Bell

  • Boeing Defense, Space & Security

  • Leonardo Helicopter

  • Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3qpjzs

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


